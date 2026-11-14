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🚚 Indianapolis Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings & $180K+ Top Pay
Indianapolis is busy in supply chain and logistics right now—everything from warehouse roles to regional leadership and global category management. Here are several solid options if you like keeping products moving and operations tight.
Purchasing Administrator (8‑Month Contract → Full Time)
- Employer: CONFLUX SYSTEMS (client: State of Indiana)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN 46204 (Onsite)
- Type: Contract (8 months, potential full‑time hire)
- Pay: $30.67/hour (W2)
Support state procurement: manage contracts, vendors, bids, and purchasing paperwork for Indiana government. Good fit if you know procurement rules, Excel, and want a path from contract to full‑time.
Global Category Manager – Semiconductors (Electronics & Components)
- Employer: Roche
- Location: Indianapolis, IN or Boston, MA (on‑site, hybrid, or fully remote)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $99,500 – $184,900/year + bonus & long‑term incentives
Lead Roche’s global semiconductor category—strategy, supplier relationships, and high‑value negotiations for a regulated healthcare giant. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in strategic procurement and deep semiconductor market knowledge who wants a high‑impact, global role.
Warehouse Coordinator I
- Employer: Specialty Coating Systems
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Not listed (warehouse role, likely full‑time)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on warehouse role organizing inventory, running a powered forklift, picking/issuing parts, and handling shipping/receiving. Good match if you have 2+ years warehouse experience, know Syteline, and like keeping things neat and accurate.
Regional Delivery Manager – Midwest
- Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture
- Location: Midwest (ideally near Indianapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati, KY, IL, or TN)
- Type: Full‑time, field‑based, mostly remote
- Schedule: Tue–Sat, travel up to 50%
- Salary: $86,000 – $110,000 base + bonus
Oversee 3PL delivery partners running up to 100 daily routes and 1,250 orders a day. Great for someone with 5+ years transportation logistics and multi‑unit delivery/retail experience who wants regional responsibility and remote flexibility.
Forklift Operator
- Employer: SpartanNash
- Location: 8735 E 33rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $21/hour
- Schedule: 5 days/week (Sun–Fri), start 7:00–10:00am, 8–10 hour shifts
Operate a forklift to move, load, and unload grocery products in a busy distribution center. Good fit if you have 2+ years forklift/warehouse experience, can lift up to 75 lbs, and don’t mind variable warehouse temps and some weekends/holidays.
Schedule Coordinator – Production & Materials
- Employer: Specialty Coating Systems
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Not listed (office/operations role)
- Salary: Not listed
Keep production and material planning in sync: update schedules, convert orders to jobs, manage MRP exceptions, and coordinate between production, purchasing, engineering, and inventory. Great for someone with ERP/MRP experience and either a bachelor’s + 2 years scheduling or 5 years production planning.
District Operations Manager (Regional Distribution)
- Employer: ECKART
- Location: Central Indiana / Indianapolis region
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead multi‑site operations for a wholesale distributor (electrical, lighting, plumbing, HVAC, data comm). You’ll own KPIs, logistics, inventory, safety, and P&L performance across branches—ideal for 5–10 years operations leadership in distribution.
Purchasing Manager
- Employer: Collective Alternative (for Eagle Magnetic)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (Onsite)
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $60,000 – $80,000/year
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO
Own sourcing and inventory for a manufacturer: manage domestic/overseas suppliers, improve stock levels, and tighten purchasing processes. Great if you’re detail‑driven, comfortable with numbers and ERP systems, and want a role that touches quality, operations, and cash flow.
Logistics & Warehouse Support – Beverage Manufacturing
- Employer: Circle Beverage
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (Manufacturing HQ, Onsite)
- Type: Full‑time, day shift (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Support shipping, receiving, inventory counts, pallet building, and dock operations for a growing beverage maker. Good for someone with warehouse or food/beverage experience, forklift skills, and the ability to lift 50 lbs who wants benefits, training, and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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