Indianapolis is busy in supply chain and logistics right now—everything from warehouse roles to regional leadership and global category management. Here are several solid options if you like keeping products moving and operations tight.

Employer: CONFLUX SYSTEMS (client: State of Indiana )

CONFLUX SYSTEMS (client: ) Location: Indianapolis, IN 46204 (Onsite)

Type: Contract (8 months, potential full‑time hire)

Pay: $30.67/hour (W2)

Support state procurement: manage contracts, vendors, bids, and purchasing paperwork for Indiana government. Good fit if you know procurement rules, Excel, and want a path from contract to full‑time.

Employer: Roche

Location: Indianapolis, IN or Boston, MA (on‑site, hybrid, or fully remote )

(on‑site, hybrid, or ) Type: Full‑time

Salary: $99,500 – $184,900/year + bonus & long‑term incentives

Lead Roche’s global semiconductor category—strategy, supplier relationships, and high‑value negotiations for a regulated healthcare giant. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in strategic procurement and deep semiconductor market knowledge who wants a high‑impact, global role.

Employer: Specialty Coating Systems

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Not listed (warehouse role, likely full‑time)

Not listed (warehouse role, likely full‑time) Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on warehouse role organizing inventory, running a powered forklift, picking/issuing parts, and handling shipping/receiving. Good match if you have 2+ years warehouse experience, know Syteline, and like keeping things neat and accurate.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Midwest (ideally near Indianapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati, KY, IL, or TN)

Type: Full‑time, field‑based, mostly remote

Schedule: Tue–Sat , travel up to 50%

, travel up to Salary: $86,000 – $110,000 base + bonus

Oversee 3PL delivery partners running up to 100 daily routes and 1,250 orders a day. Great for someone with 5+ years transportation logistics and multi‑unit delivery/retail experience who wants regional responsibility and remote flexibility.

Employer: SpartanNash

Location: 8735 E 33rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $21/hour

Schedule: 5 days/week (Sun–Fri), start 7:00–10:00am, 8–10 hour shifts

Operate a forklift to move, load, and unload grocery products in a busy distribution center. Good fit if you have 2+ years forklift/warehouse experience, can lift up to 75 lbs, and don’t mind variable warehouse temps and some weekends/holidays.

Employer: Specialty Coating Systems

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Not listed (office/operations role)

Not listed (office/operations role) Salary: Not listed

Keep production and material planning in sync: update schedules, convert orders to jobs, manage MRP exceptions, and coordinate between production, purchasing, engineering, and inventory. Great for someone with ERP/MRP experience and either a bachelor’s + 2 years scheduling or 5 years production planning.

Employer: ECKART

Location: Central Indiana / Indianapolis region

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multi‑site operations for a wholesale distributor (electrical, lighting, plumbing, HVAC, data comm). You’ll own KPIs, logistics, inventory, safety, and P&L performance across branches—ideal for 5–10 years operations leadership in distribution.

Employer: Collective Alternative (for Eagle Magnetic)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Onsite)

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $60,000 – $80,000/year

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO

Own sourcing and inventory for a manufacturer: manage domestic/overseas suppliers, improve stock levels, and tighten purchasing processes. Great if you’re detail‑driven, comfortable with numbers and ERP systems, and want a role that touches quality, operations, and cash flow.

Employer: Circle Beverage

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Manufacturing HQ, Onsite)

Type: Full‑time, day shift (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Support shipping, receiving, inventory counts, pallet building, and dock operations for a growing beverage maker. Good for someone with warehouse or food/beverage experience, forklift skills, and the ability to lift 50 lbs who wants benefits, training, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.