Indy’s science scene is busy right now — pharma, animal health, and genomics labs are all adding talent. If you’ve got lab, biomarker, or clinical science experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing North America

Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing North America Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite, Mon–Fri 8–5)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a pharmaceutical microbiology team handling environmental and utility monitoring, GMP/GLP testing, and lab investigations. Great fit if you have a BS in a life science + 3+ years lab experience and want people leadership plus solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays).

Employer: Steneral Consulting (for a direct client)

Steneral Consulting (for a direct client) Location: Indianapolis, IN 46202 (onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role running Illumina or PacBio platforms, PCR, and high-complexity molecular testing with CLIA-focused quality. Ideal if you have 1+ year NGS experience and 2+ years high-complexity lab work and want to deepen your sequencing skills on a contract basis.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $177,000 – $308,000 + bonus & full benefits

Run a multi-platform molecular biomarker lab supporting cardiometabolic drug discovery and development (clinical chemistry, mass spec, multiplex immunoassays). Best for a PhD with 5+ years bioanalytical/biomarker/clinical lab leadership who enjoys lab operations, people leadership, and cross-functional strategy.

Employer: Eli Lilly (via BioSpace listing)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,500 – $182,600 + bonus & full benefits

Lead how Lilly designs and builds eCOA/ePRO and other clinical data collection systems across its trial portfolio. Great match if you have a Master’s (3–5 yrs) or Bachelor’s (7+ yrs) in clinical development or related field, plus database build/data collection tech experience and prior people management.

Employer: Elanco

Location: Global HQ – Indianapolis, IN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (annual bonus + relocation and strong benefits noted)

Non-lab role driving translational pharmacology strategy for animal health, from study design and biomarker/PK–PD plans to CRO oversight and meta-analyses. A fit for a DVM or PhD with 1–3 years pharma R&D experience and strong in vivo pharmacology and biomarker thinking.

Employer: Eli Lilly

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $177,000 – $338,800 + bonus & full benefits

High-impact leadership role shaping enterprise-level clinical development strategy, integrating clinical, diagnostic, and data science insights across programs. Suited to a senior clinical scientist who can lead complex portfolios, guide protocol design, and influence regulatory and program decisions.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—science roles here tend to move fast once interviews start.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.