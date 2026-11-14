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📣 Indianapolis Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Earning Roles
Indy’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level to six-figure leadership roles. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.
Personal Banker Associate I – Lynhurst & Washington
Employer: Fifth Third Bank
Location: Indianapolis, IN (Financial Center)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
This is a consultative sales role in a branch, helping customers with accounts, loans, and financial reviews after a 4–8 week paid training program. Good fit if you like relationship-based selling and want a banking career path.
Marketing Intern
Employer: Belden Inc.
Location: Carmel, IN (Indy metro)
Type: Full-time, 12-week internship
Salary: $27–$30/hour
Work with a global marketing team on campaigns, content, and analytics while you’re still in school. Great for students in marketing, business, or communications who want real project experience and strong pay for an internship.
Solution Sales Specialist – Agentic Identity
Employer: Palo Alto Networks
Location: Remote, based near Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, enterprise sales
Salary: $272,000–$374,000/year (base + commission target)
High-level cybersecurity sales role focused on secrets management and AI security for large enterprises. Ideal if you have strong DevSecOps/cloud security sales experience and are comfortable traveling and owning a complex sales cycle.
Subchapter Lead, Brand & Creative Management
Employer: Roche
Location: Indianapolis, IN (global role)
Type: Full-time leadership
Salary: Not listed
Lead global brand architecture and creative strategy for Roche Diagnostics, managing a senior team and agency partners. Best for someone with 8+ years in brand/creative leadership and experience in complex, global organizations.
Agent Development Director (Remote – Midwest)
Employer: CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc.
Location: Remote, based in the Midwest (Indianapolis eligible)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, plus bonus & commission (range not listed)
Own revenue growth by recruiting agents and fleet owners and closing new freight customers. Great if you know transportation/brokerage and like building networks, not just doing one-off deals.
Business Development Manager – Indianapolis
Employer: Messer Construction Co.
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
You’ll hunt for major commercial construction projects and grow Messer’s presence in Indy. Strong fit if you have 10+ years in construction or B2B sales and deep local relationships.
Outside Sales Representative / Brand Ambassador
Employer: Stonebrook Remodeling Inc.
Location: Indianapolis, IN (on the road)
Type: Part-time or full-time, flexible
Salary: $75,000–$120,000/year average; $250,000+/year top performers
Door-to-door and event-based marketing, setting in-home appointments for design consultants. Strong earning potential if you’re disciplined, coachable, and comfortable canvassing neighborhoods.
Sales Coordinator
Employer: Nelson Alarm
Location: Indianapolis, IN (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $23–$30/hour
Support the sales team with inbound calls, scheduling, contracts, and tracking quotas. Good for organized, phone-friendly pros with strong customer service skills and interest in security systems.
Account Manager
Employer: Coppinger Exhibits
Location: Indianapolis, IN (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000–$100,000/year
Manage client relationships and projects for trade show exhibits from concept through logistics. Ideal if you like events/experiential marketing and can juggle timelines, budgets, and client expectations.
Power & Construction Equipment Sales Representative
Employer: Buckeye Power Sales
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year base + commission
Sell generators and light construction equipment with a company vehicle and strong benefits. Great for someone with sales experience and interest in power equipment who likes a mix of field visits and relationship building.
Sales Coordinator
Employer: Timberland Home Center Inc (Timberland Lumber)
Location: Indianapolis, IN (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $20–$25/hour
Support sales by entering orders, managing delivery schedules, and coordinating with vendors for building materials. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, Excel-savvy, and like the construction/lumber world.
Automotive General Sales Manager
Employer: Napleton Indiana (Ed Napleton Automotive Group)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $180,000–$250,000+ per year (incentive-based)
Lead new and used sales, F&I, and more at a high-volume dealership. Best for experienced automotive sales managers who can recruit, coach teams, and drive store-wide performance.
Digital Sales Specialist
Employer: Not listed (local broadcast station)
Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Sell digital marketing solutions—social, search, OTT/CTV, email, web design—often alongside a TV/radio sales team. Great if you have 2–3+ years in digital ad sales and like building ROI-focused campaigns for local businesses.
Director of Marketing
Employer: Location Services
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Own the full marketing strategy, brand, and creative for a financial services company, including events, digital, and design work. Ideal for a hands-on marketing leader with strong Adobe skills and 7+ years of experience.
Inside Sales Specialist
Employer: Bridgestone HosePower, LLC
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Handle inbound calls, quotes, and orders for hydraulic and industrial hose products. Good for someone with sales experience who likes problem-solving and wants a stable role with solid benefits.
Business Development Manager
Employer: Amcor
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not clearly listed
Grow B2B packaging sales by building strategic relationships with end users, especially in beauty and personal care. Best for experienced B2B sellers who like consultative, long-cycle deals.
Foundation Events Manager
Employer: Bosma Industries for the Blind Inc (Bosma Enterprises Foundation)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, exempt
Salary: Not listed
Lead strategy and execution for major fundraising events like the “Dining in the Dark” gala, including sponsorships and budgets. Great for nonprofit pros with 3+ years in fundraising events and corporate partnerships.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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