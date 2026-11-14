Indy’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level to six-figure leadership roles. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Fifth Third Bank

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Financial Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a consultative sales role in a branch, helping customers with accounts, loans, and financial reviews after a 4–8 week paid training program. Good fit if you like relationship-based selling and want a banking career path.

Employer: Belden Inc.

Location: Carmel, IN (Indy metro)

Type: Full-time, 12-week internship

Salary: $27–$30/hour

Work with a global marketing team on campaigns, content, and analytics while you’re still in school. Great for students in marketing, business, or communications who want real project experience and strong pay for an internship.

Employer: Palo Alto Networks

Location: Remote, based near Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, enterprise sales

Salary: $272,000–$374,000/year (base + commission target)

High-level cybersecurity sales role focused on secrets management and AI security for large enterprises. Ideal if you have strong DevSecOps/cloud security sales experience and are comfortable traveling and owning a complex sales cycle.

Employer: Roche

Location: Indianapolis, IN (global role)

Type: Full-time leadership

Salary: Not listed

Lead global brand architecture and creative strategy for Roche Diagnostics, managing a senior team and agency partners. Best for someone with 8+ years in brand/creative leadership and experience in complex, global organizations.

Employer: CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc.

Location: Remote, based in the Midwest (Indianapolis eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus bonus & commission (range not listed)

Own revenue growth by recruiting agents and fleet owners and closing new freight customers. Great if you know transportation/brokerage and like building networks, not just doing one-off deals.

Employer: Messer Construction Co.

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll hunt for major commercial construction projects and grow Messer’s presence in Indy. Strong fit if you have 10+ years in construction or B2B sales and deep local relationships.

Employer: Stonebrook Remodeling Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN (on the road)

Type: Part-time or full-time, flexible

Salary: $75,000–$120,000/year average; $250,000+/year top performers

Door-to-door and event-based marketing, setting in-home appointments for design consultants. Strong earning potential if you’re disciplined, coachable, and comfortable canvassing neighborhoods.

Employer: Nelson Alarm

Location: Indianapolis, IN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23–$30/hour

Support the sales team with inbound calls, scheduling, contracts, and tracking quotas. Good for organized, phone-friendly pros with strong customer service skills and interest in security systems.

Employer: Coppinger Exhibits

Location: Indianapolis, IN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$100,000/year

Manage client relationships and projects for trade show exhibits from concept through logistics. Ideal if you like events/experiential marketing and can juggle timelines, budgets, and client expectations.

Employer: Buckeye Power Sales

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year base + commission

Sell generators and light construction equipment with a company vehicle and strong benefits. Great for someone with sales experience and interest in power equipment who likes a mix of field visits and relationship building.

Employer: Timberland Home Center Inc (Timberland Lumber)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$25/hour

Support sales by entering orders, managing delivery schedules, and coordinating with vendors for building materials. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, Excel-savvy, and like the construction/lumber world.

Employer: Napleton Indiana (Ed Napleton Automotive Group)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$250,000+ per year (incentive-based)

Lead new and used sales, F&I, and more at a high-volume dealership. Best for experienced automotive sales managers who can recruit, coach teams, and drive store-wide performance.

Employer: Not listed (local broadcast station)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sell digital marketing solutions—social, search, OTT/CTV, email, web design—often alongside a TV/radio sales team. Great if you have 2–3+ years in digital ad sales and like building ROI-focused campaigns for local businesses.

Employer: Location Services

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Own the full marketing strategy, brand, and creative for a financial services company, including events, digital, and design work. Ideal for a hands-on marketing leader with strong Adobe skills and 7+ years of experience.

Employer: Bridgestone HosePower, LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle inbound calls, quotes, and orders for hydraulic and industrial hose products. Good for someone with sales experience who likes problem-solving and wants a stable role with solid benefits.

Employer: Amcor

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not clearly listed

Grow B2B packaging sales by building strategic relationships with end users, especially in beauty and personal care. Best for experienced B2B sellers who like consultative, long-cycle deals.

Employer: Bosma Industries for the Blind Inc (Bosma Enterprises Foundation)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead strategy and execution for major fundraising events like the “Dining in the Dark” gala, including sponsorships and budgets. Great for nonprofit pros with 3+ years in fundraising events and corporate partnerships.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.