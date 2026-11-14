Indianapolis has a solid mix of public safety openings right now, from federal protection work to local museum and bank security. Good options here whether you’re starting out or already leading large security teams.

Employer: Group 1001

Group 1001 Location: Zionsville / Indianapolis, IN (HQ, in-office 3 days/week)

(HQ, in-office 3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead physical security and safety for all U.S. locations, including GSOC, access control, incident response, and a multi‑year security roadmap. Best fit for someone with 8+ years corporate/physical security and experience working with law enforcement, HR, Legal, and executive leadership.

Employer: Brink’s Inc

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, hourly, overtime-eligible

Pay: $23.56/hour

Securely transport cash and valuables, service ATMs, and reconcile deposits while following strict safety protocols. Good for candidates with 3+ years in secure transport, cash handling, or ATM support and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: U.S. Secret Service

Location: Indianapolis, IN (field/protective operations)

Type: Full-time federal

Base Salary: $48,854 (GL‑7, step 1) with promotion potential to $82,938 (GS‑11, step 10) + locality pay

Protect designated people and facilities, assist with investigations, operate protective vehicles, and support criminal cases. Requires U.S. citizenship, Top Secret clearance, firearms use, fitness standards, and formal training at FLETC/RTC.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 6:00 AM–2:00 PM)

(Sat–Sun, 6:00 AM–2:00 PM) Pay: $19.00/hour

Weekend patrol role at a financial institution with fixed “anchor” shifts and the option to pick up extra hours. Great if you have 1+ year security experience, want steady part-time income, and like the idea of growing into full-time.

Employer: Northwestern Mutual – Hybrid work

Location: Fall Creek area, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time, on-site

Pay: $17.00/hour

Patrol a set site in the Fall Creek area, manage access control and CCTV, respond to emergencies, and write incident reports. Strong fit for those with security/law enforcement/military background and CPR/first aid certification.

Employer: Newfields

Location: Indianapolis, IN (museum campus)

Type: Not stated (non-exempt, regular schedule 6 AM–4 PM, Wed & Thu off)

Not stated (non-exempt, regular schedule 6 AM–4 PM, Wed & Thu off) Pay: $19–$20/hour

Patrol museum galleries, gardens, and grounds; manage access points and screenings; and respond to emergencies in all weather. Ideal if you like a public-facing role and can handle lots of walking, outdoor work, and detailed reporting.

Employer: Northwestern Mutual – Hybrid work

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, nights (8 PM–6 AM, 40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Use a patrol vehicle and CCTV to secure multiple sites, respond to alarms, and handle incidents and reports. Good for experienced security pros who prefer nights and like being on the move across different locations.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, check the full details, and apply soon—public safety roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.