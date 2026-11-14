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Indianapolis
🚔 Indianapolis public safety jobs with multiple security roles
12 days ago
Indianapolis has a solid mix of public safety openings right now, from federal protection work to local museum and bank security. Good options here whether you’re starting out or already leading large security teams.
Director, Physical Security and Safety
- Employer: Group 1001
- Location: Zionsville / Indianapolis, IN (HQ, in-office 3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead physical security and safety for all U.S. locations, including GSOC, access control, incident response, and a multi‑year security roadmap. Best fit for someone with 8+ years corporate/physical security and experience working with law enforcement, HR, Legal, and executive leadership.
Armed Transport Guard
- Employer: Brink’s Inc
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, hourly, overtime-eligible
- Pay: $23.56/hour
Securely transport cash and valuables, service ATMs, and reconcile deposits while following strict safety protocols. Good for candidates with 3+ years in secure transport, cash handling, or ATM support and a valid driver’s license.
Investigative Protection Officer
- Employer: U.S. Secret Service
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (field/protective operations)
- Type: Full-time federal
- Base Salary: $48,854 (GL‑7, step 1) with promotion potential to $82,938 (GS‑11, step 10) + locality pay
Protect designated people and facilities, assist with investigations, operate protective vehicles, and support criminal cases. Requires U.S. citizenship, Top Secret clearance, firearms use, fitness standards, and formal training at FLETC/RTC.
Security Guard – Part Time Enhanced, Unarmed Emergency Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 6:00 AM–2:00 PM)
- Pay: $19.00/hour
Weekend patrol role at a financial institution with fixed “anchor” shifts and the option to pick up extra hours. Great if you have 1+ year security experience, want steady part-time income, and like the idea of growing into full-time.
Dedicated Security Guard – Fall Creek, 2:30 PM–11:00 PM
- Employer: Northwestern Mutual – Hybrid work
- Location: Fall Creek area, Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time, on-site
- Pay: $17.00/hour
Patrol a set site in the Fall Creek area, manage access control and CCTV, respond to emergencies, and write incident reports. Strong fit for those with security/law enforcement/military background and CPR/first aid certification.
Security Rover
- Employer: Newfields
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (museum campus)
- Type: Not stated (non-exempt, regular schedule 6 AM–4 PM, Wed & Thu off)
- Pay: $19–$20/hour
Patrol museum galleries, gardens, and grounds; manage access points and screenings; and respond to emergencies in all weather. Ideal if you like a public-facing role and can handle lots of walking, outdoor work, and detailed reporting.
Mobile Patrol Officer – Night Shift
- Employer: Northwestern Mutual – Hybrid work
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, nights (8 PM–6 AM, 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $17.00/hour
Use a patrol vehicle and CCTV to secure multiple sites, respond to alarms, and handle incidents and reports. Good for experienced security pros who prefer nights and like being on the move across different locations.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, check the full details, and apply soon—public safety roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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