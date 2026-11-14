Indy’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—everything from snacks and sports gear to aerospace parts and recycling. Here are several solid openings if you like hands-on work and making real products.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International Location: Indianapolis, IN (plant)

Type: Full-time paid internship

Full-time Pay: $1,000–$1,260 per week (set, non‑negotiable)

This is a summer process engineering internship on the production floor where Oreos, Ritz, and more are made. Great fit for engineering or supply chain students (grad date Dec 2027–May 2029) who want real Lean/Kaizen project work, housing/travel support (if eligible), and a shot at full-time offers later.

Employer: Astro Pak

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Entry-level role supporting precision chemical cleaning for data centers and other high-tech clients. You’ll set up equipment, handle chemicals with full PPE, travel some, and get full training, certifications, and strong benefits while you grow into a higher-skill tech.

Employer: Sedgwick

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Hands-on processing role sorting, scanning, counting, and documenting returned products in a manufacturing/processing environment. Good for detail-oriented folks who can lift 50 lbs, follow procedures, and want steady work with a large, well-known employer.

Employer: Applied Composites

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (approx. 7:30am–4:00pm + OT)

Lead a production team making composite parts for aerospace and defense. Ideal if you have 5+ years of production experience plus leadership skills and want to own safety, scheduling, and performance in a high-tech shop.

Employer: Applied Composites

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (approx. 7:30am–4:00pm + OT)

Hands-on composite/mechanical assembly role with 2–5 years experience required. You’ll build and inspect aerospace components, use hand tools and light machinery, and get access to a full benefits package and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Applied Composites

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (approx. 7:30am–4:00pm + OT)

Lead a production cell doing complex mechanical/electromechanical assembly and autoclave work. Good step up if you’ve got 3+ years in production, can plan schedules, train others, and keep quality and throughput on track.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Ship Center Indiana – Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time hourly

Part-time hourly Pay: $20.00/hour + weekly pay

Operate Crown stand-up reach trucks in a busy distribution center, Monday–Friday 6:00am–3:30pm with overtime chances. Great if you already have at least 1 year of high-reach or forklift experience and want a fun, fast-paced warehouse with growth potential.

Employer: Asphalt Materials Inc

Location: Indianapolis, IN (HQ, multi-site travel)

Type: Full-time, ~20–30% travel

Senior individual-contributor role building a maintenance & reliability program across 23 asphalt facilities. Best for engineers with 5+ years in maintenance/operations (bulk liquid/chemical/heavy industry) and CMMS experience who want to design standards, KPIs, and strategy across multiple plants.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Operate and monitor grinding and wash line equipment in a plastics recycling Polymer Center. Good fit if you have 1+ year in manufacturing or recycling, like equipment work, and want strong benefits with a large, sustainability-focused company.

Employer: Keywords Studios (onsite with a pharma client)

(onsite with a pharma client) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time contractor

Full-time contractor Pay: $24.00/hour

Office/lab support role handling 3,000+ orders/year of pharmaceutical reference standards—processing orders, preparing COAs/MSDS, and managing inventory. Great for detail-focused, computer-comfortable candidates who want steady weekday hours (Mon–Fri, 9am–3pm) plus medical, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Gulftech Group (Gulfco Manufacturing)

Location: Pueblo, Colorado (hiring from Indianapolis area; relocation offered)

(hiring from Indianapolis area; relocation offered) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Hiring up to $36/hour (higher full range possible)

Expert-level manual and CNC machinist roles at a food-equipment manufacturer. If you’re a highly skilled machinist open to relocating, this offers a 4-day workweek, strong benefits, profit sharing, and relocation assistance.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Indy tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.