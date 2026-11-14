Indianapolis is busy on the legal and compliance front right now—lots of mix between law firm, corporate, and government roles. If you’re in law, risk, or regulatory work, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Medxcel

Medxcel Location: Indianapolis, IN (Central Office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead a team that uses data and analytics to keep hospital facilities survey-ready and compliant with Joint Commission and other regulators. Great fit if you have 5+ years with corporate healthcare compliance, love dashboards, and want a leadership role that blends operations, data, and regulations.

Employer: FINITETEK INC (recruiting for a law firm)

FINITETEK INC (recruiting for a law firm) Location: Indianapolis, IN (On-site)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Full-time, direct hire Salary: Not listed (competitive, with bonuses)

Handle complex business disputes around corporate governance, ownership, fiduciary duties, and M&A deals. Ideal if you have 3–6 years of commercial litigation, strong writing skills, and want real responsibility on strategy, discovery, and client relationships.

Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on litigated and complex injury claims for personal and commercial auto policies, from coverage analysis to settlement strategy with defense counsel. Good match if you have 5+ years of claims adjusting or a degree, know legal/medical terminology, and want strong benefits and training.

Employer: Eight Eleven Group

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Corporate HQ)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Pay range not specified; varies by experience

Support the legal/contracts team by tracking, logging, and helping manage commercial contracts (client agreements, SOWs, employment agreements, etc.). Great entry-to-mid level role if you have a bachelor’s degree and 1+ year reviewing contracts. Applications accepted until at least December 30, 2026.

Employer: Taylor Root (recruiting for a mid-size firm)

(recruiting for a mid-size firm) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000 – $190,000 base + additional attorney fees

Represent plaintiffs in personal injury litigation, evaluating claims and negotiating strong outcomes. Best for attorneys with 3+ years of PI litigation, Indiana Bar membership, and a proactive, client-focused style.

Employer: Roche

Location: Hybrid – Indianapolis, IN (also Tucson, Branchburg, Carlsbad)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (AZ reference range): $106,100 – $197,000 (actual pay depends on location/experience)

Own global regulatory submissions and strategy for pathology and digital pathology instruments and software, with a focus on US FDA and international IVD/medical device rules. Ideal if you have 5–8+ years in RA/IVDs/devices/pharma, and want a high-impact, cross-functional role.

Employer: Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Real Estate Department)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support complex real estate transactions from entity formation and SOS filings to title/survey review and closings. Best for paralegals with 5+ years of real estate experience who like managing checklists, due diligence, and direct contact with attorneys and title companies.

Employer: ATF (U.S. Department of Justice)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (location within ATF to be determined)

Type: Full-time, Federal GS-14

Full-time, Federal Salary: Not listed (GS-14 level; varies by federal pay tables)

Lead and improve ATF’s Privacy Program, including FOIA/Privacy Act operations, request platforms, and policy compliance. You’ll need GS-13-level specialized experience in FOIA/privacy or similar programs, strong stakeholder skills, and must sign a mobility agreement.

Employer: Clausen Miller P.C.

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Hybrid or Fully Remote options)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,000 – $130,000 DOE

Defend professional liability, employment, medical malpractice, and general casualty cases. Great for attorneys with 2–5 years of defense experience and an Indiana license (IL/WI a plus) who want flexibility and a solid benefits package.

Employer: Allegion

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own product material compliance across PFAS, RoHS, REACH, Prop 65 and more, supporting engineering and product teams with data, assessments, and reporting. Best for candidates with a related bachelor’s degree and 5+ years in product/environmental compliance who like data-heavy, cross-functional work.

Employer: AML RightSource

Location: Remote U.S. (open to Indianapolis; hybrid near OH/AZ offices)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000 – $87,000 annually

Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team delivering managed services to financial institutions—owning performance metrics, quality, and client relationships. Great fit if you have 5+ years in AML/KYC/financial crime plus 2+ years of people management, and enjoy a metrics-driven, client-facing environment. Application deadline: November 30, 2026.

Employer: State of Indiana – Department of Correction

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Starts around $85,020 (may vary with experience)

Serve as the agency grievance manager, handling grievance appeals from incarcerated individuals and updating policies to align with Indiana law and court precedent. Ideal for attorneys with a JD, 5+ years’ practice, and active Indiana Bar who want policy-heavy work and strong state benefits.

Employer: State of Indiana – Department of Child Services

Location: Indianapolis, IN (East DCS office, onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Starts around $31,668 (may vary with experience)

Provide legal and clerical support to DCS attorneys and staff—prepping legal documents, organizing case files, scheduling hearings, and handling sensitive information. No degree required; a high school diploma/HSE plus relevant experience is enough, and you get full state benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh. Even one solid application this week can move your career forward.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.