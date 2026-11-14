Indy’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of data, cloud, and consulting roles with solid pay and benefits. If you’re in IT or analytics, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: Indiana University – GlobalNOC Client Services

Indiana University – GlobalNOC Client Services Location: Indianapolis, IN or Bloomington, IN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Work on metrics, dashboards, and Quarterly Business Reviews for major research and education networks. Great fit if you like Tableau/BI tools, KPIs, and want university benefits plus a learning-focused, non-profit environment.

Employer: Crowe

Location: Indianapolis, IN (consulting travel up to 80%)

(consulting travel up to 80%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,100 – $156,600/year

Lead D365 Finance implementations for manufacturing clients—GL, AP/AR, credit & collections, cash management, and more. Ideal for someone with 4+ years D365 Finance experience who enjoys client-facing work, process redesign, and mentoring junior consultants.

Employer: PwC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, Director level

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year + bonus eligible

Own Appian architecture and lead large BPM/low-code programs across cloud platforms (AWS/Azure/GCP). Best for senior leaders (9+ years) who can talk strategy with executives, guide multi-project portfolios, and mentor solution architects.

Employer: Kainos (via Archer )

(via ) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design end-to-end Workday Financials for banks and insurers—FDM, multi-entity/multi-currency, Prism, Accounting Center. Great if you’re a finance-led Workday architect with deep FSI experience and want to shape reference architectures and coach other consultants.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (national range, bonus-eligible per plan)

Senior agile product role owning vision, backlog, and KPIs for underwriting tech products. Good match if you have 5–7+ years on agile teams, strong stakeholder skills, and want to drive strategy and product health in a large insurance org.

Employer: Ivy Tech Community College

Location: Indianapolis Campus

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $115,000/year

Lead campus-wide strategy and data analytics, manage key projects, and supervise analytics staff. Great for someone with 5+ years experience, strong Tableau/Power BI skills, and an interest in higher ed impact plus generous public-sector benefits.

Employer: T2 Systems, Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Implement parking and mobility software for clients across North America—requirements, configuration, training, and go-lives. Good if you like client-facing work, software implementations, travel, and have solid SQL/technical skills.

Employer: State of Indiana – Indiana Office of Technology

Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starts around $79,118/year (DOE)

Senior ServiceNow-focused developer role building statewide workflows and integrations (Genesys, CrowdStrike, Oracle, etc.). Great for someone with ~9+ years dev experience who wants stable state benefits and to lead platform architecture.

Employer: Piazza Produce

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on data operations role setting up product/customer codes, pricing, and order guides, working closely with sales, IT, and buying. Good entry-to-mid option if you’re Excel-strong, detail-oriented, and like fast-paced environments.

Employer: RadCube

Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite/hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Consulting role for life sciences clients focused on Veeva Vault configuration, data migration, integrations, and validation. Best for folks with 5+ years Vault experience, GxP/21 CFR Part 11 background, and at least one Vault family specialty.

Employer: Republic Airways

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead cloud-native development on AWS/Azure using C#/.NET, Python, REST APIs, and modern DevOps practices. Great if you want to own architecture decisions, mentor engineers, and build airline systems with modern tooling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to position your skills or what to learn next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.