Indianapolis is hot right now for HR pros, especially if you know labor relations, recruiting, or higher‑level people strategy. Here are several standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Carrier

Location: Indianapolis, IN (manufacturing facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,000 – $192,000 + short-term incentives

Lead day-to-day labor and employee relations in a large unionized plant. Heavy focus on contract administration, grievances through arbitration, and partnering with leadership, plus room to grow into broader site HR leadership.

Employer: Turner Construction Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site at project site)

Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: Not listed

Senior HR role supporting a unionized construction workforce, managing the full HR lifecycle and leading HR staff. 100% in-person, with 20–30% travel and a big focus on labor relations, talent, and culture.

Employer: FBT Gibbons LLP

Location: Indianapolis, IN (can also sit in Cincinnati, Columbus, Louisville, or Nashville)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with comprehensive benefits (exact range not listed)

Own experienced attorney recruiting for a national law firm. You’ll partner closely with firm leadership, run the full lateral hiring cycle, and manage data-driven recruiting strategy and a small team.

Employer: Ford Motor Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site distribution setting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,600 – $144,900

Hands-on HRBP role in a union environment, blending labor relations, investigations, hourly workforce administration, and engagement work. Strong benefits, global brand, and lots of room to shape culture on the floor.

Employer: Salesforce

Location: Indianapolis, IN (AMER region support)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,000 – $142,000 base, plus potential bonus/equity

Analytics-heavy workforce operations role focused on headcount and position management for ~10k Professional Services employees. Great fit if you like Workday, data, process design, and partnering with Finance and HR.

Employer: Ascension

Location: Hybrid – must live near Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed; eligible for annual bonus

Lead and mentor the physician and APP recruiting team for a major nonprofit health system. You’ll own strategy, full-cycle recruitment, and market analysis, with strong health, retirement, and family benefits.

Employer: Ivy Tech Community College

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time executive role

Salary: $130,000 – $145,000

Cabinet-level HR and administration leader for the campus. Oversees HR, course and contract administration, employee relations, compensation, and engagement, with robust education, retirement, and time-off benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.