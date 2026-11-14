undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🧑💼 Multiple HR & Talent Leadership Roles in Indianapolis $86K–$190K+
Indianapolis is hot right now for HR pros, especially if you know labor relations, recruiting, or higher‑level people strategy. Here are several standout roles worth a closer look.
Labor Relations Manager
Employer: Carrier
Location: Indianapolis, IN (manufacturing facility)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $96,000 – $192,000 + short-term incentives
Lead day-to-day labor and employee relations in a large unionized plant. Heavy focus on contract administration, grievances through arbitration, and partnering with leadership, plus room to grow into broader site HR leadership.
HR Human Resources Manager – Self Perform Operations
Employer: Turner Construction Company
Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site at project site)
Type: Full-time, salaried exempt
Salary: Not listed
Senior HR role supporting a unionized construction workforce, managing the full HR lifecycle and leading HR staff. 100% in-person, with 20–30% travel and a big focus on labor relations, talent, and culture.
Lateral Recruiting Manager
Employer: FBT Gibbons LLP
Location: Indianapolis, IN (can also sit in Cincinnati, Columbus, Louisville, or Nashville)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, with comprehensive benefits (exact range not listed)
Own experienced attorney recruiting for a national law firm. You’ll partner closely with firm leadership, run the full lateral hiring cycle, and manage data-driven recruiting strategy and a small team.
HR Business Partner
Employer: Ford Motor Company
Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site distribution setting)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $86,600 – $144,900
Hands-on HRBP role in a union environment, blending labor relations, investigations, hourly workforce administration, and engagement work. Strong benefits, global brand, and lots of room to shape culture on the floor.
Operations Senior Analyst (AMER HCM)
Employer: Salesforce
Location: Indianapolis, IN (AMER region support)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $94,000 – $142,000 base, plus potential bonus/equity
Analytics-heavy workforce operations role focused on headcount and position management for ~10k Professional Services employees. Great fit if you like Workday, data, process design, and partnering with Finance and HR.
Director Physician and APP Recruitment
Employer: Ascension
Location: Hybrid – must live near Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, day shift
Salary: Not listed; eligible for annual bonus
Lead and mentor the physician and APP recruiting team for a major nonprofit health system. You’ll own strategy, full-cycle recruitment, and market analysis, with strong health, retirement, and family benefits.
Vice Chancellor of Human Resources & Administration
Employer: Ivy Tech Community College
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time executive role
Salary: $130,000 – $145,000
Cabinet-level HR and administration leader for the campus. Oversees HR, course and contract administration, employee relations, compensation, and engagement, with robust education, retirement, and time-off benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.