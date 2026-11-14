Indianapolis is buzzing with healthcare openings right now—from bedside care to high-level leadership and travel contracts. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN (HQ)

Salary: $153,000 – $264,000/year + bonus & full benefits

Type: Full-time

Senior epidemiology role guiding global safety strategy, risk management plans, and real-world evidence for Lilly products. Great fit if you have an MPH/PhD, strong pharmacoepidemiology experience, and want high-impact, data-driven work.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: Up to $2,566/week (36 hrs, 13 weeks)

Type: Full-time, Travel

Weekend evening CT contract (Fri–Sun, 1 PM–1 AM) with a nurse-founded agency that focuses on strong pay and support. Good for CT techs who like compressed schedules and top travel packages.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: Up to $2,968/week (40 hrs, 13 weeks)

Type: Full-time, Travel

Day-shift Cath Lab tech contract (8A–6P) with aggressive compensation, day‑1 benefits, and lots of perks like CEUs and daily pay. Ideal if you have 1+ year Cath Lab experience and want a high-paying travel role.

Employer: Focus Staff

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: Approx. $2,248/week (36 hrs, 13 weeks)

Type: Travel/Contract

Night-shift CT/X-ray combo role (3x12s) with day‑1 medical, 401(k), and housing support. Great if you’re a CT Tech who also does X-ray and wants traveler-first support.

Employer: Cure Healthcare Staffing, LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: Up to $2,377/week (36 hrs, 13 weeks)

Type: Travel (listed as Internship)

Night CT contract (3x12s) requiring 2 years recent CT experience, IN license, AHA BLS & ACLS. Good for experienced CT techs living 50+ miles from the facility.

Employer: Arrow Healthcare Staffing

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: Up to $2,260/week (36 hrs, 13 weeks)

Type: Full-time, Travel

Night CT role with day‑1 benefits, 401(k), CE, and cancellation protection. Nice option if you want steady hours plus strong travel perks.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: $1,915 – $2,118/week (36 hrs, 13 weeks)

Type: Full-time, Travel

CT contract at a partner hospital with PM shifts and possible extensions. Comes with full medical, 401(k), CEUs, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: Up to $2,404/week (36 hrs, 13 weeks)

Type: Travel (listed as Internship)

Evening CT role at a Level 1 Trauma center (Fri–Sun, 1 PM–1 AM) working with Siemens and GE scanners. Great for CT techs with 1+ year experience who want high-acuity experience and day‑1 benefits.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: Up to $2,259/week (36 hrs, 13 weeks)

Type: Travel (listed as Internship)

Night CT contract with day‑one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel perks. Good fit if you want a traveler-focused agency with strong support.

Employer: AMN Healthcare

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: $3,637.50 – $3,937.50/day

Type: Full-time Locum Tenens

High-paying BMT locums covering inpatient and outpatient with 24‑hour call, Mon–Sun. Requires IN license, BLS, DEA/CSR, and BE/BC in Hem/Onc.

Employer: LocumTenens.com

Location: Central Indiana (Indianapolis listing)

Pay: Not listed

Type: Full-time Locum Tenens

Inpatient Hem/Onc BMT coverage with weekday clinic hours, weekend rounding, and 24‑hour call. Adult-only population with RN support and steady census.

Employer: Suburban Health Organization

Location: Indianapolis-based recruiter; role at Margaret Mary Health, Batesville, IN

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Type: Full-time, Employed

Community rheumatology role with flexible scheduling, light-to-no call, instant patient panel, and teaching options. Good if you want small-town living with easy access to Indy.

Employer: Tech Health Connect

Location: Indianapolis, IN (travel across Indiana)

Pay: $30/hour

Type: 7‑month Contract, Hybrid

Hybrid LPN role (Mon–Fri, 9–5) coordinating vaccine clinics, administering shots, managing inventory, and traveling 25–50% in-state (reimbursed). Great for LPNs with 3+ years vaccine experience who like public health work.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Diagnostic imaging role supporting interdisciplinary teams in a behavioral health setting. Focus on high-quality imaging, safety, and compliance.

Employer: Optum / Genoa Healthcare

Location: Indianapolis, IN (5839 E Washington St.)

Salary: $112,700 – $193,200/year + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead an in-clinic behavioral health pharmacy with Mon–Thu 8–5:30, Fri 8–3 hours. Mix of clinical counseling, immunizations, staff leadership, and business growth in a stable, benefits-rich role.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America – Westside Village

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for full-time RNs

Type: Full-time

Skilled nursing RN role with strong interdisciplinary support and extra bonus opportunities for picking up shifts. Good for nurses who enjoy long-term care and want growth with a large, established company.

Employer: Indiana University Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Nurse leader role overseeing a 24/7 unit, driving quality, safety, and team engagement. Ideal for BSN/MSN RNs ready to step into (or grow in) a strategic leadership position.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour (part-time)

Type: Part-time

Retail pharmacy tech role supporting prescription processing, customer service, and inventory. Includes training, benefits eligibility, and potential to help with vaccines where allowed.

Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (physician-owned group)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Compensation: Approx. $300,000 – $400,000+ total potential

Type: Full-time

Join a long-standing private neurology group adding 2–3 general neurologists with optional subspecialty focus. Offers flexible schedule, shared call (~1:6), and strong long-term earning potential in a true physician-led practice.

Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (hospital system)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Compensation: Approx. $350,000 – $450,000+ total potential

Type: Full-time

Epilepsy fellowship-trained neurologist role helping grow a surgical epilepsy program. Heavy involvement in presurgical workups, EMU, and advanced therapies like RNS, VNS, and DBS, with room to move into leadership.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh. Indy’s healthcare scene is moving fast—don’t wait if something feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.