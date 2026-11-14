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🏥 Indianapolis Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Indianapolis is buzzing with healthcare openings right now—from bedside care to high-level leadership and travel contracts. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there’s a lot to pick from.
Director – Global Patient Safety Pharmacoepidemiologist
Employer: Eli Lilly and Company
Location: Indianapolis, IN (HQ)
Salary: $153,000 – $264,000/year + bonus & full benefits
Type: Full-time
Senior epidemiology role guiding global safety strategy, risk management plans, and real-world evidence for Lilly products. Great fit if you have an MPH/PhD, strong pharmacoepidemiology experience, and want high-impact, data-driven work.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,566/week
Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Pay: Up to $2,566/week (36 hrs, 13 weeks)
Type: Full-time, Travel
Weekend evening CT contract (Fri–Sun, 1 PM–1 AM) with a nurse-founded agency that focuses on strong pay and support. Good for CT techs who like compressed schedules and top travel packages.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,968/week
Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Pay: Up to $2,968/week (40 hrs, 13 weeks)
Type: Full-time, Travel
Day-shift Cath Lab tech contract (8A–6P) with aggressive compensation, day‑1 benefits, and lots of perks like CEUs and daily pay. Ideal if you have 1+ year Cath Lab experience and want a high-paying travel role.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,248/week
Employer: Focus Staff
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Pay: Approx. $2,248/week (36 hrs, 13 weeks)
Type: Travel/Contract
Night-shift CT/X-ray combo role (3x12s) with day‑1 medical, 401(k), and housing support. Great if you’re a CT Tech who also does X-ray and wants traveler-first support.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,377/week
Employer: Cure Healthcare Staffing, LLC
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Pay: Up to $2,377/week (36 hrs, 13 weeks)
Type: Travel (listed as Internship)
Night CT contract (3x12s) requiring 2 years recent CT experience, IN license, AHA BLS & ACLS. Good for experienced CT techs living 50+ miles from the facility.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,260/week
Employer: Arrow Healthcare Staffing
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Pay: Up to $2,260/week (36 hrs, 13 weeks)
Type: Full-time, Travel
Night CT role with day‑1 benefits, 401(k), CE, and cancellation protection. Nice option if you want steady hours plus strong travel perks.
Travel CT Technologist – $1,915–$2,118/week
Employer: Supplemental Health Care
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Pay: $1,915 – $2,118/week (36 hrs, 13 weeks)
Type: Full-time, Travel
CT contract at a partner hospital with PM shifts and possible extensions. Comes with full medical, 401(k), CEUs, and strong recruiter support.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,404/week
Employer: American Traveler
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Pay: Up to $2,404/week (36 hrs, 13 weeks)
Type: Travel (listed as Internship)
Evening CT role at a Level 1 Trauma center (Fri–Sun, 1 PM–1 AM) working with Siemens and GE scanners. Great for CT techs with 1+ year experience who want high-acuity experience and day‑1 benefits.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,259/week
Employer: Anders Group, LLC
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Pay: Up to $2,259/week (36 hrs, 13 weeks)
Type: Travel (listed as Internship)
Night CT contract with day‑one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel perks. Good fit if you want a traveler-focused agency with strong support.
Hematology–Oncology BMT Physician (Locums)
Employer: AMN Healthcare
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Pay: $3,637.50 – $3,937.50/day
Type: Full-time Locum Tenens
High-paying BMT locums covering inpatient and outpatient with 24‑hour call, Mon–Sun. Requires IN license, BLS, DEA/CSR, and BE/BC in Hem/Onc.
Hematologist/Oncologist – Locum Tenens
Employer: LocumTenens.com
Location: Central Indiana (Indianapolis listing)
Pay: Not listed
Type: Full-time Locum Tenens
Inpatient Hem/Onc BMT coverage with weekday clinic hours, weekend rounding, and 24‑hour call. Adult-only population with RN support and steady census.
Rheumatologist
Employer: Suburban Health Organization
Location: Indianapolis-based recruiter; role at Margaret Mary Health, Batesville, IN
Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Type: Full-time, Employed
Community rheumatology role with flexible scheduling, light-to-no call, instant patient panel, and teaching options. Good if you want small-town living with easy access to Indy.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Vaccine Coordinator
Employer: Tech Health Connect
Location: Indianapolis, IN (travel across Indiana)
Pay: $30/hour
Type: 7‑month Contract, Hybrid
Hybrid LPN role (Mon–Fri, 9–5) coordinating vaccine clinics, administering shots, managing inventory, and traveling 25–50% in-state (reimbursed). Great for LPNs with 3+ years vaccine experience who like public health work.
Radiologist
Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Diagnostic imaging role supporting interdisciplinary teams in a behavioral health setting. Focus on high-quality imaging, safety, and compliance.
Pharmacy Manager
Employer: Optum / Genoa Healthcare
Location: Indianapolis, IN (5839 E Washington St.)
Salary: $112,700 – $193,200/year + $10,000 sign-on bonus
Type: Full-time
Lead an in-clinic behavioral health pharmacy with Mon–Thu 8–5:30, Fri 8–3 hours. Mix of clinical counseling, immunizations, staff leadership, and business growth in a stable, benefits-rich role.
RN – Registered Nurse ($10,000 Sign-On)
Employer: Life Care Centers of America – Westside Village
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for full-time RNs
Type: Full-time
Skilled nursing RN role with strong interdisciplinary support and extra bonus opportunities for picking up shifts. Good for nurses who enjoy long-term care and want growth with a large, established company.
Manager – Clinical Operations
Employer: Indiana University Health
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Nurse leader role overseeing a 24/7 unit, driving quality, safety, and team engagement. Ideal for BSN/MSN RNs ready to step into (or grow in) a strategic leadership position.
Pharmacy Technician
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour (part-time)
Type: Part-time
Retail pharmacy tech role supporting prescription processing, customer service, and inventory. Includes training, benefits eligibility, and potential to help with vaccines where allowed.
General Neurologist
Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (physician-owned group)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Compensation: Approx. $300,000 – $400,000+ total potential
Type: Full-time
Join a long-standing private neurology group adding 2–3 general neurologists with optional subspecialty focus. Offers flexible schedule, shared call (~1:6), and strong long-term earning potential in a true physician-led practice.
Epileptologist
Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (hospital system)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Compensation: Approx. $350,000 – $450,000+ total potential
Type: Full-time
Epilepsy fellowship-trained neurologist role helping grow a surgical epilepsy program. Heavy involvement in presurgical workups, EMU, and advanced therapies like RNS, VNS, and DBS, with room to move into leadership.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while it’s fresh. Indy’s healthcare scene is moving fast—don’t wait if something feels like a fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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