Indy’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now—hotels, restaurants, and fun venues are all hiring. Here are several solid options, from first jobs to management roles.

Employer: Community Health Network

Community Health Network Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help prep and assemble patient meal trays, keep kitchen and café areas clean, and handle basic stocking and cash. Good fit if you have some food service experience and like a clean, structured healthcare setting.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus opportunities + full benefits)

Run day-to-day operations for a single store, help hire and lead the team, and deliver strong guest experiences. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, and growth into higher management.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep dishware and kitchen areas spotless, support banquets, and help with stock and sanitation. Great entry into a major hotel brand with strong travel perks and benefits.

Employer: SSP America

Location: Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $60,000–$63,000/year + bonuses

Oversee shifts for the tap room’s bar, kitchen, and front of house, manage inventory and staff, and keep Sun King standards high. Ideal for someone with at least 2 years of full-service restaurant management who likes a steady, all-day airport pace.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the opening team to produce breads, pastries, and desserts for multiple outlets (restaurant, rooftop, banquets, lounge). Good for experienced pastry pros who want variety and hotel-brand benefits.

Employer: RH

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare and serve cocktails, wine, spirits, and coffee in a high-end, design-focused setting. Best for someone with 2+ years beverage experience who loves talking wine, coffee, and cocktails with guests.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Downtown Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high-volume rooftop lounge, drive revenue with creative marketing, and build a strong service team. A fit if you have 5+ years bar/restaurant management and want to open a flagship luxury outlet.

Employer: HairClub

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $19/hour; average around $60,000/year, top $80,000+ (plus tips)

Work one-on-one with an established client base in private rooms, offering cuts, color, and styling. Comes with paid specialty training, steady schedule (Tues–Sat), and full benefits.

Employer: American Senior Communities

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Salary: Not listed

Prepare and serve meals for senior residents, follow recipes and safety rules, and help lead kitchen staff. Good for cooks who like stable hours, benefits, and a mission-driven senior care setting.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Daytime-only kitchen role (no nights) cooking a chef-curated breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu. Nice option if you want restaurant work with more predictable, daytime hours and strong benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Slick City Action Park

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: $12–$14/hour

Weekend role at an indoor action park with options in check-in/sales, café, arcade, and cleaning crew. Great first job for teens (15+) who want flexible hours and a fun, high-energy environment.

Employer: Transjet Cargo India Private Limited

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: In-person (employment type not clearly stated)

Salary: $10–$15/hour

Fine dining server role with full training provided—no experience needed. Good entry point if you’re friendly, well-presented, and want to learn classic restaurant service.

Employer: Hooters

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: $11–$15/hour

Clear and reset tables, support servers, and keep dining areas clean and safe. A solid starter job if you like staying active and want flexible 10–20 hours per week.

Employer: Hooters

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $13–$15/hour

Greet and seat guests, handle to-go orders, and help keep the front of house clean and stocked. Good for outgoing people who like talking with guests and juggling different tasks.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.23–$31.59/hour

Plan and run events from start to finish, manage budgets and vendors, and coordinate catering and guest services. Great if you’re organized, love checklists, and want a hospitality role that’s more planning than kitchen.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Downtown Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean and reset guest rooms, stock carts and closets, and handle special cleaning requests. Comes with free meals, downtown parking, full benefits, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Punch Bowl Social

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$65,000/year

Lead front-of-house operations at a high-energy venue with food, drinks, and games. You’ll manage teams, uphold brand standards, and track performance, with a full benefits package and room to grow.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.