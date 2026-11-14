Indianapolis is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from public service to tech, healthcare, and construction. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, there’s a lot here at the manager and director level.

Employer: State of Indiana – Family & Social Services Administration (FSSA)

State of Indiana – Family & Social Services Administration (FSSA) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: From $75,010+, commensurate with experience

Lead contract compliance for Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF programs and make a direct impact on Hoosier families. Strong fit if you have deep experience in contracts, audits, and human services; degree not required with 12+ years relevant experience.

Employer: Michael Page (search firm for a top GC)

(search firm for a top GC) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base up to $95K + $600/month car allowance + ESOP

Support ground-up $20M+ projects across commercial, education, athletic, and healthcare markets. Great next step if you have 2–5 years with a GC and want bigger projects plus clear growth to PM.

Employer: Michael Page (100% employee-owned GC)

(100% employee-owned GC) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80K–$95K + $600/month car allowance + bonus + ESOP

Join a growing, employee-owned contractor with a diverse portfolio (commercial, healthcare, education, multifamily, senior living). Ideal if you’ve got 2+ years as a PE/APM and want fast growth to Project Manager.

Employer: Michael Page (for a premier construction & development firm)

(for a premier construction & development firm) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $140K base + $800/month car allowance + bonus

Run high-profile multifamily and senior living projects with a pipeline booked through 2030. Best for PMs or strong APMs with 2–6 years experience ready to own budgets, schedules, and client relationships.

Employer: Buckingham Companies

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (plus commissions & incentives; exact amount not listed)

Lead a multifamily community and team culture at a Best Places to Work winner. Good fit if you love resident experience, team leadership, and hitting financial targets in property management.

Employer: Indiana University Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (director-level with full IU Health benefits)

Oversee specialty care scheduling, referrals, and patient access across Indiana’s largest health system. Great for leaders with 3+ years revenue cycle management and a track record driving change in complex healthcare settings.

Employer: City of Indianapolis – Department of Public Works

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Manage design for transportation, traffic, and stormwater projects that shape Indy’s infrastructure. Ideal if you have 5+ years related experience and want to blend engineering know‑how with public service.

Employer: Pioneer Industrial Corporation (Flow Control Group)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (includes ownership program + full benefits)

Run the Indianapolis facility, from staffing and safety to quality, KPIs, and customer visits. Best for technically minded leaders (engineering or similar) with strong operations and compliance experience.

Employer: HirePoint Group

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive base + performance bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Great entry into project coordination, supporting campaigns across retail, live events, and B2B. You’ll get structured training in timelines, vendor coordination, and reporting—perfect if you’re early in your career.

Employer: Genesys

Location: Indianapolis, IN (flexible/remote options noted)

(flexible/remote options noted) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $220,500 – $387,900 base + bonus eligibility

Own the global IAM vision for Genesys Cloud, including human and AI agents. Designed for senior product leaders with 10+ years PM and deep IAM expertise (OAuth2/OIDC, SAML, SCIM, RBAC/ABAC) who can lead teams and influence at the executive level.

Employer: Rise Technical (recruiting for an engineering organization)

(recruiting for an engineering organization) Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid; local commute)

(hybrid; local commute) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100K–$140K + bonus + hybrid + unlimited PTO + mileage

Step up from Assistant PM to full Project Manager on landmark commercial projects. Ideal if you know Procore (or similar), have APM experience, and want more autonomy plus strong progression.

Employer: PwC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead SAP CX/CRM transformations for utilities clients, from strategy through implementation. Best for consulting leaders with 9+ years experience and deep SAP Customer Experience background.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a national electrical contractor)

(for a national electrical contractor) Location: Based in Indianapolis, IN – heavy travel

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75K–$100K + bonus + relocation + benefits

Run large electrical scopes ($20M+) on hyperscale data center projects nationwide. Great for PMs with 7+ years electrical construction and at least 3+ years on mission‑critical/data center work.

Employer: PwC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Direct digital grid modernization and service management programs for utility clients. Strong match if you have 8+ years experience in IT service management/OT and can lead multi‑stream, vendor-heavy engagements.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Structured path to becoming a Nursing Home Administrator, learning finance, HR, clinical operations, and compliance. Requires a bachelor’s degree and eligibility for the NHA exam; ideal if you want to lead in post‑acute care.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Indianapolis, IN (25–50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (full Tesla benefits from day 1)

Own feasibility, design, and pre‑construction for Tesla charging sites, from utility coordination to permits. Great for PMs with 2+ years in EV, telecom, solar, or similar infrastructure who like fast, field‑heavy work.

Employer: Daikin Applied

Location: Indianapolis, IN (covers IN & KY)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $113,800 – $193,900 base + incentive plan

Lead service and sales teams, manage district P&L, and drive growth for the world’s largest HVAC company. Best for leaders with 6+ years in commercial HVAC (or similar) and 4+ years people leadership.

Employer: Self-storage management company (via American Senior Communities posting)

(via American Senior Communities posting) Location: South Indianapolis, IN (46237)

Type: Full-time Resident Manager & Part-time Assistant Manager (32 hrs/week with benefits)

Full-time Resident Manager & Part-time Assistant Manager (32 hrs/week with benefits) Salary: Hourly + performance bonus + commissions; on-site apartment for Resident Manager

Build and run a storage property like your own small business—leasing, collections, light maintenance, and local marketing. Great if you enjoy working independently, customer service, and possibly living on-site.

Employer: Packsize

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $88,600 – $108,600

Support and lead Resident Service Engineers who install and maintain packaging automation at customer sites. Good fit if you have 3+ years in service/maintenance/automation plus some leadership experience.

Employer: Upperline Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN (role currently focused on Tampa market)

(role currently focused on Tampa market) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Oversee operations for 11 podiatry clinics, from staffing and financials to physician partnerships and integrations. Ideal for multi-site healthcare ops leaders comfortable with regular regional travel and data-driven management.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.