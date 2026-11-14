undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Indianapolis Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Indianapolis is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from public service to tech, healthcare, and construction. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, there’s a lot here at the manager and director level.
State Program Director – DFR Contract Compliance Manager
- Employer: State of Indiana – Family & Social Services Administration (FSSA)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: From $75,010+, commensurate with experience
Lead contract compliance for Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF programs and make a direct impact on Hoosier families. Strong fit if you have deep experience in contracts, audits, and human services; degree not required with 12+ years relevant experience.
Assistant Project Manager – $20M+ Projects (Commercial Construction)
- Employer: Michael Page (search firm for a top GC)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base up to $95K + $600/month car allowance + ESOP
Support ground-up $20M+ projects across commercial, education, athletic, and healthcare markets. Great next step if you have 2–5 years with a GC and want bigger projects plus clear growth to PM.
Assistant Project Manager / Project Engineer – Commercial Construction
- Employer: Michael Page (100% employee-owned GC)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80K–$95K + $600/month car allowance + bonus + ESOP
Join a growing, employee-owned contractor with a diverse portfolio (commercial, healthcare, education, multifamily, senior living). Ideal if you’ve got 2+ years as a PE/APM and want fast growth to Project Manager.
Project Manager – Multifamily & Senior Living Construction
- Employer: Michael Page (for a premier construction & development firm)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $140K base + $800/month car allowance + bonus
Run high-profile multifamily and senior living projects with a pipeline booked through 2030. Best for PMs or strong APMs with 2–6 years experience ready to own budgets, schedules, and client relationships.
Property Manager (Nook Nine Apartments)
- Employer: Buckingham Companies
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (plus commissions & incentives; exact amount not listed)
Lead a multifamily community and team culture at a Best Places to Work winner. Good fit if you love resident experience, team leadership, and hitting financial targets in property management.
Director – Revenue Cycle Services
- Employer: Indiana University Health
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (director-level with full IU Health benefits)
Oversee specialty care scheduling, referrals, and patient access across Indiana’s largest health system. Great for leaders with 3+ years revenue cycle management and a track record driving change in complex healthcare settings.
Project Manager Design – DPW Design
- Employer: City of Indianapolis – Department of Public Works
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage design for transportation, traffic, and stormwater projects that shape Indy’s infrastructure. Ideal if you have 5+ years related experience and want to blend engineering know‑how with public service.
Branch Manager – Industrial Equipment
- Employer: Pioneer Industrial Corporation (Flow Control Group)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes ownership program + full benefits)
Run the Indianapolis facility, from staffing and safety to quality, KPIs, and customer visits. Best for technically minded leaders (engineering or similar) with strong operations and compliance experience.
Project Assistant (Entry-Level)
- Employer: HirePoint Group
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + performance bonuses (exact amount not listed)
Great entry into project coordination, supporting campaigns across retail, live events, and B2B. You’ll get structured training in timelines, vendor coordination, and reporting—perfect if you’re early in your career.
Product Management Senior Director – Identity & Access Management
- Employer: Genesys
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (flexible/remote options noted)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $220,500 – $387,900 base + bonus eligibility
Own the global IAM vision for Genesys Cloud, including human and AI agents. Designed for senior product leaders with 10+ years PM and deep IAM expertise (OAuth2/OIDC, SAML, SCIM, RBAC/ABAC) who can lead teams and influence at the executive level.
Construction Project Manager – Commercial
- Employer: Rise Technical (recruiting for an engineering organization)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid; local commute)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100K–$140K + bonus + hybrid + unlimited PTO + mileage
Step up from Assistant PM to full Project Manager on landmark commercial projects. Ideal if you know Procore (or similar), have APM experience, and want more autonomy plus strong progression.
SAP CIS Utilities Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Lead SAP CX/CRM transformations for utilities clients, from strategy through implementation. Best for consulting leaders with 9+ years experience and deep SAP Customer Experience background.
Electrical Project Manager (Traveling) – Data Centers
- Employer: CyberCoders (for a national electrical contractor)
- Location: Based in Indianapolis, IN – heavy travel
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75K–$100K + bonus + relocation + benefits
Run large electrical scopes ($20M+) on hyperscale data center projects nationwide. Great for PMs with 7+ years electrical construction and at least 3+ years on mission‑critical/data center work.
SAP Digital Grid Modernization Lead, Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Direct digital grid modernization and service management programs for utility clients. Strong match if you have 8+ years experience in IT service management/OT and can lead multi‑stream, vendor-heavy engagements.
Administrator in Training (AIT) – Nursing Home
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Structured path to becoming a Nursing Home Administrator, learning finance, HR, clinical operations, and compliance. Requires a bachelor’s degree and eligibility for the NHA exam; ideal if you want to lead in post‑acute care.
Engineering Project Manager, Charging
- Employer: Tesla
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (25–50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (full Tesla benefits from day 1)
Own feasibility, design, and pre‑construction for Tesla charging sites, from utility coordination to permits. Great for PMs with 2+ years in EV, telecom, solar, or similar infrastructure who like fast, field‑heavy work.
District Service Manager II – HVAC
- Employer: Daikin Applied
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (covers IN & KY)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $113,800 – $193,900 base + incentive plan
Lead service and sales teams, manage district P&L, and drive growth for the world’s largest HVAC company. Best for leaders with 6+ years in commercial HVAC (or similar) and 4+ years people leadership.
Self-Storage Property Manager & Assistant Manager Pool
- Employer: Self-storage management company (via American Senior Communities posting)
- Location: South Indianapolis, IN (46237)
- Type: Full-time Resident Manager & Part-time Assistant Manager (32 hrs/week with benefits)
- Salary: Hourly + performance bonus + commissions; on-site apartment for Resident Manager
Build and run a storage property like your own small business—leasing, collections, light maintenance, and local marketing. Great if you enjoy working independently, customer service, and possibly living on-site.
Assistant Site Manager (Assistant Resident Services Manager)
- Employer: Packsize
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,600 – $108,600
Support and lead Resident Service Engineers who install and maintain packaging automation at customer sites. Good fit if you have 3+ years in service/maintenance/automation plus some leadership experience.
Regional Manager – Clinic Operations
- Employer: Upperline Health
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (role currently focused on Tampa market)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee operations for 11 podiatry clinics, from staffing and financials to physician partnerships and integrations. Ideal for multi-site healthcare ops leaders comfortable with regular regional travel and data-driven management.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.