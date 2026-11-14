Indianapolis has a lot going on in education right now—from K–12 classrooms to colleges, museums, and even senior fitness. Here are several roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Marian University Indianapolis

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time (grant-funded through May 31, 2027)

Support school-based instructional coaches with science-of-reading training, data review, and literacy coaching across Central Indiana. Great fit if you have 5+ years teaching and an Early Literacy Endorsement and enjoy leading PD and visiting schools.

Employer: Hondros College of Nursing

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time faculty

Teach nursing courses, help shape curriculum, and keep students on track for NCLEX success through labs, simulation, and classroom instruction. Requires 5+ years teaching and 3+ years as an RN, plus current licenses and clinical credentials.

Employer: Phalen Leadership Academies

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, 2026–27 school year

Lead a data-driven classroom focused on strong growth in ELA and Math for students in underserved communities. PLA highlights competitive pay, benefits, PD, and bonus opportunities for teachers who drive student achievement.

Employer: Indianapolis Zoo

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: (Listed as part-time in posting header; description notes full-time schedule with weekend day)

Oversee operations for Zoo education programs, including field trips for 80,000+ students, registrations, customer service, and staff supervision. Ideal if you have 4+ years in customer service/admin, enjoy systems and logistics, and like working both indoors and outdoors.

Employer: Purdue University Institute of CHIPS and AI

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, 9‑month academic-year

Teach 3 undergrad ECE courses per semester, mentor students, and help with curriculum development at Purdue’s Indianapolis campus. Requires at least an M.S. in Electrical/Computer Engineering or related field and strong teaching and communication skills.

Employer: La Petite Academy

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Lead a preschool classroom with support from a national early childhood network. Highlights include 50% childcare discount, health benefits, 401(k) match, no nights or weekends, and lots of training and tuition support.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Based in Indianapolis, IN (work remote, part-time)

Type: Part-time, remote

Pay: Starting at $17.50/hour

Score New York teacher licensure exams in Health from home. You’ll use detailed rubrics, join virtual scoring sessions, and work roughly one scoring day every 8 weeks, ideal as a side gig for licensed teachers or health educators.

Employer: MSD Washington Township

Location: Indianapolis, IN (H. Dean Evans Community & Education Center)

Type: Full-time, school-year (185 days)

Pay: $23.00/hour (~$34,040/year) + benefits

Bridge school, home, and community for Spanish- and English-speaking families through outreach, translations, home visits, and tech support (ParentSquare, Canvas, Skyward). Great for bilingual candidates who love family engagement and student support.

Employer: Kev’s Gym

Location: Indianapolis, IN (local senior communities)

Type: Part-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: $45–$60 per hour/class

Teach yoga, dance, exercise, or Tai Chi classes for older adults at nearby senior living communities. Flexible daytime schedule, no admin hassle, and meaningful work helping seniors stay active. Requires a fitness certification and liability insurance.

Employer: Liberty Grove Schools

Location: 1002 W. 25th St, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, on-site (2026–27 school year)

Salary: Approx. $50,000–$70,000 + bonuses (per posting)

Teach 6th and 7th grade ELA at a growing charter school with a strong retention rate and focus on the Science of Reading. Offers top-tier pay, performance bonuses, 401(k) match, health benefits, wellness days, and discounted housing nearby.

Employer: MSD of Decatur Township

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Join a collaborative high school team teaching math, with a focus on equitable instruction, tech integration, and cross-curricular literacy. Requires a Bachelor’s in Secondary Education, Indiana teaching license, and a math/science background.

Employer: Newfields

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Seasonal, hourly

Pay: $18/hour

Support youth art programs and summer camps at Newfields, both on-site and at partner locations. You’ll lead artmaking activities, help with camp logistics, and assist at public programs like First Thursdays and Summer Nights.

Employer: Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL)

Location: College Avenue Branch, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time, up to 19 hours/week

Pay: $16.00/hour

Deadline: Apply by November 29, 2026 at 11:59 pm

Great entry role if you love libraries. You’ll shelve books, organize carts, maintain public areas, and help patrons with basic needs. Schedule includes mornings and weekends and can vary by branch needs.

Employer: MSD of Decatur Township

Location: Decatur Central High School, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, 180 days

Pay: $17.00/hour

Work in a Behavior Support or Life Skills classroom, helping implement IEPs and behavior plans, supporting daily care needs, and assisting with academics and supervision. Good fit if you have a high school diploma and enjoy working closely with students with special needs.

Employer: MSD of Decatur Township

Location: Decatur Middle School, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, 2026–27 school year

Teach 8th grade Biology and Science in a middle school focused on collaboration and continuous improvement. Requires a Bachelor’s in Secondary Education and Indiana teaching license, plus comfort with tech and equitable, student-centered instruction.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.