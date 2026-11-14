Indy’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options from fashion to gas stations to banking. Here are several solid picks if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 9611 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250

9611 Allisonville Rd, Type: Full-time (flexible shifts: days, evenings, overnights, weekends)

(flexible shifts: days, evenings, overnights, weekends) Why it’s worth a look: Classic convenience store role with weekly pay, bonus potential, full benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and clear paths to grow into bigger roles.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a small auto service team, do light vehicle maintenance, and help run the shop. Great if you have retail leadership experience and can work English/Spanish.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time, Contract

Salary: $40,000–$45,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Phone/email support for a federal housing/mortgage program. Fully bilingual English/Spanish required, with solid benefits and paid holidays.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1580

Location: 10617 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229

10617 E Washington St, Type: Full-time , opening/morning shifts

, opening/morning shifts Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible shift premiums and incentives

+ possible shift premiums and incentives Why it’s worth a look: Stock and rotate fresh food, keep displays looking good, and tap into Walmart’s health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, and free education (Live Better U).

Employer: Heritage Landscape Supply Group

Location: Stone Center – 5272 East 65th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Stone Center – 5272 East 65th St, Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, overtime in peak season)

Why it’s worth a look: Counter sales plus light warehouse and inventory work in landscaping/stone. Strong benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and extra pay perks.

Employer: RH (Restoration Hardware)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Backroom and sales floor stock role in a luxury home store—receiving, tagging, and moving product. Good fit if you like fast pace and don’t mind heavy lifting.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 8080 Oaklandon Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46236

8080 Oaklandon Rd, Type: Full-time, overnight shifts (weekdays + weekends)

Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Night-owl role running the register, stocking, and cleaning. Steady hours, lots of variety, and the usual Circle K benefits.

Employer: Fabletics

Location: Keystone at the Crossing, Indianapolis, IN

Keystone at the Crossing, Indianapolis, IN Type: Part-time, seasonal (3–4 months)

Why it’s worth a look: Activewear retail with a techy, membership vibe. Great if you’re into fitness, want short-term work, and like chatting about leggings more than gas pumps.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Rockville Rd branch, Indianapolis, IN

Rockville Rd branch, Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time, in-branch

Why it’s worth a look: Front-line banking role helping customers with accounts and basic financial needs. Good step if you want to move from retail into financial services.

Employer: GetGo Café + Market

Location: Indianapolis, IN (convenience store setting)

Indianapolis, IN (convenience store setting) Type: Full-time, overnights

Why it’s worth a look: Similar to a gas station/mini-mart role: customer service, register, stocking, and cleaning. Good if you like steady overnight work and variety.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 3821 S East Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227

3821 S East Street, Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of cashiering, stocking, and cleaning in a dollar store setting, with access to benefits, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Regal

Location: Galaxy 14, Indianapolis, IN

Galaxy 14, Indianapolis, IN Type: Part-time (weekend & evening shifts)

Pay: $14.50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Work box office, concessions, or as an usher. Perfect if you love movies, want evening/weekend hours, and don’t mind lots of walking and cleaning.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Classic department-store sales role with strong benefits, PTO, holidays, and discounts. Focus on customer service, sales goals, and keeping the floor looking sharp.

Employer: J.Crew

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $13.50–$15.52/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Seasonal fashion sales with up to 60% off J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell. Great if you want short-term hours and love styling outfits.

Employer: J.Crew

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.50–$18.10/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Higher-touch styling role with incentive pay. You’ll build client relationships, do one-on-one wardrobing, and host styling appointments and events.

Employer: J.Crew

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$15.52/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Behind-the-scenes role handling shipments and stockroom organization, with the same strong discounts and 401(k) match as other J.Crew roles.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Seasonal/Temporary, full-time listed

Pay Range: Up to $17.08/hour (range noted in posting)

Up to (range noted in posting) Why it’s worth a look: Help customers pick out designer sunglasses, earn commission potential, and tap into a global brand with employee discounts and benefits.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #6390

Location: 5550 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46226

5550 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr, Type: Full-time , opening/morning shifts

, opening/morning shifts Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible premiums and incentives

+ possible premiums and incentives Why it’s worth a look: General salesfloor role with strong benefits, PTO, and free education programs. Good if you like staying busy and helping shoppers all over the store.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour starting

starting Why it’s worth a look: Step-up role with Sundays off, weekly pay, and big benefits. Mix of sales, customer service, deliveries, and store merchandising, with room to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.