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Indianapolis
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Indianapolis
12 days ago
Indy’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options from fashion to gas stations to banking. Here are several solid picks if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
Customer Service Representative – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 9611 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250
- Type: Full-time (flexible shifts: days, evenings, overnights, weekends)
- Why it’s worth a look: Classic convenience store role with weekly pay, bonus potential, full benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and clear paths to grow into bigger roles.
Assistant Service Center Manager (Bilingual)
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead a small auto service team, do light vehicle maintenance, and help run the shop. Great if you have retail leadership experience and can work English/Spanish.
Bilingual Customer Service Representative
- Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Salary: $40,000–$45,000/year
- Why it’s worth a look: Phone/email support for a federal housing/mortgage program. Fully bilingual English/Spanish required, with solid benefits and paid holidays.
Meat/Produce Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1580
- Location: 10617 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229
- Type: Full-time, opening/morning shifts
- Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible shift premiums and incentives
- Why it’s worth a look: Stock and rotate fresh food, keep displays looking good, and tap into Walmart’s health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, and free education (Live Better U).
Customer Service Sales Associate
- Employer: Heritage Landscape Supply Group
- Location: Stone Center – 5272 East 65th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, overtime in peak season)
- Why it’s worth a look: Counter sales plus light warehouse and inventory work in landscaping/stone. Strong benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and extra pay perks.
Outlet Stock Associate
- Employer: RH (Restoration Hardware)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Backroom and sales floor stock role in a luxury home store—receiving, tagging, and moving product. Good fit if you like fast pace and don’t mind heavy lifting.
Team Member – Overnights
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 8080 Oaklandon Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46236
- Type: Full-time, overnight shifts (weekdays + weekends)
- Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Night-owl role running the register, stocking, and cleaning. Steady hours, lots of variety, and the usual Circle K benefits.
Seasonal Store Associate – Fabletics (Keystone)
- Employer: Fabletics
- Location: Keystone at the Crossing, Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (3–4 months)
- Why it’s worth a look: Activewear retail with a techy, membership vibe. Great if you’re into fitness, want short-term work, and like chatting about leggings more than gas pumps.
Customer Experience Banker – Rockville Rd
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Rockville Rd branch, Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, in-branch
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-line banking role helping customers with accounts and basic financial needs. Good step if you want to move from retail into financial services.
Team Member – GetGo Café + Market
- Employer: GetGo Café + Market
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (convenience store setting)
- Type: Full-time, overnights
- Why it’s worth a look: Similar to a gas station/mini-mart role: customer service, register, stocking, and cleaning. Good if you like steady overnight work and variety.
Customer Service Associate II
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 3821 S East Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227
- Type: Part-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Mix of cashiering, stocking, and cleaning in a dollar store setting, with access to benefits, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Cast Member – Galaxy 14 ($14.50/hr)
- Employer: Regal
- Location: Galaxy 14, Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time (weekend & evening shifts)
- Pay: $14.50/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Work box office, concessions, or as an usher. Perfect if you love movies, want evening/weekend hours, and don’t mind lots of walking and cleaning.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Macy’s
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Classic department-store sales role with strong benefits, PTO, holidays, and discounts. Focus on customer service, sales goals, and keeping the floor looking sharp.
Sales Associate (Seasonal) – J.Crew
- Employer: J.Crew
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $13.50–$15.52/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Seasonal fashion sales with up to 60% off J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell. Great if you want short-term hours and love styling outfits.
Stylist – J.Crew
- Employer: J.Crew
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14.50–$18.10/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Higher-touch styling role with incentive pay. You’ll build client relationships, do one-on-one wardrobing, and host styling appointments and events.
Stock Associate – J.Crew
- Employer: J.Crew
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.50–$15.52/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Behind-the-scenes role handling shipments and stockroom organization, with the same strong discounts and 401(k) match as other J.Crew roles.
Sales Associate – Sunglass Hut
- Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Seasonal/Temporary, full-time listed
- Pay Range: Up to $17.08/hour (range noted in posting)
- Why it’s worth a look: Help customers pick out designer sunglasses, earn commission potential, and tap into a global brand with employee discounts and benefits.
Salesfloor Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #6390
- Location: 5550 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46226
- Type: Full-time, opening/morning shifts
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + possible premiums and incentives
- Why it’s worth a look: General salesfloor role with strong benefits, PTO, and free education programs. Good if you like staying busy and helping shoppers all over the store.
Assistant Manager – Sales
- Employer: Rent-A-Center
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour starting
- Why it’s worth a look: Step-up role with Sundays off, weekly pay, and big benefits. Mix of sales, customer service, deliveries, and store merchandising, with room to advance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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