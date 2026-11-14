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Indianapolis
🚧 Indianapolis Construction & Skilled Trades Roles With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Indy’s trades scene is busy right now – from auto shops to big commercial builds, there’s solid work for folks who like hands-on jobs and clear results.
Here are several strong openings around Indianapolis, IN worth a look:
Automotive Lube Technician – Glendale
- Employer: Best-One Tire & Service
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (Glendale)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Around $17/hr, based on experience
- Perks include paid holidays/vacation, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, Sundays off, uniforms, and ongoing training. Great fit if you’re early in your auto career and want steady hours doing oil changes, tire work, and basic repairs.
Plumbing Designer (Data Center)
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time (hybrid office/remote)
- Pay: $84,000 – $100,000/year (hourly within this range)
- Design plumbing systems for fast-growing data center projects using Revit, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, stock purchase). Ideal for someone with 6+ years plumbing design experience looking for complex, high-impact work.
Glazier Apprentice
- Employer: Shiel Sexton (AGM)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Entry-level role helping install curtainwall and storefront glass on commercial projects. Good for someone with basic tool experience who wants to learn a trade, travel as needed, and isn’t afraid of physical work and outdoor conditions.
Industrial Dock/Door Install and Repair Technician
- Employer: Wiese USA
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Field role installing and repairing loading dock equipment and commercial doors in all weather. Great if you’re mechanically inclined, comfortable at heights, can lift 50+ lbs, and like working independently at customer sites.
Commercial Construction Superintendent (Healthcare) – Travel
- Employer: Kelley Construction, Inc.
- Location: Based in Indianapolis, IN (travel required)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $80,000 – $120,000/year
- Lead healthcare construction projects (new builds, renovations, additions), manage schedules, budgets, and safety. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k). Best for superintendents with 5+ years healthcare experience who are comfortable traveling.
Regional Construction Manager – Electrical
- Employer: Premier electrical contractor (name not listed)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $115,000/year
- High-level role to build and lead a new regional branch focused on multi-family, hotel, and light commercial electrical work. You’ll handle hiring, estimating, operations, and P&L. Strong fit for leaders with 8+ years electrical construction and estimating experience.
Automotive Technician – Bentley & European
- Employer: The Collection by Coast to Coast Imports
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $55,000 – $100,000/year
- Work on Bentley and other high-end European brands (Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Audi). Good for experienced Euro techs who want a professional, well-equipped luxury shop and room to grow.
Automotive Technician – Flat Rate
- Employer: Dealer Advantage Group (Indy Auto Man)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25 – $50 per flat rate hour
- Busy, climate-controlled shop with 20+ lifts, modern tools, and steady work volume. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, weekly pay, and training. Great for techs who like flat-rate pay and a high-volume environment.
Body Shop Technician I – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Penske Truck Leasing
- Location: 7245 Western Select Dr, Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed) + $5,000 sign-on bonus
- Handle minor and major truck and trailer collision repairs using advanced tools in an I-CAR Gold certified shop. Strong benefits, career stability, and growth for techs with 6+ years body shop experience.
Low Voltage Security Technician
- Employer: Nelson Alarm
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25 – $40/hour
- Install and service alarms, cameras, access control, fire, networking, and automation for homes and businesses. Offers medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a casual, team-focused environment.
General Labor – Assist Welders & Electricians
- Employer: Sher Contracting
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17 – $20/hour
- Support welders, electricians, and installers with wiring, drilling, moving materials, and cleanup, including work in a prison setting. Good entry point if you’re physically fit, can follow directions, and want to break into the trades.
Bathroom/Kitchen Remodeler – Carpenter/Tile
- Employer: Tremain Corporation
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Pay: $62,000 – $80,000/year
- Residential role doing tile, demo, framing, drywall/cement board, cabinetry, and custom showers. Must have 10+ years remodeling and tile experience and your own hand tools; includes 401(k) and other benefits.
Experienced Painter and Drywaller
- Employer: Tremain Corporation
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $25 – $30/hour
- Handle drywall hanging, taping, mudding, texture matching, and interior painting on residential projects. Nice fit if you want flexible, in-person work and already have solid finishing skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person or have similar roles posted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.