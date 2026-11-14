Indy’s trades scene is busy right now – from auto shops to big commercial builds, there’s solid work for folks who like hands-on jobs and clear results.

Here are several strong openings around Indianapolis, IN worth a look:

Employer: Best-One Tire & Service

Best-One Tire & Service Location: Indianapolis, IN (Glendale)

Indianapolis, IN (Glendale) Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $17/hr, based on experience

Perks include paid holidays/vacation, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, Sundays off, uniforms, and ongoing training. Great fit if you’re early in your auto career and want steady hours doing oil changes, tire work, and basic repairs.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time (hybrid office/remote)

(hybrid office/remote) Pay: $84,000 – $100,000/year (hourly within this range)

Design plumbing systems for fast-growing data center projects using Revit, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, stock purchase). Ideal for someone with 6+ years plumbing design experience looking for complex, high-impact work.

Employer: Shiel Sexton (AGM)

Shiel Sexton (AGM) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Entry-level role helping install curtainwall and storefront glass on commercial projects. Good for someone with basic tool experience who wants to learn a trade, travel as needed, and isn’t afraid of physical work and outdoor conditions.

Employer: Wiese USA

Wiese USA Location: Indianapolis, IN (field-based)

Indianapolis, IN (field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Field role installing and repairing loading dock equipment and commercial doors in all weather. Great if you’re mechanically inclined, comfortable at heights, can lift 50+ lbs, and like working independently at customer sites.

Employer: Kelley Construction, Inc.

Kelley Construction, Inc. Location: Based in Indianapolis, IN (travel required)

Based in Indianapolis, IN (travel required) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $80,000 – $120,000/year

Lead healthcare construction projects (new builds, renovations, additions), manage schedules, budgets, and safety. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k). Best for superintendents with 5+ years healthcare experience who are comfortable traveling.

Employer: Premier electrical contractor (name not listed)

Premier electrical contractor (name not listed) Location: Indianapolis, IN (in-person)

Indianapolis, IN (in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $115,000/year

High-level role to build and lead a new regional branch focused on multi-family, hotel, and light commercial electrical work. You’ll handle hiring, estimating, operations, and P&L. Strong fit for leaders with 8+ years electrical construction and estimating experience.

Employer: The Collection by Coast to Coast Imports

The Collection by Coast to Coast Imports Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000 – $100,000/year

Work on Bentley and other high-end European brands (Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Audi). Good for experienced Euro techs who want a professional, well-equipped luxury shop and room to grow.

Employer: Dealer Advantage Group (Indy Auto Man)

Dealer Advantage Group (Indy Auto Man) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $25 – $50 per flat rate hour

Busy, climate-controlled shop with 20+ lifts, modern tools, and steady work volume. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, weekly pay, and training. Great for techs who like flat-rate pay and a high-volume environment.

Employer: Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing Location: 7245 Western Select Dr, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed) + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Competitive (exact amount not listed) + Handle minor and major truck and trailer collision repairs using advanced tools in an I-CAR Gold certified shop. Strong benefits, career stability, and growth for techs with 6+ years body shop experience.

Employer: Nelson Alarm

Nelson Alarm Location: Indianapolis, IN (on the road)

Indianapolis, IN (on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25 – $40/hour

Install and service alarms, cameras, access control, fire, networking, and automation for homes and businesses. Offers medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a casual, team-focused environment.

Employer: Sher Contracting

Sher Contracting Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $17 – $20/hour

Support welders, electricians, and installers with wiring, drilling, moving materials, and cleanup, including work in a prison setting. Good entry point if you’re physically fit, can follow directions, and want to break into the trades.

Employer: Tremain Corporation

Tremain Corporation Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: $62,000 – $80,000/year

Residential role doing tile, demo, framing, drywall/cement board, cabinetry, and custom showers. Must have 10+ years remodeling and tile experience and your own hand tools; includes 401(k) and other benefits.

Employer: Tremain Corporation

Tremain Corporation Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Type: Part-time

Pay: $25 – $30/hour

Handle drywall hanging, taping, mudding, texture matching, and interior painting on residential projects. Nice fit if you want flexible, in-person work and already have solid finishing skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person or have similar roles posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.