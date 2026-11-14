Indianapolis has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and building community. These roles range from hands-on care to big-picture program work.

Employer: American Senior Communities (Washington Healthcare)

American Senior Communities (Washington Healthcare) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead social services in a senior care setting, focusing on residents’ physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in social work/human services and want strong benefits, career growth, and mentorship while advocating for older adults.

Employer: ATC (supporting Indiana FSSA / Medicaid initiatives)

(supporting Indiana FSSA / Medicaid initiatives) Location: Indianapolis, IN (Hybrid, some statewide travel)

(Hybrid, some statewide travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role supporting a statewide program for pregnant people with substance use disorders. You’ll work on grant-funded projects, data and outcomes, provider education, and care coordination—ideal if you have a bachelor’s in social work/public health and love complex, systems-level work.

Employer: The Columbus Organization

Location: Indianapolis, IN & surrounding counties (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-based case management for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, coordinating Medicaid waiver and community supports. Good match if you like home visits, person-centered planning, and independent work with plenty of time out in the community.

Employer: Personal Touch Cares (PTC), LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting adults with disabilities with daily living, appointments, and community activities. Offers health insurance, training, and growth opportunities—great entry point if you have a high school diploma and a heart for direct care.

Employer: Fort Harrison Assisted Living

Location: Indianapolis, IN 46216 (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour, about 40 hours/week

Plan and lead activities, outings, and special events for seniors in assisted living, with a focus on social, physical, and cognitive wellness. Comes with a big benefits package (401k + match, health, vision, dental, PTO, tuition help) and is perfect if you’re a certified Activities Director who loves creative programming.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.