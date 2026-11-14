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🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Indianapolis
Indianapolis has a lot going on in building and grounds work right now—from entry-level cleaning to high-paying maintenance leadership roles.
Here are several solid options hiring around Indianapolis, IN:
Groundskeeper - Coil
Employer: The Connor Group
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm
Pay: Starting at $19/hour
Great fit if you like working outside and keeping luxury apartments looking sharp. Steady weekday hours, benefits, paid time off, and room to move up.
Maintenance Technician
Employer: Life Time Inc.
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping a large health club running—plumbing, lighting, pool systems and more. Good for someone with 3–4 years facility maintenance experience who likes variety and a busy environment.
Floor Technician - Riley - Full Time Days
Employer: Riley Children’s Health
Location: Riley Hospital, Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, days 7am–3:30pm, rotating weekends/holidays
Pay: Not listed
Specialized floor care in a hospital setting using scrubbers, buffers, and carpet extractors. Good if you want stable hours in healthcare and don’t mind being on your feet.
Janitorial Crew Member
Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time and part-time shifts listed
Pay: $16/hour starting
Cleaning retail/industrial spaces with early-morning and weekend options. Includes access to limited medical, 401(k), and early pay options.
Janitorial Worker
Employer: JES, LLC
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Part-time
Pay: From $15/hour
Simple building cleaning work—vacuum, mop, trash, windows—with a flexible schedule. Good side job if you want extra hours.
Property Manager
Employer: MINTEX
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, on-site
Pay: $85,000–$95,000/year
Lead a large apartment community—overseeing staff, tours, delinquencies, complaints, and property cleanliness. Best for someone with 2+ years managing 300+ units.
Commercial Maintenance Technician
Employer: Not listed
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Part-time
Pay: $25.56–$55.78/hour
High-skill maintenance/handyman role across homes and commercial sites—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and more. Great if you’re experienced and want high hourly pay with flexible part-time hours.
Mobile Car Detailer
Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
You travel to customers and fully detail vehicles. Ideal if you already have detailing gear, like working solo, and enjoy seeing instant results from your work.
Facilities Reliability Technician — Refrigeration, Boilers & HVAC
Employer: CraftMark Bakery
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Hourly, nights (5pm–5am, 2-2-3 schedule)
Pay: $36–$42/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus
Senior-level utilities role in a modern bakery, focused on ammonia refrigeration, boilers, HVAC, and plant utilities. Comes with PTO from day 1, health benefits, 401(k), and possible relocation help.
Cleaning Crew Member
Employer: Hooters
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, 10–35 hours/week expected
Pay: $15–$16/hour
Restaurant cleaning and basic facility upkeep. Good if you already have commercial cleaning experience and want steady in-person work.
Maintenance Supervisor – Grand Reserve Geist
Employer: CLK Multifamily Management
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, on-site, on-call rotation
Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Lead the maintenance team at an apartment community—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, unit turns, and vendor coordination. Strong benefits, rent discount, and ideal for someone with 3+ years apartment maintenance and EPA 608.
Housekeeping Aide – American Village
Employer: American Senior Communities
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Day shift (full-time/part-time not clearly stated)
Pay: Not listed
Housekeeping and laundry in a senior living community, focused on a clean, homelike space. Offers health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and lots of training and growth paths.
Maintenance Team Lead
Employer: Not listed
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Lead a maintenance crew in a manufacturing plant, handling preventive and corrective work on mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic systems. Best for someone with 5+ years industrial maintenance and 2+ years leading a team.
Housekeeper – Vacation Rentals
Employer: Holiflower Sparkling Service
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Part-time, flexible
Pay: $75–$100 per day
Clean and reset short-term rentals between guests—beds, linens, restocking, and photos of finished work. Flexible schedule and paid training; good if you like working solo.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—these kinds of roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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