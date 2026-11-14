Indianapolis has a lot going on in building and grounds work right now—from entry-level cleaning to high-paying maintenance leadership roles.

Here are several solid options hiring around Indianapolis, IN:

Employer: The Connor Group

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm

Pay: Starting at $19/hour

Great fit if you like working outside and keeping luxury apartments looking sharp. Steady weekday hours, benefits, paid time off, and room to move up.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping a large health club running—plumbing, lighting, pool systems and more. Good for someone with 3–4 years facility maintenance experience who likes variety and a busy environment.

Employer: Riley Children’s Health

Location: Riley Hospital, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, days 7am–3:30pm, rotating weekends/holidays

Pay: Not listed

Specialized floor care in a hospital setting using scrubbers, buffers, and carpet extractors. Good if you want stable hours in healthcare and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time and part-time shifts listed

Pay: $16/hour starting

Cleaning retail/industrial spaces with early-morning and weekend options. Includes access to limited medical, 401(k), and early pay options.

Employer: JES, LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15/hour

Simple building cleaning work—vacuum, mop, trash, windows—with a flexible schedule. Good side job if you want extra hours.

Employer: MINTEX

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $85,000–$95,000/year

Lead a large apartment community—overseeing staff, tours, delinquencies, complaints, and property cleanliness. Best for someone with 2+ years managing 300+ units.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.56–$55.78/hour

High-skill maintenance/handyman role across homes and commercial sites—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and more. Great if you’re experienced and want high hourly pay with flexible part-time hours.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You travel to customers and fully detail vehicles. Ideal if you already have detailing gear, like working solo, and enjoy seeing instant results from your work.

Employer: CraftMark Bakery

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Hourly, nights (5pm–5am, 2-2-3 schedule)

Pay: $36–$42/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Senior-level utilities role in a modern bakery, focused on ammonia refrigeration, boilers, HVAC, and plant utilities. Comes with PTO from day 1, health benefits, 401(k), and possible relocation help.

Employer: Hooters

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, 10–35 hours/week expected

Pay: $15–$16/hour

Restaurant cleaning and basic facility upkeep. Good if you already have commercial cleaning experience and want steady in-person work.

Employer: CLK Multifamily Management

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, on-site, on-call rotation

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Lead the maintenance team at an apartment community—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, unit turns, and vendor coordination. Strong benefits, rent discount, and ideal for someone with 3+ years apartment maintenance and EPA 608.

Employer: American Senior Communities

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Day shift (full-time/part-time not clearly stated)

Pay: Not listed

Housekeeping and laundry in a senior living community, focused on a clean, homelike space. Offers health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and lots of training and growth paths.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a maintenance crew in a manufacturing plant, handling preventive and corrective work on mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic systems. Best for someone with 5+ years industrial maintenance and 2+ years leading a team.

Employer: Holiflower Sparkling Service

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time, flexible

Pay: $75–$100 per day

Clean and reset short-term rentals between guests—beds, linens, restocking, and photos of finished work. Flexible schedule and paid training; good if you like working solo.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—these kinds of roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.