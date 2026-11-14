Indy’s creative scene is busy right now—news, marketing, and language services are all hiring. If you work with cameras or words, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate TV or video cameras for live and recorded news, set up shots, and edit video for broadcast and digital. Good fit if you have 2+ years of camera experience, can work any shift, and like fast-paced newsroom work.

Employer: Luga Language Services

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Central Indiana, hybrid on-site + remote)

Type: Contract / Independent contractor (1099)

Pay: $22–$25 per hour , paid per assignment

, paid per assignment Expected hours: 4–10 per week

Use your Haitian Creole and English skills to interpret for healthcare, schools, housing, and workplaces. You pick the assignments that fit your schedule, with a mix of on-site and remote phone/video work and no exclusivity.

Employer: VoltEdge Marketing (Controlled Holdings)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (downtown, hybrid)

Type: Not listed (hybrid office role)

Not listed (hybrid office role) Salary: Not listed

Plan and lead photo and video shoots for multiple clients, from studio-style product shots to social content, then handle editing, color grading, and retouching. Hybrid schedule (2–3 days in office), strong Adobe Premiere/After Effects/Lightroom skills, and a solid portfolio are key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Indy employers often shape roles around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.