Indianapolis is hot right now for engineers and technical pros—especially in automation, pharma, data centers, and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got hands-on skills or design experience, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Blue Ridge Inc.

Blue Ridge Inc. Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support plant engineering and maintenance with electrical and automation troubleshooting, installs, and commissioning. Great fit if you know PLCs, HMIs/SCADA, industrial networks, and want a mix of shop and client-site work.

Employer: Commonwealth Engineers, Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive base + bonus and OT incentives)

Lead process design for municipal drinking water and wastewater plants from planning through startup. Ideal for a P.E. with 10+ years’ experience who enjoys solving complex treatment and regulatory challenges.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, day shift, on-site

Full-time, day shift, on-site Salary: $40,001 – $80,000 target range

Support US Navy programs by assembling, reworking, and repairing complex circuit boards and electro-mechanical assemblies. Great for someone with strong soldering skills, IPC standards knowledge, and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, on-site, some travel

Full-time, on-site, some travel Salary: $60,001 – $100,000 target range

Design and run tests for circuit card assemblies used in aircraft and military systems. Good match if you have embedded systems experience, enjoy troubleshooting CCAs, and can qualify for a DoD Secret clearance.

Employer: Linde Advanced Material Technologies

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive, not listed

Partner with customers to develop coating and manufacturing solutions, lead new technology qualifications, and drive process improvements. Best for engineers with manufacturing or industrial processing experience and comfort with CAD and data analysis.

Employer: BW Design Group

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, travel as needed

Full-time, travel as needed Salary: $100,000 – $130,000

Own capital projects for packaging and automation lines, from layouts and vendor management to installation and startup. Great for engineers with 5+ years in packaging/automation who like client-facing work and leading project teams.

Employer: Arrow McLaren IndyCar

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Design racecar parts, test rigs, and pit equipment from concept through testing. Perfect for a mechanical engineer with 5+ years in motorsports and strong SolidWorks and FEA skills who wants to work in top-level racing.

Employer: Verista

Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site only)

(on-site only) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $69,300 – $102,623 (national range)

Lead deviation investigations, root cause analysis, and CAPA in pharma environments. Good entry-to-mid role for STEM grads with strong technical writing and an interest in CQV and quality systems.

Employer: Buckeye Corrugated, Inc. (BCI)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $31.25 – $36.05/hour

Design corrugated packaging and POP displays using ArtiosCAD and related tools. Great for designers with 2+ years in structural packaging who like hands-on prototyping and working closely with sales and manufacturing.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, global scope, 10–20% travel

Full-time, global scope, 10–20% travel Salary: $156,000 – $275,000 + bonus & benefits

Serve as Lilly’s global technical expert for automated and manual visual inspection of parenteral products. High-impact leadership role for someone with deep GMP visual inspection and capital project experience.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead land surveying projects, manage staff, and oversee CAD deliverables and boundary analysis. Ideal for survey pros with 5+ years’ experience, strong Civil 3D/Carlson skills, and a current or in-progress survey license.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office (Indianapolis listed)

Open to (Indianapolis listed) Type: Full-time, 25–50% travel, hybrid

Full-time, 25–50% travel, hybrid Salary: $139,200 – $232,600

Senior subject-matter-expert role leading I&C design and standards for hyperscale data centers. Best for a PE with 15+ years in controls/automation and deep experience with BAS/SCADA/EPMS and data center standards.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company (via BioSpace listing)

(via BioSpace listing) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $67,500 – $151,800 + bonus & benefits

Provide process engineering support for GMP manufacturing and cryogenic storage of cell banks. Great early-to-mid career role for bio/mechanical/chemical engineers interested in biologics and tech transfer.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Indianapolis, IN (travel required)

(travel required) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $76,000 – $100,000 + incentive plan

Design and program building automation systems for HVAC, fire, and security, including sequences, schematics, and commissioning support. Strong fit if you know BAS/DDC controls and want day-one benefits and structured training.

Employer: CraftMark Bakery

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, nights (2-2-3 schedule)

Full-time, nights (2-2-3 schedule) Salary: $36.00 – $44.00/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Hands-on controls technician role keeping a high-speed bakery running—heavy on PLCs, HMIs, motion, and instrumentation. Great if you like 12-hour shifts, strong benefits, and deep-dive troubleshooting.

Employer: Rolls-Royce

Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

(hybrid, 3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $122,741 – $199,454

Lead systems engineering and verification for a defense gas turbine program, including flight test and certification planning. Ideal for U.S. citizens with strong systems engineering experience and interest in military aviation.

Employer: Generac Power Systems

Location: Remote, based in Indianapolis, IN or nearby Midwest city

Remote, based in or nearby Midwest city Type: Full-time, up to 75% travel

Full-time, up to Salary: Not listed

Support installation, commissioning, and troubleshooting of home generators, solar, and storage systems across the Midwest. Great for field-focused electrical pros who like travel, training dealers, and solving complex site issues.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.