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📋 Multiple Admin & Clerical Jobs Hiring Now in Indianapolis
Indy’s admin job scene is busy right now—schools, hospitals, state agencies, and big companies are all hiring. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, this is a great moment to make a move.
Clerical Assistant – Child Services
Employer: State of Indiana
Location: Indianapolis, IN (East DCS office, onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Starts at $31,668/year, based on experience
Support the Department of Child Services with case files, legal documents, and office coordination. Good fit if you want stable state benefits and like work that directly supports kids and families.
Administrative Assistant – Pulmonary
Employer: Indiana University
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $40,198–$45,198/year
Provide admin support to a medical department—calls, calendars, reports, and travel. Solid pay, strong IU benefits, and a steady campus environment.
Administrative / General Clerk III
Employer: DTSV, Inc.
Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $28.89/hour + $5.09/hour Health & Welfare
Heavier on records and data: mail, file audits, tracking, and inventory support for a federal agency. Great if you’re detail‑driven and comfortable with strict procedures.
Administrative Support Specialist (Contract)
Employer: ATASH ENTERPRISES LLC (supporting INDOT)
Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite, M–F, flexible start 7–9am)
Type: Contract (about 2 months)
Help manage contract bidding registrations, call handling, and report databases for transportation projects. Short‑term role that’s ideal if you want public‑sector experience fast.
Title Specialist
Employer: Ritchie Bros. / IAA Holdings, LLC
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Work with vehicle titles and salvage paperwork, talking daily with customers and state agencies. Good for folks with title/DMV background who like a mix of admin and customer service.
Associate Patient Access Rep – Cardiac East Clinic
Employer: Community Health Network
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Front‑desk style role in healthcare: check‑ins, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments. Nice option if you want to break into medical office work.
Elementary School Secretary
Employer: Perry Township Schools
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Listed as Internship (school‑year schedule)
Pay: $17.05/hour, 7.5 hours/day, 205 days/year
Be the hub of an elementary school—phones, calendars, events, and student registration. Great if you like working around kids and school staff.
Lead File Clerk – VA Medical Center
Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Location: Indianapolis, IN (Richard L. Roudebush VA)
Type: Full-time, onsite
Lead the file/scanning team handling veterans’ medical records—quality checks, training, and daily workflow. Strong fit if you want federal experience and enjoy organizing information.
PRN Patient Service Representative
Employer: ADVENT
Location: Indianapolis North, Indianapolis South & Avon
Type: PRN (as-needed, 0–40 hrs/week, min 24 hrs/month)
Pay: $16.28–$24/hour
Front‑desk role in a specialty clinic with flexible hours—check‑ins, scheduling, phones, and some cross‑training as a medical assistant. Good if you need flexibility and like patient‑facing work.
Senior Administrative Assistant – HR
Employer: OneAmerica Financial
Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Support three senior HR leaders with complex calendars, travel, meetings, and presentations. Best for experienced admins who want close exposure to executive leadership plus strong corporate benefits.
Registered Client Relationship Analyst
Employer: Morgan Stanley
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Client‑facing admin role in wealth management—account support, money movement, scheduling, and documentation. Requires active Series 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65); ideal if you’re already licensed and want to grow in finance.
Administrative Assistant V – District 52
Employer: Indiana State Police
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Provide admin and transcription support to Field Investigations Command—phones, reports, mail, travel, and confidential case info. Good for someone steady, discreet, and comfortable around law‑enforcement work.
Substitute Front Desk Receptionist
Employer: Heritage Christian School
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Part-time / Substitute
Cover the main school front desk—phones, visitors, check‑ins, mail, and basic office support. Nice flexible option if you want occasional hours in a school setting.
Weekend Receptionist
Employer: American Senior Communities (Washington Healthcare)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Part-time, weekends (day shift)
Greet residents and visitors, manage phones, mail, and basic admin in a senior care community. Great side‑gig if you enjoy working with older adults.
Global Engagement Business Administrator
Employer: Indiana University School of Dentistry
Location: IU Indianapolis
Type: Full-time
Pay: $22–$23.50/hour
Higher‑level admin role handling international visitors, faculty records, hiring, travel, and budgets. Good match if you have several years of admin experience and like complex, global‑facing work.
Administrative Assistant – Pulmonary (Indeed Listing)
Employer: Indiana University
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $40,198–$45,198/year
Same Pulmonary department role as above, listed via Indeed—worth applying through whichever site you prefer. Strong IU benefits and a stable medical campus setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save it anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.