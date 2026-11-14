Indy’s admin job scene is busy right now—schools, hospitals, state agencies, and big companies are all hiring. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, this is a great moment to make a move.

Employer: State of Indiana

Location: Indianapolis, IN (East DCS office, onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starts at $31,668/year, based on experience

Support the Department of Child Services with case files, legal documents, and office coordination. Good fit if you want stable state benefits and like work that directly supports kids and families.

Employer: Indiana University

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,198–$45,198/year

Provide admin support to a medical department—calls, calendars, reports, and travel. Solid pay, strong IU benefits, and a steady campus environment.

Employer: DTSV, Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.89/hour + $5.09/hour Health & Welfare

Heavier on records and data: mail, file audits, tracking, and inventory support for a federal agency. Great if you’re detail‑driven and comfortable with strict procedures.

Employer: ATASH ENTERPRISES LLC (supporting INDOT)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite, M–F, flexible start 7–9am)

Type: Contract (about 2 months)

Help manage contract bidding registrations, call handling, and report databases for transportation projects. Short‑term role that’s ideal if you want public‑sector experience fast.

Employer: Ritchie Bros. / IAA Holdings, LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Work with vehicle titles and salvage paperwork, talking daily with customers and state agencies. Good for folks with title/DMV background who like a mix of admin and customer service.

Employer: Community Health Network

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Front‑desk style role in healthcare: check‑ins, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments. Nice option if you want to break into medical office work.

Employer: Perry Township Schools

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Listed as Internship (school‑year schedule)

Pay: $17.05/hour, 7.5 hours/day, 205 days/year

Be the hub of an elementary school—phones, calendars, events, and student registration. Great if you like working around kids and school staff.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Richard L. Roudebush VA)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Lead the file/scanning team handling veterans’ medical records—quality checks, training, and daily workflow. Strong fit if you want federal experience and enjoy organizing information.

Employer: ADVENT

Location: Indianapolis North, Indianapolis South & Avon

Type: PRN (as-needed, 0–40 hrs/week, min 24 hrs/month)

Pay: $16.28–$24/hour

Front‑desk role in a specialty clinic with flexible hours—check‑ins, scheduling, phones, and some cross‑training as a medical assistant. Good if you need flexibility and like patient‑facing work.

Employer: OneAmerica Financial

Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Support three senior HR leaders with complex calendars, travel, meetings, and presentations. Best for experienced admins who want close exposure to executive leadership plus strong corporate benefits.

Employer: Morgan Stanley

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Client‑facing admin role in wealth management—account support, money movement, scheduling, and documentation. Requires active Series 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65); ideal if you’re already licensed and want to grow in finance.

Employer: Indiana State Police

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Provide admin and transcription support to Field Investigations Command—phones, reports, mail, travel, and confidential case info. Good for someone steady, discreet, and comfortable around law‑enforcement work.

Employer: Heritage Christian School

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time / Substitute

Cover the main school front desk—phones, visitors, check‑ins, mail, and basic office support. Nice flexible option if you want occasional hours in a school setting.

Employer: American Senior Communities (Washington Healthcare)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time, weekends (day shift)

Greet residents and visitors, manage phones, mail, and basic admin in a senior care community. Great side‑gig if you enjoy working with older adults.

Employer: Indiana University School of Dentistry

Location: IU Indianapolis

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$23.50/hour

Higher‑level admin role handling international visitors, faculty records, hiring, travel, and budgets. Good match if you have several years of admin experience and like complex, global‑facing work.

Employer: Indiana University

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,198–$45,198/year

Same Pulmonary department role as above, listed via Indeed—worth applying through whichever site you prefer. Strong IU benefits and a stable medical campus setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save it anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.