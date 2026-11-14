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🌿 Several Agriculture & Environment Jobs in Indianapolis Right Now
Indy is busy with new projects in energy, sports, and infrastructure, and that means fresh roles for people who care about the environment. Here are a few solid options if you want your work to have a real impact.
Managing Consultant, Environmental Regulatory FERC Specialist
- Employer: ERM
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (flexible, can work from anywhere in the U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mid‑ to senior‑level consulting role leading FERC permitting for big natural gas and LNG projects. You’ll write resource reports, guide clients through complex federal and state approvals, and be a go‑to expert on environmental compliance for major energy infrastructure.
Environmental Scientist 2
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on role doing NEPA documents, field work, and permit applications for infrastructure projects. Good fit if you have about 5 years’ experience, like a mix of office and field work (wetland delineations, biological assessments), and want to grow in an employee‑owned, national firm.
Sustainability Project Coordinator
- Employer: Pacers Sports & Entertainment
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (Gainbridge Fieldhouse & other PS&E sites)
- Type: Part-time (flexible schedule; evenings/weekends/events)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead sustainability projects for the Pacers, Fever, and Gainbridge Fieldhouse—from waste reduction and energy efficiency to greenhouse gas tracking and fan engagement. Great if you love sports, data, and teaching others how to live and work more sustainably.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Indy’s green and sustainability scene is only getting stronger.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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