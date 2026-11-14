Indy is busy with new projects in energy, sports, and infrastructure, and that means fresh roles for people who care about the environment. Here are a few solid options if you want your work to have a real impact.

Employer: ERM

ERM Location: Indianapolis, IN (flexible, can work from anywhere in the U.S.)

(flexible, can work from anywhere in the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid‑ to senior‑level consulting role leading FERC permitting for big natural gas and LNG projects. You’ll write resource reports, guide clients through complex federal and state approvals, and be a go‑to expert on environmental compliance for major energy infrastructure.

Employer: HDR

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role doing NEPA documents, field work, and permit applications for infrastructure projects. Good fit if you have about 5 years’ experience, like a mix of office and field work (wetland delineations, biological assessments), and want to grow in an employee‑owned, national firm.

Employer: Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Gainbridge Fieldhouse & other PS&E sites)

Type: Part-time (flexible schedule; evenings/weekends/events)

(flexible schedule; evenings/weekends/events) Salary: Not listed

Lead sustainability projects for the Pacers, Fever, and Gainbridge Fieldhouse—from waste reduction and energy efficiency to greenhouse gas tracking and fan engagement. Great if you love sports, data, and teaching others how to live and work more sustainably.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Indy’s green and sustainability scene is only getting stronger.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.