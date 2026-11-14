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💰 Indianapolis Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings
Indy’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring across corporate, government, nonprofit, and education. If you’re in accounting, tax, or financial ops, this is a good moment to make a move.
Senior Indirect Tax Analyst (Hybrid)
- Employer: Brewer Morris (global manufacturing client)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (3 days on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Own multistate sales & use tax across ~45 states, work directly with senior tax leadership, and lead Vertex/ERP and automation projects. Great fit if you like complex transactions and improving tax systems.
Vice President & Commercial Banker
- Employer: The National Bank of Indianapolis
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Relationship-heavy role building and managing a commercial loan portfolio, doing credit analysis, and representing the bank in the community. Ideal for lenders with 5+ years of middle-market experience.
Tax Senior – Public Accounting
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for full-service CPA firm)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Prepare and review complex federal & state returns for individuals, businesses, trusts, and nonprofits while mentoring staff. Clear path to Supervisor/Manager, CPA support, hybrid schedule, and bonus potential.
Payroll Specialist (Contract, Hybrid)
- Employer: Robert Half
- Location: North side Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Contract (3+ months), hybrid after training
- High-volume, multi-state payroll for 3,000+ employees using ADP Workforce Now and advanced Excel. Good short-term option if you’re strong in payroll tax and want hybrid flexibility.
Financial Compliance Analyst – City Government
- Employer: City of Indianapolis – Office of Public Health and Safety
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Blend of budget analysis, grant compliance, vendor audits, and Power BI/Teams system work. Great if you like public service and building digital finance tools for city programs.
Accounting Clerk / Bookkeeper
- Employer: Choice Kitchen Meals
- Location: (Indianapolis area – not explicitly stated, remote link is local)
- Type: Full-time
- Hands-on role handling AP, journal entries, reconciliations, and month-end close in Sage Intacct. Nice step for someone with 2–4 years experience who wants to grow with a fast-growing company.
Accountant – Federal (GS-7/9/11)
- Employer: DFAS (Defense Finance and Accounting Service)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, federal
- Provide accounting support to DoD, work on internal controls, reconciliations, and policy. Requires specific accounting education/experience and U.S. citizenship; offers full federal benefits.
Credit & Collections Analyst
- Employer: Salesforce
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Manage an enterprise collections portfolio, negotiate payment plans, and drive process improvements (including AI tools). Good for someone with 1+ year of collections in a high-growth setting.
Billing Representative – Hybrid
- Employer: Indiana Health Centers, Inc.
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, hybrid after training
- Work on medical claims billing (Medicaid/Medicare/private), AR, statements, and collections support. Offers no nights/weekends, strong benefits, and a mission-driven FQHC environment.
Specialist, Production Planner (Financial Operations) – Remote
- Employer: Pearson – Evaluation Systems
- Location: Remote (role listed from Indianapolis, IN)
- Type: Full-time
- Handle ordering, invoicing, refunds, reconciliations, and reporting for educator assessments. Uses Oracle, Power Query, Tableau/Power BI; salary range $62,000–$70,000, with annual bonus eligibility.
Payroll Manager – K–12 Schools
- Employer: Perry Township Schools
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, 260 days/year
- Lead the payroll team for ~2,300 employees, manage INPRS reporting, CBAs, taxes, garnishments, and TimeClock Plus. Pay range $72,000–$85,500 with school-district stability.
Financial Management Functional Data Consultant
- Employer: Guidehouse
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, consulting
- Transform federal financial management using data/AI tools (Palantir, Databricks, Python, R, SQL). Requires 5+ years’ experience and ability to obtain/hold a Secret clearance; salary $98,000–$163,000.
Tax Senior – Public Accounting (Duplicate Listing)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Same Tax Senior role and firm as above, posted on a different date. Use either link to apply; responsibilities and benefits match the earlier listing.
Travel Accounting Manager – Hilton Hotels
- Employer: Bridgepoint, LLC
- Location: Based in San Francisco, CA (listed from Indianapolis)
- Type: Travel / Task Force, short-term
- Temporary hotel Accounting Manager assignment with Hilton experience required, at $45/hour and travel expenses covered. Good if you’re Indy-based but open to travel and have strong hotel accounting chops.
Accountant – Indiana Women’s Prison
- Employer: State of Indiana
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (46214)
- Type: Full-time, state government
- Handle AP and fund accounting in PeopleSoft, reconciliations, and financial reports. Starting salary around $37,648, plus a strong state benefits package; no degree required.
Controller – Nonprofit
- Employer: New Hope of Indiana
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Lead day-to-day accounting, fund/grant accounting, internal controls, and audits for a large disability-services nonprofit. Requires 5+ years accounting and nonprofit GAAP; offers 403(b) match, strong PTO, and rich benefits.
Assistant Equity Underwriter
- Employer: Cinnaire Corporation
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Support real estate equity investments by building pro formas, modeling cash flows, and analyzing sponsors and markets. Requires 3+ years in equity underwriting/real estate deals; salary $80,000–$88,000 plus strong benefits and unlimited PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if your skills line up. Save the links you like and knock out a couple of quick applications while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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