Indy’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring across corporate, government, nonprofit, and education. If you’re in accounting, tax, or financial ops, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Brewer Morris (global manufacturing client)

Brewer Morris (global manufacturing client) Location: Indianapolis, IN (3 days on-site)

(3 days on-site) Type: Full-time

Own multistate sales & use tax across ~45 states, work directly with senior tax leadership, and lead Vertex/ERP and automation projects. Great fit if you like complex transactions and improving tax systems.

Employer: The National Bank of Indianapolis

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Relationship-heavy role building and managing a commercial loan portfolio, doing credit analysis, and representing the bank in the community. Ideal for lenders with 5+ years of middle-market experience.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for full-service CPA firm)

(recruiting for full-service CPA firm) Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Prepare and review complex federal & state returns for individuals, businesses, trusts, and nonprofits while mentoring staff. Clear path to Supervisor/Manager, CPA support, hybrid schedule, and bonus potential.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: North side Indianapolis, IN

North side Type: Contract (3+ months), hybrid after training

High-volume, multi-state payroll for 3,000+ employees using ADP Workforce Now and advanced Excel. Good short-term option if you’re strong in payroll tax and want hybrid flexibility.

Employer: City of Indianapolis – Office of Public Health and Safety

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Blend of budget analysis, grant compliance, vendor audits, and Power BI/Teams system work. Great if you like public service and building digital finance tools for city programs.

Employer: Choice Kitchen Meals

Location: (Indianapolis area – not explicitly stated, remote link is local)

(Indianapolis area – not explicitly stated, remote link is local) Type: Full-time

Hands-on role handling AP, journal entries, reconciliations, and month-end close in Sage Intacct. Nice step for someone with 2–4 years experience who wants to grow with a fast-growing company.

Employer: DFAS (Defense Finance and Accounting Service)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, federal

Provide accounting support to DoD, work on internal controls, reconciliations, and policy. Requires specific accounting education/experience and U.S. citizenship; offers full federal benefits.

Employer: Salesforce

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Manage an enterprise collections portfolio, negotiate payment plans, and drive process improvements (including AI tools). Good for someone with 1+ year of collections in a high-growth setting.

Employer: Indiana Health Centers, Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, hybrid after training

Work on medical claims billing (Medicaid/Medicare/private), AR, statements, and collections support. Offers no nights/weekends, strong benefits, and a mission-driven FQHC environment.

Employer: Pearson – Evaluation Systems

Location: Remote (role listed from Indianapolis, IN)

Type: Full-time

Handle ordering, invoicing, refunds, reconciliations, and reporting for educator assessments. Uses Oracle, Power Query, Tableau/Power BI; salary range $62,000–$70,000, with annual bonus eligibility.

Employer: Perry Township Schools

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, 260 days/year

Lead the payroll team for ~2,300 employees, manage INPRS reporting, CBAs, taxes, garnishments, and TimeClock Plus. Pay range $72,000–$85,500 with school-district stability.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, consulting

Transform federal financial management using data/AI tools (Palantir, Databricks, Python, R, SQL). Requires 5+ years’ experience and ability to obtain/hold a Secret clearance; salary $98,000–$163,000.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Same Tax Senior role and firm as above, posted on a different date. Use either link to apply; responsibilities and benefits match the earlier listing.

Employer: Bridgepoint, LLC

Location: Based in San Francisco, CA (listed from Indianapolis)

Based in (listed from Indianapolis) Type: Travel / Task Force, short-term

Temporary hotel Accounting Manager assignment with Hilton experience required, at $45/hour and travel expenses covered. Good if you’re Indy-based but open to travel and have strong hotel accounting chops.

Employer: State of Indiana

Location: Indianapolis, IN (46214)

Type: Full-time, state government

Handle AP and fund accounting in PeopleSoft, reconciliations, and financial reports. Starting salary around $37,648, plus a strong state benefits package; no degree required.

Employer: New Hope of Indiana

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Lead day-to-day accounting, fund/grant accounting, internal controls, and audits for a large disability-services nonprofit. Requires 5+ years accounting and nonprofit GAAP; offers 403(b) match, strong PTO, and rich benefits.

Employer: Cinnaire Corporation

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Support real estate equity investments by building pro formas, modeling cash flows, and analyzing sponsors and markets. Requires 3+ years in equity underwriting/real estate deals; salary $80,000–$88,000 plus strong benefits and unlimited PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if your skills line up. Save the links you like and knock out a couple of quick applications while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.