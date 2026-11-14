🏇 Local trainer repeats as top Quarter Horse trainer

Trainer Tim Eggleston has wrapped up another big season at Horseshoe Indianapolis, earning his second straight Leading Quarter Horse Trainer title.

Eggleston finished the meet with 52 wins from 318 starts and more than $1.2 million in purse earnings, topping his 51 wins from last year. He still had two starters left on closing day Friday.

One standout for the barn was Wyld Over Corona, a two-year-old gelding owned by Nick Johnson of J F Racing Stables. The homebred horse won 4 of 7 starts, including the $136,000 Jaguar Rocket Futurity, and earned over $145,000 this year.

Eggleston and his family operate a farm near Scottsburg, Indiana, with about 35 brood mares, young horses, and three barns of racehorses. They’re already working with about 40 yearlings for the 2027 season.

Eggleston credited his barn staff, assistant Jordan Hash, rider Rolando Pina, his wife Keli, and daughter Aidyn for the stable’s success.