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🎁 Community Freebies in Indianapolis — Furniture & More
Indianapolis neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. From storage furniture to a car seat, here are a few finds you might want to grab.
White 5-Drawer Storage Cabinet (drawers on both sides)
Item: White 5-drawer storage cabinet, drawers on both sides
Condition/details: Custom-made piece, described as wonderful but doesn’t fit the owner’s closet. Very heavy – plan for about three people to lift it. Great for closet, craft room, or office storage.
Location: Eastwood, Indianapolis, IN
Source: Nextdoor
Adjustable Shower Chair with Backrest
Item: Adjustable shower chair with backrest
Condition/details: Sturdy chair with adjustable legs for different heights and a backrest for extra support. Helpful for anyone needing more safety or stability in the shower.
Location: Home Place, Indianapolis, IN
Source: Nextdoor
Easter Basket Set with Eggs and Grass
Item: Easter basket set with eggs and grass
Condition/details: Seasonal Easter items found while cleaning the garage. Great if you like to plan ahead for next spring or need craft supplies for kids.
Location: Geist Valley Estates, Indianapolis, IN
Source: Nextdoor
Set of 4 Green Stackable Chairs
Item: Set of 4 green stackable chairs
Condition/details: Four matching chairs with metal frames, stackable for easy storage. Handy for extra seating at parties, game nights, or in a basement/garage.
Location: Northwest Indy, Gary, IN
Source: Nextdoor
Dark Wood 6-Cube Storage Organizer
Item: Dark wood 6-cube storage organizer
Condition/details: Six open cubes for storage or display, and it includes two wicker baskets that fit inside the cubes. Nice for toys, books, or entryway storage.
Location: River's Edge, Indianapolis, IN
Source: Nextdoor
Dark Wood Bookshelf
Item: Dark wood bookshelf
Condition/details: Spacious unit with multiple shelves, good for books, decor, or office storage. Pairs nicely with the 6-cube organizer if you’re setting up a room.
Location: River's Edge, Indianapolis, IN
Source: Nextdoor
Britax Advocate Convertible Car Seat
Item: Britax Advocate convertible car seat
Condition/details: Described as in great condition, no accidents, from a non-smoking home. Convertible style, so it can be used for different stages as your child grows. Be sure to confirm expiration date and manuals with the poster.
Location: Fall Creek-Devonshire, Indianapolis, IN
Source: Nextdoor
Queen Bed
Item: Queen size bed frame with footboard and oversized headboard
Condition/details: Free frame only (no mattress mentioned). Heavy and will require a truck and some muscle to move. Poster asks for serious inquiries only and mentions porch pick up once arranged.
Location: Oaklandon, Indianapolis, IN
Source: Nextdoor
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster as soon as you can—freebies in Indianapolis tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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