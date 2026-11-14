Indianapolis neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. From storage furniture to a car seat, here are a few finds you might want to grab.

Item: White 5-drawer storage cabinet, drawers on both sides

Condition/details: Custom-made piece, described as wonderful but doesn’t fit the owner’s closet. Very heavy – plan for about three people to lift it. Great for closet, craft room, or office storage.

Location: Eastwood, Indianapolis, IN

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Adjustable shower chair with backrest

Condition/details: Sturdy chair with adjustable legs for different heights and a backrest for extra support. Helpful for anyone needing more safety or stability in the shower.

Location: Home Place, Indianapolis, IN

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Easter basket set with eggs and grass

Condition/details: Seasonal Easter items found while cleaning the garage. Great if you like to plan ahead for next spring or need craft supplies for kids.

Location: Geist Valley Estates, Indianapolis, IN

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Set of 4 green stackable chairs

Condition/details: Four matching chairs with metal frames, stackable for easy storage. Handy for extra seating at parties, game nights, or in a basement/garage.

Location: Northwest Indy, Gary, IN

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Dark wood 6-cube storage organizer

Condition/details: Six open cubes for storage or display, and it includes two wicker baskets that fit inside the cubes. Nice for toys, books, or entryway storage.

Location: River's Edge, Indianapolis, IN

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Dark wood bookshelf

Condition/details: Spacious unit with multiple shelves, good for books, decor, or office storage. Pairs nicely with the 6-cube organizer if you’re setting up a room.

Location: River's Edge, Indianapolis, IN

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Britax Advocate convertible car seat

Condition/details: Described as in great condition, no accidents, from a non-smoking home. Convertible style, so it can be used for different stages as your child grows. Be sure to confirm expiration date and manuals with the poster.

Location: Fall Creek-Devonshire, Indianapolis, IN

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Queen size bed frame with footboard and oversized headboard

Condition/details: Free frame only (no mattress mentioned). Heavy and will require a truck and some muscle to move. Poster asks for serious inquiries only and mentions porch pick up once arranged.

Location: Oaklandon, Indianapolis, IN

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster as soon as you can—freebies in Indianapolis tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.