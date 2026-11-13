📅 Natural Resources Commission meets Nov. 17 in Indy

The Indiana Natural Resources Commission (NRC) will hold its next bimonthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17, starting at 10 a.m. ET.

The meeting will take place at Fort Harrison State Park – Garrison Ballroom, 6002 North Post Road, Indianapolis.

The NRC is an independent board that handles issues related to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Members include the DNR director, leaders of three other state agencies, six citizens appointed by the governor, the chair of the DNR advisory council, and the president of the Indiana Academy of Science (or their proxies).

You can see the agenda and download meeting materials at nrc.IN.gov/meetings-and-minutes/current-meeting-agenda if you want to follow what’s being discussed or prepare to attend.