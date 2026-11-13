Indy’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of remote options plus solid on‑site roles at big names like Lilly, Salesforce, EY, and more. Here are several standout IT and data openings you can skim and click through fast.

Employer: Novartis

Location: Indianapolis, IN (5 days/week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,700–$183,300/year

You’ll support and troubleshoot IT/OT systems in a 24/7 pharma manufacturing facility—PLCs, DCS, MES, robotics, and more—while helping drive AI, automation, and new production lines. Great fit if you have 2–3 years with manufacturing control systems and want high impact plus strong benefits.

Employer: Tenon

Location: Indianapolis, IN (likely remote/distributed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$120,000/year + equity & benefits

Join a small, growing team building AWS-based web apps, APIs, and data pipelines for an enterprise marketing platform. Ideal if you’re comfortable with Terraform/CloudFormation, Lambda/ECS, S3/RDS/DynamoDB, and JavaScript/TypeScript.

Employer: Elanco

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior data science role (8+ years) owning R&D data governance and AI-readiness across platforms like Benchling, Revvity, and clinical systems. Great for someone with life sciences experience who likes blending data architecture, ML, and compliance.

Employer: Indiana University Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Hybrid/Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Lab Operational Excellence team by building reports, analyses, and forecasts to guide decisions. Best for someone with 5–7 years’ experience, strong Excel/Access, and an interest in healthcare operations.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN (100% onsite, multiple local sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,000–$154,000/year

You’ll be the “face of IT” for Lilly employees—supporting Windows, Mac, iOS, O365, and hardware at walk-up tech bars. Great if you love hands-on troubleshooting and customer service; certifications like CompTIA A+ or Microsoft 365 are a plus.

Employer: PwC

Location: Indianapolis, IN (national firm, hybrid/remote style)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,000–$184,440/year

Focus on testing AI-enabled applications—functional, regression, data validation, bias checks, and LLM response testing. Good match if you have 2+ years in QA and want to specialize in AI quality engineering.

Employer: Career Launch Recruitment Solutions (for micro1)

Location: Remote, US

Type: Contract

Compensation: $30–$49/hour

Project-based role where you use and evaluate AI tools, run real-world online workflows (including purchases/refunds), and give structured feedback. Flexible option if you’re AI-savvy, detail-oriented, and comfortable working independently.

Employer: Blue Chip Talent (for a commercial AV firm)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead commercial AV installations—coordinating crews, reading drawings, installing and testing audio/video systems, and troubleshooting in the field. Great for someone with hands-on AV integration experience who wants to be the on-site lead.

Employer: EY

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Anywhere in US, up to 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $144,000–$329,100/year

High-level role designing and operating AI agents for complex enterprise workflows. You’ll own agent architectures, tools, controls, and evaluation for EY’s Challenger program—ideal for seasoned engineers with deep LLM/agent experience.

Employer: EY

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Anywhere in US, up to 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $144,000–$329,100/year

Own the knowledge and retrieval architecture behind AI products—semantic models, knowledge graphs, hybrid search, and policy-aware access. Great for someone with 9–12+ years in data/knowledge architecture and enterprise search/AI.

Employer: EY

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Anywhere in US, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $77,500–$140,900/year

Join EY’s Cyber Threat & Vulnerability Management team focusing on advanced SIEM platforms and security operations. Good fit if you have 3–4+ years in security, SIEM/SOAR experience, and want client-facing consulting work.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Remote eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary range examples (varies by state): roughly $67,000–$133,000/year

Entry-level-friendly dev role supporting Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform for sales and marketing. Perfect if you have some C#, JavaScript, Power Apps/Power Automate exposure and want to grow on a structured IT team.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000–$175,000/year + bonus

Lead architecture for AI-powered adaptive learning in K–12 virtual schools—LLM/agent features, learner models, recommendation engines, and content platforms. Great for 8–12+ year engineers with strong cloud, AI, and edtech interest.

Employer: PwC

Location: Indianapolis, IN (national, client-facing)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000–$140,000/year

Work with clients to build data solutions on Palantir Foundry, from pipelines to applications, often using Python/TypeScript. Good for those with some Foundry or strong data engineering experience who like consulting.

Employer: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – ALSAC

Location: Memphis preferred or Remote in USA (open to Indy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior engineer role building customer data solutions on Salesforce Data Cloud to power analytics and engagement for a major nonprofit. Ideal if you have 5–8 years across the stack and experience with CDP, integrations, and cloud data.

Employer: Rheem Manufacturing Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Hybrid, Mon–Thu onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead embedded firmware for connected IoT products—C/C++, RTOS, secure boot, OTA updates, and connectivity (Wi‑Fi, BLE, etc.). Great for a 7+ year embedded engineer who wants both architecture ownership and hands-on coding.

Employer: Delta Faucet Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,300–$190,630/year

Lead a small team connecting operations and IT—roadmaps, projects, incident management, and continuous improvement across manufacturing and distribution systems (SAP, WMS, MES, etc.). Best for an 8+ year tech/ops leader.

Employer: Salesforce

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $172,500–$260,100/year

PM role in Salesforce’s Emerging Technology group, shipping fast MVPs with next-gen tech (AI, agentic tools, etc.). Great if you have 7+ years in product, love experimentation, and want high-visibility, 0→1 work.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Varies by city; see KPMG pay transparency link in posting

Run enterprise Change & Release Management—own the release calendar, chair CAB/ECAB, and modernize governance with ServiceNow and CI/CD. Good for ITIL-certified leaders with 5+ years in ITSM and people management.

Employer: EY

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Anywhere in US, travel required)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $144,000–$329,100/year

Lead client-embedded AI engineering teams delivering ML, generative AI, and agentic systems end-to-end. Ideal for 8–10+ year consultants/engineers with strong Python, MLOps/LLMOps, and leadership experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh. Indy’s tech market moves fast, so it’s worth applying sooner rather than later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.