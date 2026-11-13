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💻 Indianapolis IT Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Opportunities
Indy’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of remote options plus solid on‑site roles at big names like Lilly, Salesforce, EY, and more. Here are several standout IT and data openings you can skim and click through fast.
ITOT Engineer
Employer: Novartis
Location: Indianapolis, IN (5 days/week onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $98,700–$183,300/year
You’ll support and troubleshoot IT/OT systems in a 24/7 pharma manufacturing facility—PLCs, DCS, MES, robotics, and more—while helping drive AI, automation, and new production lines. Great fit if you have 2–3 years with manufacturing control systems and want high impact plus strong benefits.
AWS Cloud Engineer
Employer: Tenon
Location: Indianapolis, IN (likely remote/distributed)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000–$120,000/year + equity & benefits
Join a small, growing team building AWS-based web apps, APIs, and data pipelines for an enterprise marketing platform. Ideal if you’re comfortable with Terraform/CloudFormation, Lambda/ECS, S3/RDS/DynamoDB, and JavaScript/TypeScript.
R&D Data Scientist – Systems & Data Governance
Employer: Elanco
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior data science role (8+ years) owning R&D data governance and AI-readiness across platforms like Benchling, Revvity, and clinical systems. Great for someone with life sciences experience who likes blending data architecture, ML, and compliance.
Senior Data Analyst (Analyst – Data Senior)
Employer: Indiana University Health
Location: Indianapolis, IN (Hybrid/Remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support the Lab Operational Excellence team by building reports, analyses, and forecasts to guide decisions. Best for someone with 5–7 years’ experience, strong Excel/Access, and an interest in healthcare operations.
Associate – Support Services (IT Analyst)
Employer: Eli Lilly and Company
Location: Indianapolis, IN (100% onsite, multiple local sites)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $66,000–$154,000/year
You’ll be the “face of IT” for Lilly employees—supporting Windows, Mac, iOS, O365, and hardware at walk-up tech bars. Great if you love hands-on troubleshooting and customer service; certifications like CompTIA A+ or Microsoft 365 are a plus.
AI Quality Assurance Senior Associate
Employer: PwC
Location: Indianapolis, IN (national firm, hybrid/remote style)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $72,000–$184,440/year
Focus on testing AI-enabled applications—functional, regression, data validation, bias checks, and LLM response testing. Good match if you have 2+ years in QA and want to specialize in AI quality engineering.
AI Generalist (Contract)
Employer: Career Launch Recruitment Solutions (for micro1)
Location: Remote, US
Type: Contract
Compensation: $30–$49/hour
Project-based role where you use and evaluate AI tools, run real-world online workflows (including purchases/refunds), and give structured feedback. Flexible option if you’re AI-savvy, detail-oriented, and comfortable working independently.
Commercial AV Lead Technician
Employer: Blue Chip Talent (for a commercial AV firm)
Location: Indianapolis, IN (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead commercial AV installations—coordinating crews, reading drawings, installing and testing audio/video systems, and troubleshooting in the field. Great for someone with hands-on AV integration experience who wants to be the on-site lead.
Agentic AI Engineer – Senior Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Indianapolis, IN (Anywhere in US, up to 50% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most US locations): $144,000–$329,100/year
High-level role designing and operating AI agents for complex enterprise workflows. You’ll own agent architectures, tools, controls, and evaluation for EY’s Challenger program—ideal for seasoned engineers with deep LLM/agent experience.
AI Native Data & Knowledge Architect – Senior Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Indianapolis, IN (Anywhere in US, up to 50% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most US locations): $144,000–$329,100/year
Own the knowledge and retrieval architecture behind AI products—semantic models, knowledge graphs, hybrid search, and policy-aware access. Great for someone with 9–12+ years in data/knowledge architecture and enterprise search/AI.
CyberSecurity SIEM Engineer (Senior SDC)
Employer: EY
Location: Indianapolis, IN (Anywhere in US, hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most US locations): $77,500–$140,900/year
Join EY’s Cyber Threat & Vulnerability Management team focusing on advanced SIEM platforms and security operations. Good fit if you have 3–4+ years in security, SIEM/SOAR experience, and want client-facing consulting work.
Marketing Technology Developer (Remote)
Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)
Location: Indianapolis, IN (Remote eligible)
Type: Full-time
Salary range examples (varies by state): roughly $67,000–$133,000/year
Entry-level-friendly dev role supporting Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform for sales and marketing. Perfect if you have some C#, JavaScript, Power Apps/Power Automate exposure and want to grow on a structured IT team.
Principal Software Engineer – Adaptive Learning
Employer: Pearson
Location: Indianapolis, IN (Remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $155,000–$175,000/year + bonus
Lead architecture for AI-powered adaptive learning in K–12 virtual schools—LLM/agent features, learner models, recommendation engines, and content platforms. Great for 8–12+ year engineers with strong cloud, AI, and edtech interest.
Forward Deployed Software Engineer – Palantir Foundry
Employer: PwC
Location: Indianapolis, IN (national, client-facing)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $63,000–$140,000/year
Work with clients to build data solutions on Palantir Foundry, from pipelines to applications, often using Python/TypeScript. Good for those with some Foundry or strong data engineering experience who like consulting.
Software Engineer III – Salesforce Data Cloud
Employer: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – ALSAC
Location: Memphis preferred or Remote in USA (open to Indy)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior engineer role building customer data solutions on Salesforce Data Cloud to power analytics and engagement for a major nonprofit. Ideal if you have 5–8 years across the stack and experience with CDP, integrations, and cloud data.
Sr. Firmware Engineer (IoT)
Employer: Rheem Manufacturing Company
Location: Indianapolis, IN (Hybrid, Mon–Thu onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead embedded firmware for connected IoT products—C/C++, RTOS, secure boot, OTA updates, and connectivity (Wi‑Fi, BLE, etc.). Great for a 7+ year embedded engineer who wants both architecture ownership and hands-on coding.
Business Solutions Manager, Manufacturing & Distribution
Employer: Delta Faucet Company
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $121,300–$190,630/year
Lead a small team connecting operations and IT—roadmaps, projects, incident management, and continuous improvement across manufacturing and distribution systems (SAP, WMS, MES, etc.). Best for an 8+ year tech/ops leader.
Senior Product Manager, Emerging Technology
Employer: Salesforce
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary (most US locations): $172,500–$260,100/year
PM role in Salesforce’s Emerging Technology group, shipping fast MVPs with next-gen tech (AI, agentic tools, etc.). Great if you have 7+ years in product, love experimentation, and want high-visibility, 0→1 work.
Manager, Release & Change Management
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Varies by city; see KPMG pay transparency link in posting
Run enterprise Change & Release Management—own the release calendar, chair CAB/ECAB, and modernize governance with ServiceNow and CI/CD. Good for ITIL-certified leaders with 5+ years in ITSM and people management.
Forward Deployed Engineer – Model Engineering, Senior Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Indianapolis, IN (Anywhere in US, travel required)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most US locations): $144,000–$329,100/year
Lead client-embedded AI engineering teams delivering ML, generative AI, and agentic systems end-to-end. Ideal for 8–10+ year consultants/engineers with strong Python, MLOps/LLMOps, and leadership experience.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh. Indy’s tech market moves fast, so it’s worth applying sooner rather than later.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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