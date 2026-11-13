undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Indianapolis
🏥 Indianapolis Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $24/hr to $400K
4 days ago
Indy’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re bedside, lab, admin, or telehealth. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Exercise Physiologist – South
- Employer: Community Health Network
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in cardiac and pulmonary rehab helping patients safely build back strength. Great fit if you have a BS in Exercise Science, ACLS, and experience in cardiac rehab.
Associate Patient Access Rep – Insurance Verification
- Employer: Community Health Network
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role handling check-ins, registration, and insurance verification. Good for someone with strong customer service skills and at least a HS diploma.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time (≈25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.50–$25.00/hour
Support a busy retail pharmacy team with filling scripts, inventory, and patient service. Training is provided; must meet Indiana Board of Pharmacy rules and be able to work weekends.
Locum Physician – Interventional Radiology
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Contract / Locum
- Salary: Not listed (CompHealth negotiates pay)
Weekday 8–5 schedule with pager call, covering fluoro, peds ED, stat and ultrasound cases, plus moderate and light IR. Travel, housing, and malpractice are arranged for you.
Travel Pediatric PCU RN – $1,962/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Estimated Pay: $1,962/week
Peds progressive care contract with strong travel perks: day-one medical, 401(k) with match, housing options, and reimbursements. Ideal if you like high-acuity peds and adventure.
Travel Neuro ICU RN (Brain/Spine) – $2,462/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Travel
- Estimated Pay: $2,462/week
Neuro ICU travel role focused on complex brain and spine patients. Great for experienced Neuro ICU RNs wanting top pay and flexibility.
Travel Neuro ICU RN (Brain/Spine) – $2,278/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, nights
- Estimated Pay: $2,278/week
Night-shift Neuro ICU contract with weekly pay, housing options, and 401(k) match. Requires recent acute Neuro ICU experience and active RN license.
Medical Assistant II – Orthopedics (Methodist)
- Employer: Indiana University Health
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (1801 N Senate Ave)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, no weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on ortho clinic role doing rooming, wound care, splint removal, and more. Requires certified MA with prior experience and offers strong benefits and growth.
Registered Nurse Navigator – Fetal Center
- Employer: Riley Children’s Health / IU Health
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, 4×10s, no weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate care for high-risk pregnancies and complex fetal diagnoses. Best for experienced OB/L&D/Antepartum or Level IV NICU RNs who want a deeply family-focused role.
Breastfeeding & Early Childhood Program Manager
- Employer: Indiana Department of Health
- Location: Downtown Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead Indiana’s breastfeeding strategy, manage grants, and oversee statewide initiatives and conferences. Ideal for public health pros with lactation expertise and program management experience.
Patient Care Technician – Med Psych, Full-Time Days
- Employer: Riley Children’s Health / IU Health
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (Riley 4E)
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Bedside support role helping with daily care, vitals, and safety on a Med Psych unit. Good entry point if you want direct patient contact and strong benefits.
Nurse Practitioner – Oak Street Health
- Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health
- Location: 5926 Crawfordsville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8–5
- Salary: $95,000–$148,500+ (broader CVS range $87,035–$187,460)
Provide value-based primary care to Medicare adults in a team-based clinic. Great for NPs who want panel continuity, population health, and no nights/weekends.
Psych Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP, Psych APRN) – Telehealth
- Employer: Blossom
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (Remote)
- Type: Contract, Telehealth
- Compensation Range: $200,000–$400,000
Build your own virtual psych practice with flexible hours, no platform fees, and admin support. Perfect for PMHNPs wanting high earning potential and full schedule control.
RN or LPN – Home Health (East Side Indy)
- Employer: Galaxy Personal Care Services LLC
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (East side)
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts
- Salary: Not listed
One-on-one skilled nursing in the home, following a set care plan, giving meds, and monitoring vitals. Great if you like slower-paced, relationship-based care.
Registered Nurse – Clinic (Endocrinology)
- Employer: Ascension – St. Vincent Medical Group
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic RN role coordinating endocrine patient care, education, and discharge planning. Comes with Ascension’s strong benefits, tuition support, and PTO.
Travel Pathology Assistant – $2,203/week
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (46219)
- Type: Full-time Travel, 2–3 month contract
- Gross Pay: $2,203/week (approx. $880 taxable + $1,323 stipends)
Day-shift clinical PA role doing complex grossing and helping lead grossing operations. Requires ASCP PA certification and offers potential to convert to full-time.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide cleanings, scaling, root planing, and patient education in a general dental setting. Must hold an accredited hygiene credential, Indiana license, and current CPR/BLS.
Medical Laboratory Scientist I
- Employer: Quest Diagnostics
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 1:00 PM–9:30 PM + rotating weekends
- Pay: $24.52+/hour plus potential shift differential and bonus
Perform high-complexity testing with a Fortune 500 lab and access strong benefits from day one (for 30+ hrs/week). Great for new or experienced MLS/Med Techs.
Pharmacy / Staff Pharmacist
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a community pharmacy, counsel patients, and oversee techs and controlled substances. Comes with tuition reimbursement, discounts, and broad growth paths within Kroger.
Registered Nurse – Operating Room Ortho Neuro
- Employer: Ascension – Lucas Family Brain and Spine
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, 3×12 day shifts
- Salary: Not listed
OR RN role in ortho/neuro cases, doing both scrub and circulate duties. Best for experienced OR nurses wanting specialty cases and strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.