Indy’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re bedside, lab, admin, or telehealth. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Community Health Network

Community Health Network Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in cardiac and pulmonary rehab helping patients safely build back strength. Great fit if you have a BS in Exercise Science, ACLS, and experience in cardiac rehab.

Employer: Community Health Network

Community Health Network Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role handling check-ins, registration, and insurance verification. Good for someone with strong customer service skills and at least a HS diploma.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time (≈25 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50–$25.00/hour

Support a busy retail pharmacy team with filling scripts, inventory, and patient service. Training is provided; must meet Indiana Board of Pharmacy rules and be able to work weekends.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth negotiates pay)

Weekday 8–5 schedule with pager call, covering fluoro, peds ED, stat and ultrasound cases, plus moderate and light IR. Travel, housing, and malpractice are arranged for you.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Estimated Pay: $1,962/week

Peds progressive care contract with strong travel perks: day-one medical, 401(k) with match, housing options, and reimbursements. Ideal if you like high-acuity peds and adventure.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Travel

Estimated Pay: $2,462/week

Neuro ICU travel role focused on complex brain and spine patients. Great for experienced Neuro ICU RNs wanting top pay and flexibility.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time Travel, 13 weeks, nights

Estimated Pay: $2,278/week

Night-shift Neuro ICU contract with weekly pay, housing options, and 401(k) match. Requires recent acute Neuro ICU experience and active RN license.

Employer: Indiana University Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN (1801 N Senate Ave)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, no weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on ortho clinic role doing rooming, wound care, splint removal, and more. Requires certified MA with prior experience and offers strong benefits and growth.

Employer: Riley Children’s Health / IU Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, 4×10s, no weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate care for high-risk pregnancies and complex fetal diagnoses. Best for experienced OB/L&D/Antepartum or Level IV NICU RNs who want a deeply family-focused role.

Employer: Indiana Department of Health

Location: Downtown Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Indiana’s breastfeeding strategy, manage grants, and oversee statewide initiatives and conferences. Ideal for public health pros with lactation expertise and program management experience.

Employer: Riley Children’s Health / IU Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Riley 4E)

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Bedside support role helping with daily care, vitals, and safety on a Med Psych unit. Good entry point if you want direct patient contact and strong benefits.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Location: 5926 Crawfordsville Rd, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8–5

Salary: $95,000–$148,500+ (broader CVS range $87,035–$187,460)

Provide value-based primary care to Medicare adults in a team-based clinic. Great for NPs who want panel continuity, population health, and no nights/weekends.

Employer: Blossom

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Remote)

Type: Contract, Telehealth

Compensation Range: $200,000–$400,000

Build your own virtual psych practice with flexible hours, no platform fees, and admin support. Perfect for PMHNPs wanting high earning potential and full schedule control.

Employer: Galaxy Personal Care Services LLC

Galaxy Personal Care Services LLC Location: Indianapolis, IN (East side)

Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts

Salary: Not listed

One-on-one skilled nursing in the home, following a set care plan, giving meds, and monitoring vitals. Great if you like slower-paced, relationship-based care.

Employer: Ascension – St. Vincent Medical Group

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Clinic RN role coordinating endocrine patient care, education, and discharge planning. Comes with Ascension’s strong benefits, tuition support, and PTO.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Indianapolis, IN (46219)

Type: Full-time Travel, 2–3 month contract

Gross Pay: $2,203/week (approx. $880 taxable + $1,323 stipends)

Day-shift clinical PA role doing complex grossing and helping lead grossing operations. Requires ASCP PA certification and offers potential to convert to full-time.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide cleanings, scaling, root planing, and patient education in a general dental setting. Must hold an accredited hygiene credential, Indiana license, and current CPR/BLS.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 1:00 PM–9:30 PM + rotating weekends

Pay: $24.52+/hour plus potential shift differential and bonus

Perform high-complexity testing with a Fortune 500 lab and access strong benefits from day one (for 30+ hrs/week). Great for new or experienced MLS/Med Techs.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a community pharmacy, counsel patients, and oversee techs and controlled substances. Comes with tuition reimbursement, discounts, and broad growth paths within Kroger.

Employer: Ascension – Lucas Family Brain and Spine

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, 3×12 day shifts

Salary: Not listed

OR RN role in ortho/neuro cases, doing both scrub and circulate duties. Best for experienced OR nurses wanting specialty cases and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.