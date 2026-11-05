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Clouds move in ahead of next cold front

7 days ago

Clouds are moving in from the west over central Indiana on November 5, 2026, ahead of the next cold front. About half of central Indiana is now cloudy, while the other half remains sunny. More information: https://t.co/OXyZB4LrA3

This content is adapted from materials provided by FOX59 News

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