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🏥 Indianapolis healthcare jobs with multiple high-paying roles
Indianapolis healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of bedside, home-based, and school roles plus strong travel contracts. Here are several solid options across the city.
Home-Based Therapist
Employer: global family services
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Other
Pay: $55–$65/hour, 30+ hours/week
Provide in-home behavioral and mental health counseling for children, adults, and families using CBT, MI, crisis work, and more. Great fit if you want flexible scheduling and meaningful one-on-one work in the community.
Patient Care Technician – Pediatric Medical Unit (Part-Time Days)
Employer: Riley Children’s Health
Location: Indianapolis, IN (Riley 8W)
Type: Part-time
Support nurses and kids on a pediatric unit with daily care, mobility help, and close observation. Good role if you like fast-paced hospital work and want to build experience with children.
Patient Transporter – Evening Shift
Employer: Indiana University Health
Location: IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, evenings (2:00 pm–10:30 pm), rotating weekends/holidays
Move patients and equipment safely around the hospital, including oxygen management and equipment cleaning. Ideal if you want to get into hospital work with no prior experience required.
Independent Optometrist – Sublease Opportunity
Employer: Costco Optical – U.S.
Location: Greater Indianapolis Area, IN
Type: Independent sublease
Run your own optometry practice inside a busy Costco with built-in foot traffic and high-end diagnostic equipment. Great for an entrepreneurial OD who wants autonomy plus a steady patient base.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Cardiac Surgical Progressive Care
Employer: Community Health Network
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Perks: Hiring bonus
Care for post–open-heart and vascular surgery patients on a fast-paced step-down unit. Strong option if you have acute care experience and want to grow in cardiovascular nursing.
Registered Nurse – Home Health (Sign-On Bonus)
Employer: Optum / Caretenders (LHC Group)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time home health
Pay: $28.27–$50.48/hour (based on experience, etc.)
Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for external hires
Provide skilled nursing visits in patients’ homes, complete OASIS assessments, and coordinate care with the team. Good match if you have 1+ year of home health and want autonomy plus strong benefits.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – PICU
Employer: LeaderStat
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights (3x12)
Estimated Pay: Up to $2,485/week
PICU respiratory travel contract with night shifts and full travel benefits. Best for experienced pediatric RRTs looking for a high-paying short-term assignment.
School Speech-Language Pathologist
Employer: Pediatric Developmental Services (PDS)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, school-based, in-person
Provide evaluations and therapy for students based on IEPs/504s, with health benefits, IRA match, CEUs, and licensure/ASHA reimbursement. Great for SLPs who love working in schools; CFs are encouraged to apply per posting.
Occupational Therapist – Pediatric Clinic
Employer: Hopebridge
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $36–$54/hour + clinician-designed bonus
Provide pediatric OT in a multidisciplinary setting (ABA, speech, psychology) with big PTO, CEUs, and no non-compete. Nice fit if you want strong mentorship and a learning-focused culture.
Certified/Registered Medical Assistant
Employer: Jane Pauley Community Health Center
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Room patients, take vitals, give injections, assist with procedures, and handle labs and referrals in a community-focused FQHC. Good for CMAs/RMAs who want mission-driven work with robust benefits and PTO.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In-Home Health Assessments
Employer: Matrix Medical Network
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: PRN / Part-time, field-based
Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month depending on volume)
Complete 60-minute in-home assessments for adult/geriatric members with very flexible scheduling. Great side-gig or semi-retirement option for NPs who like autonomy and home visits.
Travel CT Technologist
Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights (3x12)
Estimated Pay: Around $2,106/week
Night-shift CT travel role with guaranteed hours and day-one benefits. Good for CT techs wanting a shorter-term contract and a single point-of-contact recruiter.
Travel CT Technologist
Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights (3x12)
Estimated Pay: Around $2,238/week
Operate CT scanners on a night-shift travel contract with day-one insurance, 401(k) match, and CEU reimbursement. Nice option if you want slightly higher weekly pay and strong traveler support.
Occupational Therapist (School-Based)
Employer: The Stepping Stones Group, LLC
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, school-based
Provide OT services in schools, focusing on fine motor, sensory, and life skills, and join a collaborative education team. Comes with medical/vision/dental, PD stipends, and a spread-pay plan for steady income.
Nurse Manager (RN)
Employer: Recovery Centers of America
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, roughly 8:00 am–4:30 pm
Lead and mentor nursing staff in a behavioral health/substance use treatment setting, overseeing quality, training, and scheduling. Best for experienced RNs who want leadership in addiction treatment.
RN & LPN Home Care Opportunities
Employer: BrightStar Care of Indianapolis NW
Location: Indianapolis, IN (46222, 46202, 46218)
Type: Part-time, home care
Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes—wound care, meds, assessments, and education—with flexible scheduling and competitive pay. Great if you want meaningful one-on-one care and control over your hours.
Certified Surgical Technologist / Patient Support Tech – Maternity Services
Employer: Community Health Network
Location: Community Hospital East, Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, days (6:45 am–7:15 pm, 3 days/week)
Perks: Hiring bonus
Assist in maternity surgeries and provide patient support before and after procedures, including stocking and inventory. Good for certified surg techs who enjoy women’s health and 12-hour day shifts.
Medical Scribe – Gastroenterology
Employer: Ascension – St. Vincent Medical Group
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, weekdays (8:00 am–4:30 pm)
Work side-by-side with GI providers, documenting visits, orders, and procedures while accessing strong health, retirement, and tuition benefits. Great entry point if you’re eyeing a future clinical career.
Med Tech / QMAP QMA – Insulin Certified
Employer: Westside Garden Plaza (Century Park Associates)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, part-time openings noted for nights (10 pm–6 am)
Administer meds (including insulin), document in the EHR, and support seniors in an assisted living setting. Best for insulin-certified Med Techs/QMAs who enjoy working with older adults and can work every other weekend.
Radiologic Technologist Student (PRN)
Employer: Eskenazi Health
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: PRN/Per Diem, evenings
Support imaging exams under supervision while you’re enrolled in an accredited imaging program, gaining hands-on experience in a major public hospital. Nice way to build your resume while in school.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and keep checking—healthcare hiring here moves fast, and similar roles pop up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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