🏥 Indianapolis healthcare jobs with multiple high-paying roles

Indianapolis healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of bedside, home-based, and school roles plus strong travel contracts. Here are several solid options across the city.

Employer: global family services

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Other

Pay: $55–$65/hour, 30+ hours/week

Provide in-home behavioral and mental health counseling for children, adults, and families using CBT, MI, crisis work, and more. Great fit if you want flexible scheduling and meaningful one-on-one work in the community.

Employer: Riley Children’s Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Riley 8W)

Type: Part-time

Support nurses and kids on a pediatric unit with daily care, mobility help, and close observation. Good role if you like fast-paced hospital work and want to build experience with children.

Employer: Indiana University Health

Location: IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, evenings (2:00 pm–10:30 pm), rotating weekends/holidays

Move patients and equipment safely around the hospital, including oxygen management and equipment cleaning. Ideal if you want to get into hospital work with no prior experience required.

Employer: Costco Optical – U.S.

Location: Greater Indianapolis Area, IN

Type: Independent sublease

Run your own optometry practice inside a busy Costco with built-in foot traffic and high-end diagnostic equipment. Great for an entrepreneurial OD who wants autonomy plus a steady patient base.

Employer: Community Health Network

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Perks: Hiring bonus

Care for post–open-heart and vascular surgery patients on a fast-paced step-down unit. Strong option if you have acute care experience and want to grow in cardiovascular nursing.

Employer: Optum / Caretenders (LHC Group)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time home health

Pay: $28.27–$50.48/hour (based on experience, etc.)

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on for external hires

Provide skilled nursing visits in patients’ homes, complete OASIS assessments, and coordinate care with the team. Good match if you have 1+ year of home health and want autonomy plus strong benefits.

Employer: LeaderStat

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights (3x12)

Estimated Pay: Up to $2,485/week

PICU respiratory travel contract with night shifts and full travel benefits. Best for experienced pediatric RRTs looking for a high-paying short-term assignment.

Employer: Pediatric Developmental Services (PDS)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, school-based, in-person

Provide evaluations and therapy for students based on IEPs/504s, with health benefits, IRA match, CEUs, and licensure/ASHA reimbursement. Great for SLPs who love working in schools; CFs are encouraged to apply per posting.

Employer: Hopebridge

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36–$54/hour + clinician-designed bonus

Provide pediatric OT in a multidisciplinary setting (ABA, speech, psychology) with big PTO, CEUs, and no non-compete. Nice fit if you want strong mentorship and a learning-focused culture.

Employer: Jane Pauley Community Health Center

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Room patients, take vitals, give injections, assist with procedures, and handle labs and referrals in a community-focused FQHC. Good for CMAs/RMAs who want mission-driven work with robust benefits and PTO.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: PRN / Part-time, field-based

Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month depending on volume)

Complete 60-minute in-home assessments for adult/geriatric members with very flexible scheduling. Great side-gig or semi-retirement option for NPs who like autonomy and home visits.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights (3x12)

Estimated Pay: Around $2,106/week

Night-shift CT travel role with guaranteed hours and day-one benefits. Good for CT techs wanting a shorter-term contract and a single point-of-contact recruiter.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights (3x12)

Estimated Pay: Around $2,238/week

Operate CT scanners on a night-shift travel contract with day-one insurance, 401(k) match, and CEU reimbursement. Nice option if you want slightly higher weekly pay and strong traveler support.

Employer: The Stepping Stones Group, LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, school-based

Provide OT services in schools, focusing on fine motor, sensory, and life skills, and join a collaborative education team. Comes with medical/vision/dental, PD stipends, and a spread-pay plan for steady income.

Employer: Recovery Centers of America

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, roughly 8:00 am–4:30 pm

Lead and mentor nursing staff in a behavioral health/substance use treatment setting, overseeing quality, training, and scheduling. Best for experienced RNs who want leadership in addiction treatment.

Employer: BrightStar Care of Indianapolis NW

Location: Indianapolis, IN (46222, 46202, 46218)

Type: Part-time, home care

Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes—wound care, meds, assessments, and education—with flexible scheduling and competitive pay. Great if you want meaningful one-on-one care and control over your hours.

Employer: Community Health Network

Location: Community Hospital East, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, days (6:45 am–7:15 pm, 3 days/week)

Perks: Hiring bonus

Assist in maternity surgeries and provide patient support before and after procedures, including stocking and inventory. Good for certified surg techs who enjoy women’s health and 12-hour day shifts.

Employer: Ascension – St. Vincent Medical Group

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, weekdays (8:00 am–4:30 pm)

Work side-by-side with GI providers, documenting visits, orders, and procedures while accessing strong health, retirement, and tuition benefits. Great entry point if you’re eyeing a future clinical career.

Employer: Westside Garden Plaza (Century Park Associates)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, part-time openings noted for nights (10 pm–6 am)

Administer meds (including insulin), document in the EHR, and support seniors in an assisted living setting. Best for insulin-certified Med Techs/QMAs who enjoy working with older adults and can work every other weekend.

Employer: Eskenazi Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: PRN/Per Diem, evenings

Support imaging exams under supervision while you’re enrolled in an accredited imaging program, gaining hands-on experience in a major public hospital. Nice way to build your resume while in school.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and keep checking—healthcare hiring here moves fast, and similar roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.