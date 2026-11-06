🛒 Indianapolis Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Indy’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of big brands are hiring, plus a few solid entry‑level spots if you’re just getting started. Here are some of the best options open today.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

(30–40 hrs/week) Pay: $19.00 – $29.00/hr

Lead store operations, inventory, staffing, and customer service while supporting the Store Manager. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs; application window is open through 01/04/2027.

(Duplicate CVS Operations Manager posting removed; role listed once.)

Employer: Eyeglass World / National Vision

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Help customers pick frames, support pre‑exam screenings, and finish eyewear so it fits perfectly. Every Sunday off, plus 401(k) with match, sick time, parental leave, eyewear discount, and training for long‑term growth.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 4837 Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46221

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $32/hr plus potential premiums and incentives

Supervise stocking associates, unload trucks, and keep backroom and sales floor full. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, education benefits (Live Better U) and more.

Employer: H&M

Location: Castleton Square Mall, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.22 – $22.39/hr

Oversee a department, coach the team, and keep the floor looking on‑trend while driving sales. Includes staff discount across H&M Group brands, incentive program, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and wellness benefits.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: $15 – $16/hr

Answer calls and emails for a large federal agency, using scripts and a knowledge base to help the public. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), FSAs, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Run the register, handle fuel transactions, stock, clean, and help with foodservice. Offers training, promote‑from‑within culture, flexible schedules, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, and incentive programs (pay range may be listed in the ad).

Employer: Hope Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling

Location: Indianapolis, IN (work from home, Indiana residency required)

Type: Full-time

Take inbound calls and emails, advise customers, and log everything in a CRM. Remote role with in‑office training, standard shift 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Mon–Fri.

Employer: Career Soft Solutions Inc

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Contract

Support store operations with a focus on alterations and repairs, measuring, and using sewing equipment. Role is physical (lifting, standing, working in varying temperatures) and great if you’re handy with sewing.

Employer: Public Storage

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hr plus bonuses

Manage storage properties, help customers choose units, sell packing supplies, and handle payments and deposits. Includes flexible schedules, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, and mileage reimbursement.

(Duplicate Public Storage posting removed; role listed once.)

Employer: Acosta Group

Location: Indianapolis, IN 46240

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hr

Visit Walmart stores to stock, straighten shelves, place signage, and take photos of completed work. Flexible schedule (Tues & Fri required) with health plan options including no‑copay telemedicine.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Indianapolis, IN (multiple stores in district)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00/hr

Help run one or more storage locations, handle sales, customer accounts, and site cleanliness. Offers daytime hours (location closed Sundays), PTO, 401(k) match, medical with HSA contribution, wellness rewards, and broad retail discounts.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $13.50 – $15.52/hr

Help customers style outfits, drive sales, and support store tasks. Perks include up to 60% off J.Crew/J.Crew Factory/Madewell, bonus programs, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Location: INDY – Traders Pointe, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Focus on store cleanliness and recovery—deep clean key areas, handle trash, and help customers find items. May also assist with checkout, truck unload, and BOPIS. Includes employee discount and access to broader benefits depending on eligibility.

Employer: J.Crew

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00/hr

Leadership role owning a key area (like operations, service, or visuals), coaching the team, and driving store results. Comes with bonus eligibility, up to 60% product discount, PTO, 401(k) with match, and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

(~20 hrs/week) Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hr

Entry‑level role running the register, stocking, helping in photo/beauty, and supporting pharmacy when needed. Includes part‑time benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and a set schedule with afternoon/evening and weekend hours.

Employer: R1 RCM

Location: Ascension St. Vincent Women’s and Infants, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Shift: 3×12‑hour night shifts, 7:00 PM – 7:30 AM

Pay: $16.12 – $23.21/hr

Be the first point of contact registering patients, answering questions, and easing nerves in a hospital setting. No healthcare background required—paid training, strong benefits, and clear growth path in healthcare.

(Duplicate R1 posting removed; role listed once.)

Employer: T‑Mobile

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.00/hr base plus ~$7,200 annual incentive target (all employees guaranteed at least $20/hr including incentives)

High‑level retail role helping customers with phones, plans, and tech issues while using advanced in‑store tools. Includes stock grants, ESPP, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, generous PTO/holidays, parental leave, tuition help, and big mobile discounts.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Indy roles like these can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.