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🛒 Indianapolis Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Indy’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of big brands are hiring, plus a few solid entry‑level spots if you’re just getting started. Here are some of the best options open today.
Operations Manager – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $19.00 – $29.00/hr
Lead store operations, inventory, staffing, and customer service while supporting the Store Manager. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs; application window is open through 01/04/2027.
(Duplicate CVS Operations Manager posting removed; role listed once.)
Sales Associate – Optical Specialist (Part Time) – Eyeglass World
- Employer: Eyeglass World / National Vision
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time
Help customers pick frames, support pre‑exam screenings, and finish eyewear so it fits perfectly. Every Sunday off, plus 401(k) with match, sick time, parental leave, eyewear discount, and training for long‑term growth.
Stocking Team Supervisor – Walmart Neighborhood Market
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 4837 Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46221
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19 – $32/hr plus potential premiums and incentives
Supervise stocking associates, unload trucks, and keep backroom and sales floor full. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, education benefits (Live Better U) and more.
H&M Department Supervisor – Castleton Square Mall
- Employer: H&M
- Location: Castleton Square Mall, Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.22 – $22.39/hr
Oversee a department, coach the team, and keep the floor looking on‑trend while driving sales. Includes staff discount across H&M Group brands, incentive program, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and wellness benefits.
Customer Service Representative – CGS Federal
- Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Pay: $15 – $16/hr
Answer calls and emails for a large federal agency, using scripts and a knowledge base to help the public. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), FSAs, PTO, and paid holidays.
Store Crew (Retail Sales Associate) – 7‑Eleven
- Employer: 7‑Eleven
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
Run the register, handle fuel transactions, stock, clean, and help with foodservice. Offers training, promote‑from‑within culture, flexible schedules, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, and incentive programs (pay range may be listed in the ad).
Customer Service Representative (Remote, Indianapolis Based) – Hope Plumbing
- Employer: Hope Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (work from home, Indiana residency required)
- Type: Full-time
Take inbound calls and emails, advise customers, and log everything in a CRM. Remote role with in‑office training, standard shift 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Mon–Fri.
Store Assistant – Career Soft Solutions Inc
- Employer: Career Soft Solutions Inc
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Contract
Support store operations with a focus on alterations and repairs, measuring, and using sewing equipment. Role is physical (lifting, standing, working in varying temperatures) and great if you’re handy with sewing.
Customer Service – Self Storage Manager – Public Storage
- Employer: Public Storage
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00/hr plus bonuses
Manage storage properties, help customers choose units, sell packing supplies, and handle payments and deposits. Includes flexible schedules, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, and mileage reimbursement.
(Duplicate Public Storage posting removed; role listed once.)
Retail Merchandiser – Walmart – Acosta Group
- Employer: Acosta Group
- Location: Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00/hr
Visit Walmart stores to stock, straighten shelves, place signage, and take photos of completed work. Flexible schedule (Tues & Fri required) with health plan options including no‑copay telemedicine.
Assistant Store Manager – Extra Space Storage
- Employer: Extra Space Storage
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (multiple stores in district)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $17.00/hr
Help run one or more storage locations, handle sales, customer accounts, and site cleanliness. Offers daytime hours (location closed Sundays), PTO, 401(k) match, medical with HSA contribution, wellness rewards, and broad retail discounts.
Sales Associate (Seasonal) – J.Crew Factory
- Employer: J.Crew Factory
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal
- Pay: $13.50 – $15.52/hr
Help customers style outfits, drive sales, and support store tasks. Perks include up to 60% off J.Crew/J.Crew Factory/Madewell, bonus programs, and 401(k) with match.
Store Environment Team Member – Michaels
- Employer: Michaels Stores
- Location: INDY – Traders Pointe, Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time
Focus on store cleanliness and recovery—deep clean key areas, handle trash, and help customers find items. May also assist with checkout, truck unload, and BOPIS. Includes employee discount and access to broader benefits depending on eligibility.
Associate Manager – J.Crew
- Employer: J.Crew
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00 – $30.00/hr
Leadership role owning a key area (like operations, service, or visuals), coaching the team, and driving store results. Comes with bonus eligibility, up to 60% product discount, PTO, 401(k) with match, and full medical/dental/vision.
Retail Store Associate – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hr
Entry‑level role running the register, stocking, helping in photo/beauty, and supporting pharmacy when needed. Includes part‑time benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and a set schedule with afternoon/evening and weekend hours.
Customer Service Representative – Patient Registration (Nights) – R1 RCM
- Employer: R1 RCM
- Location: Ascension St. Vincent Women’s and Infants, Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 3×12‑hour night shifts, 7:00 PM – 7:30 AM
- Pay: $16.12 – $23.21/hr
Be the first point of contact registering patients, answering questions, and easing nerves in a hospital setting. No healthcare background required—paid training, strong benefits, and clear growth path in healthcare.
(Duplicate R1 posting removed; role listed once.)
Sr Mobile Expert – T‑Mobile
- Employer: T‑Mobile
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $29.00/hr base plus ~$7,200 annual incentive target (all employees guaranteed at least $20/hr including incentives)
High‑level retail role helping customers with phones, plans, and tech issues while using advanced in‑store tools. Includes stock grants, ESPP, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, generous PTO/holidays, parental leave, tuition help, and big mobile discounts.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Indy roles like these can move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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