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📋 Indianapolis Admin & Clerical Roundup – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Indy has a lot of front-desk and behind-the-scenes roles open right now, especially in healthcare and office support. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, this week looks strong for you.
Administrative Assistant (State Health Dept – Hybrid)
Employer: American Unit, Inc (supporting Indiana Dept. of Health)
Location: Indianapolis, IN (downtown, hybrid after training)
Type: Contract
Split your time between two state health divisions, handling reports, travel booking (PeopleSoft), meeting room/vehicle reservations, mail, and special projects like the J1 Visa Waiver program. Great fit if you have 3+ years admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and like detailed, policy-focused work.
Administrative Assistant (State Health Dept – Hybrid)
Employer: Info Origin Inc. (state government healthcare agency)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Contract
Very similar state healthcare role supporting division directors and managers with scheduling, documentation, travel, expense reports, and onboarding. Requires 3+ years admin/office experience, strong MS Office, and comfort working with government systems like PeopleSoft.
IN-DOH Administrative Assistant – $21/hr, Hybrid
Employer: Career Soft Solutions Inc
Location: Indianapolis, IN 46204 (downtown, hybrid 3 days on-site)
Type: Contract, 6 months
Pay: $21.00/hour (W2)
Supports two Indiana Dept. of Health divisions with phones, visitors, reports, travel, expense reports, and special projects. After orientation, schedule is 3 days in office / 2 days remote, with laptop and travel reimbursement provided. Needs HS diploma + 3 years admin experience and solid MS Office skills.
IN-DOH Administrative Assistant – Hybrid
Employer: Skywalk Global
Location: Indianapolis, IN (downtown, hybrid)
Type: Not listed (supports Indiana Dept. of Health)
Same Indiana Dept. of Health role described above, posted by a different staffing firm. Hybrid schedule with 3 days on-site / 2 days remote, supporting two divisions with reports, travel, mail, and special projects. Requires HS diploma + 3 years admin/office experience and strong MS Office.
Operations Assistant
Employer: Diamonds Direct
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19–$22/hour
Support daily store operations in a jewelry environment: inventory tracking, order processing, shipping coordination, and admin tasks for front and back of house. Good for someone detail-oriented who likes a mix of office work and hands-on help with merchandise and displays.
Rehabilitation Clinical Support Associate
Employer: Indiana University Health
Location: IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~8:30am–5:00pm)
Front-office style role in Rehab Admin, managing patient flow, registration, scheduling, insurance verification, and phone calls. Great entry into healthcare admin if you have a HS diploma/GED and some customer service or medical office experience.
Interpreter – Burmese & Hakha Chin
Employer: HealthNet
Location: Barrington Health Center, 3401 E Raymond St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Type: Full-time
Pay: Starting at $20/hour
Use your Burmese and Hakha Chin (plus Mizo/Falam/Zomi Chin if you have it) to help patients understand their care, register, make appointments, and access services. Comes with a strong benefits package and is ideal if you have medical interpreting experience and want steady clinic hours.
Spanish Interpreter/Registration
Employer: HealthNet
Location: Southeast Health Center, 901 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Type: Full-time
Translate for Spanish-speaking patients, help with registration, appointments, and basic front-desk support. Good match if you’re fluent in Spanish, have experience in a medical setting, and want full-time hours with benefits in a community health setting.
Patient Scheduler Coordinator
Employer: Ascension St. Vincent Breast Center
Location: Carmel, IN (Radiation Oncology)
Type: Full-time, Days (8:00am–4:30pm)
Coordinate patient appointments and referrals, update the EHR, and keep provider contact info current. Great for someone with a HS diploma and some medical office or scheduling experience who wants strong benefits and daytime hours.
Associate Patient Access Rep – Central Referrals
Employer: Community Health Network
Location: Heritage Park, Indianapolis, IN 46250 (WFH after training)
Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri 8:30am–5:00pm)
First point of contact for patients: registration, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments. Starts with 6–8 weeks in-office training, then work from home with occasional on-site meetings. Great if you have a HS diploma and some healthcare or strong customer service background.
Administrative Assistant (Spanish) – Entry Level
Employer: Pynkerton Chiropractic Group
Location: Indianapolis, IN (in person)
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $15–$20/hour
Front-desk role greeting patients, answering multi-line phones, scheduling, data entry, and light bookkeeping. Designed as an entry-level job for someone bilingual in Spanish/English who wants training and growth in office administration.
Switchboard Operator
Employer: Ascension – St. Vincent Medical Group
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, Days
Handle incoming calls, paging, and code announcements for a large medical group. Good fit if you have a HS diploma or 1 year related experience, like fast-paced phone work, and want strong benefits in a healthcare setting.
Administrative Assistant – Reception
Employer: Quality Leasing
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Be the main phone contact for customers, manage mail and shipping, keep supplies stocked, update shared calendars, and support all departments with admin tasks. Great if you’re organized, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and enjoy helping both customers and coworkers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—often there’s flexibility on experience if you bring the right attitude and basic skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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