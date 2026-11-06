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Indianapolis
🎓 Indianapolis Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles
8 days ago
Indy’s education scene is busy right now—from K–12 to higher ed and even fitness coaching. Here are several solid roles where you can teach, train, or lead programs.
Assistant/Associate/Professor of Clinical Neurology
- Employer: Indiana University School of Medicine – Neurology
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, clinical track faculty
- Salary: Competitive, total compensation negotiable (per posting)
This role mixes clinical work at central Indianapolis hospitals with teaching residents and med students, plus chances to do clinical research. Requires a terminal/doctorate degree and board certification or eligibility in Neurology.
Assistant/Associate Professor in Energy & Environment – Engineering
- Employer: Purdue University College of Engineering – Office of Academic Affairs
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, tenure/tenure-track
- Salary: Not listed
Teach undergrad and grad engineering, advise students, and run your own research program in areas like renewable energy, grids, batteries, or sustainable systems. Multiple hires are planned, with the job based on Purdue’s growing Indianapolis campus.
Adjunct Faculty – Communication (IvyOnline)
- Employer: Ivy Tech Community College
- Location: Online, based in IN (and select nearby states)
- Type: Part-time, adjunct
- Salary: Not listed
Teach 8‑week online communication courses using a common course shell, engaging students and keeping solid records. You’ll need a master’s in speech/communication (or 18 grad hours in it) and must live in IN, IL, KY, MI, or OH.
Director, Master of Health Administration (MHA) Program – Open Rank
- Employer: Indiana University – Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Faculty, open rank (tenured/tenure-track or clinical)
- Salary: Commensurate with experience (per posting)
Lead a long‑running, CAHME‑accredited MHA program, overseeing strategy, accreditation, curriculum, and partnerships with health systems. Ideal for someone with a doctorate or a relevant master’s plus significant healthcare leadership experience.
School Counselor – Intermediate/Middle School
- Employer: MSD of Warren Township
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: School-year, salaried (192 days)
- Salary: Paid on Teachers salary schedule, with benefits
Support students’ academic, social/emotional, and college/career development using data, small groups, and classroom lessons. Requires a master’s in school counseling and an Indiana School Counselor license (or eligibility for an emergency permit).
Specialist, Content Developer (English Language Arts)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (remote role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year (per posting)
Create and review K–12 ELA test items for large‑scale assessments, including using AI tools to help build and refine content. Best for experienced ELA teachers or content experts with strong writing skills and interest in assessment.
Certified Personal Trainer
- Employer: VASA Fitness
- Location: 5325 East Thompson Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237
- Type: Not stated (ongoing hourly role)
- Compensation: $12–$18/hour base + $27–$76/hour session pay
Design and coach personal and small‑group training sessions while building client relationships. You’ll need a related degree or NCCA‑accredited certification plus CPR/AED; includes free gym memberships and access to 401(k) and wellness benefits.
HIIT Coach – Studio Red
- Employer: VASA Fitness
- Location: 8315 Center Run Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250
- Type: Not stated (class‑based role)
- Compensation: $30/hour class rate
Lead high‑energy STUDIO RED HIIT classes, coach members of all levels, and help grow class attendance. Requires at least a year of training or group fitness experience plus an NCCA‑accredited certification and current CPR/AED.
Baxter YMCA – Group Exercise Instructor
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Indianapolis
- Location: Baxter YMCA, Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach group exercise classes in a safe, welcoming setting and model healthy movement for members. Comes with a free YMCA membership, childcare hours, and discounted programs; prior group exercise experience and CPR/First Aid are expected.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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