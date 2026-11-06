🎓 Indianapolis Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles

Indy’s education scene is busy right now—from K–12 to higher ed and even fitness coaching. Here are several solid roles where you can teach, train, or lead programs.

Employer: Indiana University School of Medicine – Neurology

Indiana University School of Medicine – Neurology Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, clinical track faculty

Salary: Competitive, total compensation negotiable (per posting)

This role mixes clinical work at central Indianapolis hospitals with teaching residents and med students, plus chances to do clinical research. Requires a terminal/doctorate degree and board certification or eligibility in Neurology.

Employer: Purdue University College of Engineering – Office of Academic Affairs

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, tenure/tenure-track

Salary: Not listed

Teach undergrad and grad engineering, advise students, and run your own research program in areas like renewable energy, grids, batteries, or sustainable systems. Multiple hires are planned, with the job based on Purdue’s growing Indianapolis campus.

Employer: Ivy Tech Community College

Location: Online, based in IN (and select nearby states)

Type: Part-time, adjunct

Salary: Not listed

Teach 8‑week online communication courses using a common course shell, engaging students and keeping solid records. You’ll need a master’s in speech/communication (or 18 grad hours in it) and must live in IN, IL, KY, MI, or OH.

Employer: Indiana University – Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Faculty, open rank (tenured/tenure-track or clinical)

Salary: Commensurate with experience (per posting)

Lead a long‑running, CAHME‑accredited MHA program, overseeing strategy, accreditation, curriculum, and partnerships with health systems. Ideal for someone with a doctorate or a relevant master’s plus significant healthcare leadership experience.

Employer: MSD of Warren Township

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: School-year, salaried (192 days)

Salary: Paid on Teachers salary schedule, with benefits

Support students’ academic, social/emotional, and college/career development using data, small groups, and classroom lessons. Requires a master’s in school counseling and an Indiana School Counselor license (or eligibility for an emergency permit).

Employer: Pearson

Location: Indianapolis, IN (remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year (per posting)

Create and review K–12 ELA test items for large‑scale assessments, including using AI tools to help build and refine content. Best for experienced ELA teachers or content experts with strong writing skills and interest in assessment.

Employer: VASA Fitness

Location: 5325 East Thompson Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237

Type: Not stated (ongoing hourly role)

Not stated (ongoing hourly role) Compensation: $12–$18/hour base + $27–$76/hour session pay

Design and coach personal and small‑group training sessions while building client relationships. You’ll need a related degree or NCCA‑accredited certification plus CPR/AED; includes free gym memberships and access to 401(k) and wellness benefits.

Employer: VASA Fitness

Location: 8315 Center Run Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250

Type: Not stated (class‑based role)

Not stated (class‑based role) Compensation: $30/hour class rate

Lead high‑energy STUDIO RED HIIT classes, coach members of all levels, and help grow class attendance. Requires at least a year of training or group fitness experience plus an NCCA‑accredited certification and current CPR/AED.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Indianapolis

Location: Baxter YMCA, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach group exercise classes in a safe, welcoming setting and model healthy movement for members. Comes with a free YMCA membership, childcare hours, and discounted programs; prior group exercise experience and CPR/First Aid are expected.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.