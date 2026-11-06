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⚖️ Indianapolis Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings
Indianapolis is busy on the legal side right now—lots of options from entry-level compliance to senior in-house counsel. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Attorney – Litigation Counsel (Insurance Defense)
Employer: State Farm
Location: Indianapolis, IN (6640 Intech Blvd, hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $107,000 – $163,000 + up to 24% incentive pay
Staff counsel role handling your own litigation files (trials, mediations, depositions) without billable-hour pressure. Strong benefits, clear hours (Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:00) and big-company stability for attorneys with 1–20 years’ experience.
Attorney – Personal Injury Litigation
Employer: Taylor Root (recruiting for a mid-size firm)
Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,000 – $190,000 base + additional attorney fees
Plaintiff-side personal injury role for lawyers with 3+ years PI litigation and Indiana Bar membership. Good upside on comp plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.
Jr. Contract Analyst
Employer: Eight Eleven Group
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Pay range not listed (company notes range is a general guideline only)
Applications accepted until at least: November 30, 2026
Entry-level contracts role supporting the Legal & Contracts team with reviewing, drafting, and negotiating standard agreements and RFPs. Good fit if you have 1+ year on a contracts team or in staffing and want training and growth in contract work.
Claims Specialist – Bail
Employer: Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Great early-career role if you like legal-adjacent work. You’ll investigate and manage bond forfeiture claims, work with courts, attorneys, and bail agents, and learn state bond forfeiture rules. 0–2 years’ experience in claims, insurance, legal support, or similar is ideal.
Counseling Attorney
Employer: City of Indianapolis – Office of Corporation Counsel
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Front-line municipal attorney role advising city and county agencies on contracts, real estate, employment, land use, tax, environmental, and more. Great for lawyers with 1+ year experience who want broad public-sector work and direct contact with boards, commissions, and elected officials.
Deputy Prosecutor – Child Support Division
Employer: Marion County Prosecutor’s Office / City of Indianapolis
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000/year + benefits
Entry-level prosecutor role focused on child support establishment, modification, and enforcement in civil and federal bankruptcy proceedings. Eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, student loan assistance, and a solid city benefits package.
General Counsel – Dept. of Metropolitan Development
Employer: City of Indianapolis – Department of Metropolitan Development
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior city attorney role leading legal work on planning, land use, zoning, redevelopment, and economic incentives (TIF, abatements, PILOT, bonds). Ideal for an Indiana-licensed lawyer with deep municipal/economic development experience.
Medical Malpractice Paralegal (Hybrid)
Employer: Law firm (via recruiter)
Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 base
Paralegal role supporting medical malpractice cases, including medical record review, discovery, and trial prep. Requires 3+ years’ experience with Indiana med-mal cases and offers medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match.
Assistant General Counsel – Supply Chain & Purchasing
Employer: Cummins Inc.
Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site with flexibility; role can also be based in UK)
Type: Full-time, Exempt – Experienced
Salary: $206,250 – $343,750
High-impact global leadership role overseeing legal support for $20B+ in procurement. Looking for a senior lawyer (15+ years’ experience) with deep commercial contracting and international supply chain expertise and a US or UK license.
Civil Rights Specialist / Investigator
Employer: Careersoft Links Private Limited (staffing for Indiana client)
Location: Indianapolis, IN 46204 (on-site)
Type: Contract
Pay: $23/hour (W-2)
Investigate and analyze civil rights complaints, apply Indiana and federal civil rights laws, and recommend outcomes. Good fit if you have experience in civil rights, labor relations, public admin, or social services; paralegal or legal training is a plus.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while it’s still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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