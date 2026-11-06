⚖️ Indianapolis Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Indianapolis is busy on the legal side right now—lots of options from entry-level compliance to senior in-house counsel. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: State Farm

Location: Indianapolis, IN (6640 Intech Blvd, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,000 – $163,000 + up to 24% incentive pay

Staff counsel role handling your own litigation files (trials, mediations, depositions) without billable-hour pressure. Strong benefits, clear hours (Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:00) and big-company stability for attorneys with 1–20 years’ experience.

Employer: Taylor Root (recruiting for a mid-size firm)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $190,000 base + additional attorney fees

Plaintiff-side personal injury role for lawyers with 3+ years PI litigation and Indiana Bar membership. Good upside on comp plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Eight Eleven Group

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range not listed (company notes range is a general guideline only)

Applications accepted until at least: November 30, 2026

Entry-level contracts role supporting the Legal & Contracts team with reviewing, drafting, and negotiating standard agreements and RFPs. Good fit if you have 1+ year on a contracts team or in staffing and want training and growth in contract work.

Employer: Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great early-career role if you like legal-adjacent work. You’ll investigate and manage bond forfeiture claims, work with courts, attorneys, and bail agents, and learn state bond forfeiture rules. 0–2 years’ experience in claims, insurance, legal support, or similar is ideal.

Employer: City of Indianapolis – Office of Corporation Counsel

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line municipal attorney role advising city and county agencies on contracts, real estate, employment, land use, tax, environmental, and more. Great for lawyers with 1+ year experience who want broad public-sector work and direct contact with boards, commissions, and elected officials.

Employer: Marion County Prosecutor’s Office / City of Indianapolis

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000/year + benefits

Entry-level prosecutor role focused on child support establishment, modification, and enforcement in civil and federal bankruptcy proceedings. Eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, student loan assistance, and a solid city benefits package.

Employer: City of Indianapolis – Department of Metropolitan Development

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior city attorney role leading legal work on planning, land use, zoning, redevelopment, and economic incentives (TIF, abatements, PILOT, bonds). Ideal for an Indiana-licensed lawyer with deep municipal/economic development experience.

Employer: Law firm (via recruiter)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 base

Paralegal role supporting medical malpractice cases, including medical record review, discovery, and trial prep. Requires 3+ years’ experience with Indiana med-mal cases and offers medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site with flexibility; role can also be based in UK)

Type: Full-time, Exempt – Experienced

Salary: $206,250 – $343,750

High-impact global leadership role overseeing legal support for $20B+ in procurement. Looking for a senior lawyer (15+ years’ experience) with deep commercial contracting and international supply chain expertise and a US or UK license.

Employer: Careersoft Links Private Limited (staffing for Indiana client)

Location: Indianapolis, IN 46204 (on-site)

Type: Contract

Pay: $23/hour (W-2)

Investigate and analyze civil rights complaints, apply Indiana and federal civil rights laws, and recommend outcomes. Good fit if you have experience in civil rights, labor relations, public admin, or social services; paralegal or legal training is a plus.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.