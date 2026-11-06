🔬 Several Science & Research Jobs in Indianapolis, Many With Benefits

Indy’s science scene is busy right now, especially in pharma and public health. If you’ve got lab skills or packaging expertise, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Eurofins / Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing North America

Eurofins / Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing North America Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm, overtime as needed

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role for someone with a high school diploma plus bio/chem coursework or 2+ years lab experience. You’ll collect air, surface, and gas samples in cleanrooms, use aseptic technique, and keep detailed records. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays; must live within commuting distance and be authorized to work in the U.S. without sponsorship.

Employer: Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing North America

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm, overtime as needed

Salary: Not listed

Lead a microbiology team handling pharmaceutical microbiology testing and environmental/utility monitoring. You’ll supervise staff, manage workflow, support audits and investigations, and drive process improvements. Requires a bachelor’s in chemistry/biology/biochem (or related) plus ~3+ years lab experience. Includes full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays) and is on-site in Indy.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: Primary: Indianapolis, IN (open to other packaging-site locations)

Type: Full-time, global role with 10–25% travel

Salary: $67,500 – $173,800 + bonus eligible

High-impact, senior technical role guiding global pharmaceutical packaging strategy. You’ll support new product introductions, tech transfers, risk management, and harmonized control strategies across Lilly’s packaging network. Requires a degree in Packaging/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering or related scientific field and 5+ years pharma experience, ideally in packaging. Comes with bonus potential, 401(k), pension, medical/dental/vision, vacation, and well-being benefits.

Employer: Careersoft Links Private Limited (staffing for State of Indiana , 550 W 16th St)

(staffing for , 550 W 16th St) Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site)

Type: Contract, ~40 hours/week

Pay: $30/hour on W2

Hands-on microbiology role doing culture, biochemical tests, PCR, WGS, and serotyping for enteric pathogens (Salmonella, E. coli, Shigella, etc.) in a CLIA-regulated public health lab. Needs a bachelor’s in science (preferably biology) and 2+ years lab experience, with molecular lab experience preferred. You’ll handle high-complexity testing, QA/QC documentation, and may cross-train in other lab areas.

Employer: Eurofins (PSS Insourcing Solutions)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm, overtime as needed

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re early in your career with a bachelor’s in analytical chemistry or related field and 3+ months of lab experience. You’ll extract and purify pro-insulin from E. coli, run HPLC/UPLC and other chromatographic methods, prep buffers, and help with automation and troubleshooting. Includes medical, dental, vision, life/disability, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays; U.S. work authorization without sponsorship required.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—science roles in Indy tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.