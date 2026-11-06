🚚 Indianapolis Supply Chain & Logistics Roles With Multiple Openings

Indy’s logistics scene is busy right now – from warehouses to freight and pharma shipping, there’s a lot happening behind the scenes. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping products moving and systems organized.

Employer: Johnson Brothers

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead delivery drivers, routing, and fleet operations for a major wine, spirits, and beer distributor. Good fit if you have 5+ years in fleet/warehouse operations and want a hands-on leadership role with safety and route optimization.

Employer: STERIS

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.45 – $21.29/hour + bonus eligible

Afternoon shift Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm handling shipping, receiving, and inventory in a medical manufacturing environment. Offers strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Entry-level leadership track where you learn to manage drivers, routing, safety, and customer service. Great for recent grads in Business, Supply Chain, or Logistics or those with 1+ year of related experience looking to grow into operations management.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx Ground)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Shift: Sort 11:00pm–3:00am (overnight)

Supervise package handlers and nightly sort operations while driving FedEx’s “Safety Above All” culture. Requires at least 6 months of fast-paced, warehouse, military, or supervisory experience.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day warehouse operations, inventory control, and team leadership in an MRO setting. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years in warehouse/logistics leadership and want to drive process improvements in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: PTSolutions

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, first shift (no weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Support industrial vending machines at customer sites—installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, and keeping inventory stocked. Includes company vehicle driving (21+ with valid license), local travel (~20%), and strong benefits with 401(k) match and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: FedEx Logistics

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle import documentation and data entry for goods entering the U.S., working with U.S. Customs and other agencies. No industry experience required—good entry point if you’re detail-oriented and comfortable with multiple computer systems.

Employer: Quince

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time (listed as internship but senior-level)

Pay Range: $148,000 – $189,000/year + potential bonus/equity

Lead a 100,000 sq ft fulfillment center with up to 1,000 hourly associates, owning safety, quality, labor, and P&L. Best for seasoned leaders with 7+ years in distribution/e‑commerce/manufacturing and experience with Lean/Six Sigma.

Employer: Pace Labs

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Shift: Mon–Fri, 5:00pm–1:30am

Entry-level role (no experience needed) focused on packing and shipping environmental samples, managing coolers, and coordinating with couriers. Good fit if you like physical work, detailed paperwork, and want strong benefits in a science-focused company.

Employer: OnTrac

Location: 4910 W 78th St., Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, seasonal (10/24/26 – 12/26/26)

Pay: Base rate + $5/hour premium

Lead package handlers during the holiday rush on 3:00am–1:00pm shifts (Sun–Wed or Wed–Sat). Great if you have 1+ year package handling and some leadership experience and want seasonal work with access to benefits.

Employer: Damien Center

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, exempt

Pay: $21.79/hour

Support a mission-driven HIV services organization by packing and shipping prescriptions, tracking deliveries, and coordinating with patients and couriers. Comes with generous PTO, 12 holidays, 403(b) with 5% match, and strong health benefits.

Employer: Crystal Clean

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in environmental waste services unloading, checking, transferring, and loading drums, totes, and tankers. Good for those who want hands-on warehouse/tank farm work with a company focused on safety and regulatory compliance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.