💻 Indianapolis IT Openings: Multiple Mid–Senior Tech Roles

Indy’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like owning systems and building real products. Here are several solid IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Gregory & Appel

Location: Indianapolis, IN (preference for driving distance; remote considered)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the Applied Epic platform for the whole company—governance, configuration, data quality, reporting, and integrations. This is a high-impact role where you set the roadmap, lead change management, and partner with leaders across operations, accounting, revenue, marketing, and IT.

Employer: PineQ Lab Technology

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead Rockwell PharmaSuite FTPS 11.0 support and enhancements across pharma manufacturing sites. Good fit if you know MES, EBR/batch management, SQL, and GxP compliance, and you’re comfortable running onsite/offshore teams and handling incidents, changes, and SLAs.

Employer: Indiana University Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Central Indiana, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-stack role building and supporting scalable web apps for Indiana’s largest health system. You’ll work across PHP/Laravel, Vue.js, MSSQL/PostgreSQL, Redis, Docker, Linux, and also need strong experience with C#, .NET, modern JS frameworks, and Azure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.