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👔 Indianapolis Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings
Indianapolis is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from construction and real estate to biotech and public service. If you’re ready to step into (or up in) management, this week has a lot to offer.
Manager, Operations – Diversified & Healthcare
Employer: Gregory & Appel
Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site, local agency)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead and grow internal service teams at an independent insurance agency with deep Indy roots. You’ll own people leadership, workload balance, process improvement, and performance metrics across diversified and healthcare commercial accounts.
Manager, Partnership Management (Manager, Partner Success)
Employer: Pearson
Location: Remote, supporting education partners (role listed in Indianapolis)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run a team that supports state, district, and school clients through the full assessment lifecycle. Great fit if you like leading customer-facing teams, managing complex programs, and improving how schools use testing and data.
Director of Tax Credit and Bond Allocation
Employer: State of Indiana – IHCDA
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: From $86,450/year, commensurate with experience
Oversee Indiana’s housing tax credit and bond programs that fund affordable housing across the state. You’ll manage policy, allocations, staff, and reporting to the IRS while directly impacting housing options for Hoosiers.
Project Manager – HVAC
Employer: The Hill Group (Hill Mechanical Corporation)
Location: Indianapolis, IN (jobsite-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run mechanical/HVAC projects up to about $5M with a lot of autonomy. You’ll handle bids, schedules, safety, change orders, and mentor junior staff—ideal for a seasoned mechanical contractor PM.
Senior Director, Portfolio Strategy, Analytics & Enablement – Cardiometabolic Research
Employer: Eli Lilly and Company
Location: Indianapolis, IN (HQ)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,500 – $235,400/year + bonus & benefits
High-impact R&D strategy role owning portfolio strategy and analytics for cardiometabolic research. You’ll partner with senior scientific leaders, run cross-functional strategy projects, and build dashboards that guide billion-dollar decisions.
Construction Project Manager – $10,000 Sign-On Bonus
Employer: Superior
Location: Indianapolis, IN (jobsite-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $105,000 – $140,000/year
Lead electrical construction projects on-site in Indy, from schedule and budget to client meetings and closeout. Comes with a $10K sign-on bonus, strong health benefits (100% premiums paid), PTO, 401(k) match, and HSA contributions.
Asset Manager – Multifamily Portfolio
Employer: Titus Talent Strategies (recruiting for client)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, exempt
Salary: Not listed
Act as the owner’s rep for 15–20 multifamily properties, driving NOI and long-term value. You’ll own business plans, capital strategy, property management oversight, and regular presentations to executive leadership.
Preconstruction Project Engineer
Employer: Thompson Thrift
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Early-career role supporting multifamily projects before they break ground. You’ll help with estimating, budgeting, bids, and design coordination—great launchpad into project management or estimating.
Scheduler, Advanced Facilities Group (AFG)
Employer: JE Dunn Construction
Location: Indianapolis, IN (with travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Join JE Dunn’s advanced facilities team (data centers, industrial, semiconductor) building and updating project schedules. Perfect for someone with 0–2 years’ experience who wants to grow into a construction scheduling and planning expert.
Project Manager – AV Systems Integration
Employer: AVI-SPL
Location: Indianapolis, IN (with travel to client sites)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Oversee audio-visual integration projects from kickoff to closeout. You’ll manage scope, budget, schedule, and customer satisfaction for tech-heavy builds in offices, campuses, and more.
Project Lead
Employer: Rolls-Royce
Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid, ~3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $98,566 – $160,169/year
Deliver parts transfer and product introduction projects in a global engineering environment. You’ll own scope, schedule, risk, and stakeholder coordination, with up to 25% domestic and international travel.
Program Manager – Federal Projects Design (DPW-Design)
Employer: City of Indianapolis
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support the Chief Engineer on federally funded transportation, traffic, and stormwater projects. Requires an Indiana PE and civil background; you’ll manage PMs, QA/QC, and keep major city infrastructure projects on time and on budget.
Construction Project Manager
Employer: Turner & Townsend
Location: Indianapolis, IN (client-facing)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage large real estate or infrastructure projects for a global consultancy. You’ll coordinate design teams, track milestones and budgets, and advise clients on cost, risk, and best practices.
Commercial Property Manager
Employer: Pop-Up Talent (for a commercial owner)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, not specified
Run day-to-day operations and strategy for an office building portfolio. You’ll handle tenant relations, budgets, vendor contracts, capital projects, and reporting directly to the CAO.
Strategy Enabling Lead – QMS Portfolio Manager
Employer: Roche
Location: Indianapolis, IN or other Roche sites (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (NJ reference): $134,000 – $249,600/year
Enterprise-level portfolio role shaping the global quality management system roadmap. You’ll run portfolio governance, prioritize initiatives, and align senior leaders across quality, regulatory, and operations.
Electrical Project Manager (Traveling)
Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for national electrical contractor)
Location: Based in Indianapolis, IN with extensive travel
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000 – $100,000/year + bonus & relocation
Lead large electrical scopes (>$20M) on hyperscale data center projects nationwide. You’ll own P&L, schedule, client relationships, and commissioning for mission-critical builds.
General Manager – The Alexander
Employer: Coury Hospitality
Location: The Alexander, Autograph Collection – Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed
Top role at one of Indy’s signature boutique hotels. You’ll oversee all departments, financial performance, F&B, events, and team culture while balancing Marriott standards with a creative, local feel.
PSC Commercial Director
Employer: Rexel USA
Location: Indianapolis, IN (with up to 20% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Executive-level commercial leader for Parts Super Center. You’ll set go-to-market strategy, lead sales, customer service, strategic accounts, and marketing, and partner with product and operations to drive growth.
Service Manager – CNC
Employer: MILLTRONICS (Hurco family)
Location: Indianapolis, IN (HQ, with travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the North American service organization for CNC machine tools. You’ll manage field service, tech support, service admin, budgets, and key metrics like uptime and first-time fix rate.
Community Director – Autumn Woods
Employer: TGM Communities
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, some weekends)
Salary: Competitive, not specified
Act as the “CEO” of an apartment community, focused on NOI, leasing, resident retention, and capital projects. You’ll lead the onsite team, partner with maintenance, and manage the annual budget.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader. Polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and get those applications in while these are still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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