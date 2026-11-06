👔 Indianapolis Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Indianapolis is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from construction and real estate to biotech and public service. If you’re ready to step into (or up in) management, this week has a lot to offer.

Employer: Gregory & Appel

Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site, local agency)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and grow internal service teams at an independent insurance agency with deep Indy roots. You’ll own people leadership, workload balance, process improvement, and performance metrics across diversified and healthcare commercial accounts.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Remote, supporting education partners (role listed in Indianapolis)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a team that supports state, district, and school clients through the full assessment lifecycle. Great fit if you like leading customer-facing teams, managing complex programs, and improving how schools use testing and data.

Employer: State of Indiana – IHCDA

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $86,450/year, commensurate with experience

Oversee Indiana’s housing tax credit and bond programs that fund affordable housing across the state. You’ll manage policy, allocations, staff, and reporting to the IRS while directly impacting housing options for Hoosiers.

Employer: The Hill Group (Hill Mechanical Corporation)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (jobsite-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run mechanical/HVAC projects up to about $5M with a lot of autonomy. You’ll handle bids, schedules, safety, change orders, and mentor junior staff—ideal for a seasoned mechanical contractor PM.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN (HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,500 – $235,400/year + bonus & benefits

High-impact R&D strategy role owning portfolio strategy and analytics for cardiometabolic research. You’ll partner with senior scientific leaders, run cross-functional strategy projects, and build dashboards that guide billion-dollar decisions.

Employer: Superior

Location: Indianapolis, IN (jobsite-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $140,000/year

Lead electrical construction projects on-site in Indy, from schedule and budget to client meetings and closeout. Comes with a $10K sign-on bonus, strong health benefits (100% premiums paid), PTO, 401(k) match, and HSA contributions.

Employer: Titus Talent Strategies (recruiting for client)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Act as the owner’s rep for 15–20 multifamily properties, driving NOI and long-term value. You’ll own business plans, capital strategy, property management oversight, and regular presentations to executive leadership.

Employer: Thompson Thrift

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early-career role supporting multifamily projects before they break ground. You’ll help with estimating, budgeting, bids, and design coordination—great launchpad into project management or estimating.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Indianapolis, IN (with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join JE Dunn’s advanced facilities team (data centers, industrial, semiconductor) building and updating project schedules. Perfect for someone with 0–2 years’ experience who wants to grow into a construction scheduling and planning expert.

Employer: AVI-SPL

Location: Indianapolis, IN (with travel to client sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee audio-visual integration projects from kickoff to closeout. You’ll manage scope, budget, schedule, and customer satisfaction for tech-heavy builds in offices, campuses, and more.

Employer: Rolls-Royce

Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid, ~3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,566 – $160,169/year

Deliver parts transfer and product introduction projects in a global engineering environment. You’ll own scope, schedule, risk, and stakeholder coordination, with up to 25% domestic and international travel.

Employer: City of Indianapolis

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Chief Engineer on federally funded transportation, traffic, and stormwater projects. Requires an Indiana PE and civil background; you’ll manage PMs, QA/QC, and keep major city infrastructure projects on time and on budget.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: Indianapolis, IN (client-facing)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage large real estate or infrastructure projects for a global consultancy. You’ll coordinate design teams, track milestones and budgets, and advise clients on cost, risk, and best practices.

Employer: Pop-Up Talent (for a commercial owner)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, not specified

Run day-to-day operations and strategy for an office building portfolio. You’ll handle tenant relations, budgets, vendor contracts, capital projects, and reporting directly to the CAO.

Employer: Roche

Location: Indianapolis, IN or other Roche sites (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (NJ reference): $134,000 – $249,600/year

Enterprise-level portfolio role shaping the global quality management system roadmap. You’ll run portfolio governance, prioritize initiatives, and align senior leaders across quality, regulatory, and operations.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for national electrical contractor)

Location: Based in Indianapolis, IN with extensive travel

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $100,000/year + bonus & relocation

Lead large electrical scopes (>$20M) on hyperscale data center projects nationwide. You’ll own P&L, schedule, client relationships, and commissioning for mission-critical builds.

Employer: Coury Hospitality

Location: The Alexander, Autograph Collection – Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Top role at one of Indy’s signature boutique hotels. You’ll oversee all departments, financial performance, F&B, events, and team culture while balancing Marriott standards with a creative, local feel.

Employer: Rexel USA

Location: Indianapolis, IN (with up to 20% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive-level commercial leader for Parts Super Center. You’ll set go-to-market strategy, lead sales, customer service, strategic accounts, and marketing, and partner with product and operations to drive growth.

Employer: MILLTRONICS (Hurco family)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (HQ, with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the North American service organization for CNC machine tools. You’ll manage field service, tech support, service admin, budgets, and key metrics like uptime and first-time fix rate.

Employer: TGM Communities

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, some weekends)

Salary: Competitive, not specified

Act as the “CEO” of an apartment community, focused on NOI, leasing, resident retention, and capital projects. You’ll lead the onsite team, partner with maintenance, and manage the annual budget.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader. Polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and get those applications in while these are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.