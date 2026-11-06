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Indianapolis
🚔 Indianapolis Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Shifts & Employers
8 days ago
Indianapolis has a steady flow of public safety openings right now, from hospitals to parks to private security. If you like helping people feel safe, there’s a mix of full-time and part-time roles to fit different schedules.
Public Safety Officer I – Day Shift (Hospital)
- Employer: Riley Children's Health / IU Health
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (Riley Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, 6am–6pm
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll monitor metal detectors, patrol hospital property, respond to calls, and help de-escalate tense situations to keep patients, families, and staff safe. Requires HS diploma/GED, Indiana driver’s license, clean record, and ability to pass background, drug screen, and psychological exam.
Thatcher Year Round Lifeguard
- Employer: City of Indianapolis / Indy Parks
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (Thatcher Park aquatic facility)
- Type: Part-time, year-round
- Salary: Not listed
Work at an Indy Parks pool guarding swimmers, enforcing rules, and responding to emergencies while helping with lessons, swim team, and special events. Requires a Lifeguard License (Water Safety Instructor is a plus) and comfort working outdoors, evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Security Officer – Security Clearance (Retail Patrol)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.51/hour
Patrol a busy retail site, deter incidents, and provide strong customer service while monitoring access and documenting activity. Requires an active DoD Secret Clearance, HS diploma or equivalent, background check, and drug screen.
Security Officer – Screening Logistics (Overnight, Part-Time)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (Logistics/Distribution site)
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Mon & Fri, 10pm–6am
- Pay: $17.22/hour
Great if you want extra overnight hours: you’ll screen people, vehicles, and cargo, verify IDs and paperwork, and patrol loading zones and the perimeter. Requires HS diploma or equivalent, background check, and drug screen; access control or loss prevention experience is a plus.
Security Officer – Badge and X-Ray Screening (Overnight)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (Logistics/Distribution site)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Sun, Mon, Tue & Fri, 10pm–6am
- Pay: $17.22/hour
You’ll run badge and X-ray screening at a busy distribution hub, monitor equipment, and patrol shipping and parking areas. Requires HS diploma or equivalent, background check, and drug screen; X-ray and access control experience are preferred.
Security Officer – Active Clearance Required (Aero/Defense Patrol Driver)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (Aerospace/Defense site)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Tue–Sat, 2pm–10pm
- Pay: $23.04/hour
Patrol an aerospace/defense facility by vehicle and on foot, monitor access to restricted areas, and respond to alarms and incidents. Requires an active DoD Secret Clearance, valid driver’s license, HS diploma or equivalent, background check, and drug screen.
Security Officer – Second Shift (Financial Institution, Front Desk)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (Financial institution)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Tue–Fri, 2pm–10pm
- Pay: $24.00/hour
Front-desk security at a financial site: greet visitors, manage access, monitor alarms and cameras, and keep detailed logs. Requires 3+ years of law enforcement/military/security experience or a college degree, valid driver’s license, HS diploma or equivalent, plus background check and drug screen.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—public safety roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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