🚔 Indianapolis Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Shifts & Employers

Indianapolis has a steady flow of public safety openings right now, from hospitals to parks to private security. If you like helping people feel safe, there’s a mix of full-time and part-time roles to fit different schedules.

Employer: Riley Children's Health / IU Health

Riley Children's Health / IU Health Location: Indianapolis, IN (Riley Hospital)

Type: Full-time, 6am–6pm

Salary: Not listed

You’ll monitor metal detectors, patrol hospital property, respond to calls, and help de-escalate tense situations to keep patients, families, and staff safe. Requires HS diploma/GED, Indiana driver’s license, clean record, and ability to pass background, drug screen, and psychological exam.

Employer: City of Indianapolis / Indy Parks

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Thatcher Park aquatic facility)

Type: Part-time, year-round

Salary: Not listed

Work at an Indy Parks pool guarding swimmers, enforcing rules, and responding to emergencies while helping with lessons, swim team, and special events. Requires a Lifeguard License (Water Safety Instructor is a plus) and comfort working outdoors, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.51/hour

Patrol a busy retail site, deter incidents, and provide strong customer service while monitoring access and documenting activity. Requires an active DoD Secret Clearance, HS diploma or equivalent, background check, and drug screen.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Logistics/Distribution site)

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon & Fri, 10pm–6am

Pay: $17.22/hour

Great if you want extra overnight hours: you’ll screen people, vehicles, and cargo, verify IDs and paperwork, and patrol loading zones and the perimeter. Requires HS diploma or equivalent, background check, and drug screen; access control or loss prevention experience is a plus.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Logistics/Distribution site)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sun, Mon, Tue & Fri, 10pm–6am

Pay: $17.22/hour

You’ll run badge and X-ray screening at a busy distribution hub, monitor equipment, and patrol shipping and parking areas. Requires HS diploma or equivalent, background check, and drug screen; X-ray and access control experience are preferred.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Aerospace/Defense site)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tue–Sat, 2pm–10pm

Pay: $23.04/hour

Patrol an aerospace/defense facility by vehicle and on foot, monitor access to restricted areas, and respond to alarms and incidents. Requires an active DoD Secret Clearance, valid driver’s license, HS diploma or equivalent, background check, and drug screen.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Financial institution)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tue–Fri, 2pm–10pm

Pay: $24.00/hour

Front-desk security at a financial site: greet visitors, manage access, monitor alarms and cameras, and keep detailed logs. Requires 3+ years of law enforcement/military/security experience or a college degree, valid driver’s license, HS diploma or equivalent, plus background check and drug screen.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—public safety roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.