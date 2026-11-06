🚧 Indianapolis Construction & Skilled Trades: Multiple Openings Up to $110K

Indy’s trades scene is busy right now—lots of solid, hands-on roles with good pay and benefits. If you like building, fixing, or leading crews, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Outdoor Environments Group (Mariani Enterprises)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19–$22/hour

Work on high-end outdoor living projects doing planting, grading, retaining walls, sod, drainage, and more. Benefits include 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for an Indy GC)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $110K base

Estimate commercial, healthcare, education, and public projects for a long-established local contractor, with a clear path to Director of Estimating. Includes standard health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: The Hill Group

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Estimate mechanical piping, plumbing, and ventilation scopes, from takeoffs to bid prep and value engineering. Great fit if you have mechanical or construction background and like detailed, technical work.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Handle residential and light commercial service calls, including water heaters, drains, piping, and fixtures, plus emergency work. Ideal for a journeyman who enjoys troubleshooting and talking directly with homeowners.

Employer: CIANBRO

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Lead electrical and instrumentation crews on heavy industrial projects. You’ll manage productivity, safety, and scheduling—good for licensed electricians with 5+ years supervisory experience.

Employer: Mortenson / BLUvera

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Indoor facility role assembling and fabricating building components with power tools and concrete forms. Offers health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Fleet Services by Cox Automotive

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Shop-based (listed as internship, full-time style hours)

Work as a Shop Diesel Technician II doing DOT inspections, PMs, and light-to-advanced repairs on trucks and trailers. Includes $3,000 new-hire bonus, weekly pay, day-one health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO up to 5 weeks, and strong training/career path.

Employer: Jet Access

Location: Indianapolis, IN – KEYE Airport

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$30/hour, overtime at time-and-a-half

Prep and paint aircraft exteriors to FAA and company standards, Monday–Friday 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Strong fit if you like detailed finishing work and want aviation experience plus benefits, paid vacation, and holidays.

Employer: Johnson Melloh

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Manage commercial HVAC/R service accounts, support techs, and build repair/replacement estimates. Good next step for someone with 5+ years HVAC/R who wants more leadership and customer-facing work.

Employer: Ed Castro Landscape Inc / Outdoor Environments Group

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19–$22/hour

Very similar role and perks as the Outdoor Environments Group listing above: landscape construction, hardscape, and pool-related work with 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Greene's Auto and Truck Service

Location: Indianapolis, IN (South Side)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35–$45/hour, nearly unlimited earning potential

High-volume shop role working on autos and light trucks, Monday–Friday with weekends off. Offers 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, paid holidays, and vacation.

Employer: Whitlock Painting

Location: Bloomington, IN (company HQ in Indianapolis)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $55,000–$70,000/year

Lead commercial painting crews on a Bloomington project—plan daily work, manage safety and quality, and handle punch lists. Includes 401(k) and PTO; great for bilingual (English/Spanish) leaders.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.