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🚧 Indianapolis Construction & Skilled Trades: Multiple Openings Up to $110K
Indy’s trades scene is busy right now—lots of solid, hands-on roles with good pay and benefits. If you like building, fixing, or leading crews, this week has some strong options.
Construction Crew Member – Landscape & Hardscape
Employer: Outdoor Environments Group (Mariani Enterprises)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $19–$22/hour
Work on high-end outdoor living projects doing planting, grading, retaining walls, sod, drainage, and more. Benefits include 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Construction Estimator – Commercial GC
Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for an Indy GC)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Up to $110K base
Estimate commercial, healthcare, education, and public projects for a long-established local contractor, with a clear path to Director of Estimating. Includes standard health, dental, vision, and PTO.
Mechanical Systems Estimator
Employer: The Hill Group
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Estimate mechanical piping, plumbing, and ventilation scopes, from takeoffs to bid prep and value engineering. Great fit if you have mechanical or construction background and like detailed, technical work.
Journeyman Service Plumber
Employer: SanCrest
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Handle residential and light commercial service calls, including water heaters, drains, piping, and fixtures, plus emergency work. Ideal for a journeyman who enjoys troubleshooting and talking directly with homeowners.
Electrical Foreman – Power & Energy
Employer: CIANBRO
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Lead electrical and instrumentation crews on heavy industrial projects. You’ll manage productivity, safety, and scheduling—good for licensed electricians with 5+ years supervisory experience.
Carpenter – Prefab / Manufacturing (BLUvera)
Employer: Mortenson / BLUvera
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Indoor facility role assembling and fabricating building components with power tools and concrete forms. Offers health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.
Shop Trailer Mechanic II – $3,000 Bonus
Employer: Fleet Services by Cox Automotive
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Shop-based (listed as internship, full-time style hours)
Work as a Shop Diesel Technician II doing DOT inspections, PMs, and light-to-advanced repairs on trucks and trailers. Includes $3,000 new-hire bonus, weekly pay, day-one health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO up to 5 weeks, and strong training/career path.
Aircraft Paint Technician
Employer: Jet Access
Location: Indianapolis, IN – KEYE Airport
Type: Full-time
Salary: $25–$30/hour, overtime at time-and-a-half
Prep and paint aircraft exteriors to FAA and company standards, Monday–Friday 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Strong fit if you like detailed finishing work and want aviation experience plus benefits, paid vacation, and holidays.
Commercial HVAC/R Service Account Manager / Estimator
Employer: Johnson Melloh
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Manage commercial HVAC/R service accounts, support techs, and build repair/replacement estimates. Good next step for someone with 5+ years HVAC/R who wants more leadership and customer-facing work.
Construction Crew Member – Landscape
Employer: Ed Castro Landscape Inc / Outdoor Environments Group
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $19–$22/hour
Very similar role and perks as the Outdoor Environments Group listing above: landscape construction, hardscape, and pool-related work with 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Master / A-Level Automotive Technician
Employer: Greene's Auto and Truck Service
Location: Indianapolis, IN (South Side)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $35–$45/hour, nearly unlimited earning potential
High-volume shop role working on autos and light trucks, Monday–Friday with weekends off. Offers 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, paid holidays, and vacation.
Site Foreman – Commercial Painting
Employer: Whitlock Painting
Location: Bloomington, IN (company HQ in Indianapolis)
Type: Full-time, onsite
Salary: $55,000–$70,000/year
Lead commercial painting crews on a Bloomington project—plan daily work, manage safety and quality, and handle punch lists. Includes 401(k) and PTO; great for bilingual (English/Spanish) leaders.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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