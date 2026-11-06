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Indianapolis

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Indianapolis Today

8 days ago

Indianapolis neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you’re working on a project or have pets at home, these could be a great fit.

Old Recycling Can – Blue With Yellow Lid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nhv1O_1GoMKLln00

Item: Old recycling can, blue with yellow lid
Condition: Used; still fine as a container, but new trash company will not pick it up
Location: Masthead–Harbour Pines, Indianapolis, IN
Source: nextdoor.com

Free recycling can for pickup. The poster notes the photo is a stock photo, so the actual can may look a bit different. Could be useful for storing yard tools, sports gear, or extra recyclables you drop off yourself.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Fun Project Material – Pallet Wood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d68n0_1GoMKLln00

Item: Pallet wood
Condition: Not specified; offered as project material
Location: Near Stop 10 and Stop 11, Indianapolis, IN
Source: nextdoor.com

Free pallet wood, great for DIY projects like small shelves, rustic signs, or garden projects. You may want to bring tools or a larger vehicle depending on how many pallets there are.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free Lumber – Assorted Pieces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gfkmg_1GoMKLln00

Item: Assorted lumber, including deck plank pieces
Condition: Not specified; mixed pieces
Location: Glendale, Indianapolis, IN
Source: nextdoor.com

Assorted free lumber, including deck planks and other pieces. Good for repairs, small builds, or practice cuts if you’re learning woodworking. Check the listing for any notes on sizes or how much is available.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free Rabbit Items – Food & Bedding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQYCX_1GoMKLln00

Item: Rabbit food and bedding
Condition: Not specified
Location: Crooked Creek, Indianapolis, IN
Source: nextdoor.com

Free rabbit food and bedding for anyone who can use it. The poster asks that you comment on the listing, and they’ll reach back out to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here looks useful, try to contact the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Indianapolis can disappear fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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