🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Indianapolis Today

Indianapolis neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you’re working on a project or have pets at home, these could be a great fit.

Item: Old recycling can, blue with yellow lid

Condition: Used; still fine as a container, but new trash company will not pick it up

Location: Masthead–Harbour Pines, Indianapolis, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

Free recycling can for pickup. The poster notes the photo is a stock photo, so the actual can may look a bit different. Could be useful for storing yard tools, sports gear, or extra recyclables you drop off yourself.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pallet wood

Condition: Not specified; offered as project material

Location: Near Stop 10 and Stop 11, Indianapolis, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

Free pallet wood, great for DIY projects like small shelves, rustic signs, or garden projects. You may want to bring tools or a larger vehicle depending on how many pallets there are.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted lumber, including deck plank pieces

Condition: Not specified; mixed pieces

Location: Glendale, Indianapolis, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

Assorted free lumber, including deck planks and other pieces. Good for repairs, small builds, or practice cuts if you’re learning woodworking. Check the listing for any notes on sizes or how much is available.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Rabbit food and bedding

Condition: Not specified

Location: Crooked Creek, Indianapolis, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

Free rabbit food and bedding for anyone who can use it. The poster asks that you comment on the listing, and they’ll reach back out to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here looks useful, try to contact the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Indianapolis can disappear fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.