⚡ Indianapolis Utilities & Infrastructure Jobs With Multiple Openings

Indianapolis has some solid openings right now if you like working with your hands, solving technical problems, or keeping the city running. Here are several utilities and infrastructure roles worth a look.

Employer: Flock

Flock Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$65,000/year + overtime + stock options

Hands-on role installing and maintaining cameras, solar panels, batteries, and poles out in the field. Expect outdoor work, ladders and bucket trucks, some regional travel (up to ~25%), and daily use of power tools and mobile apps.

Employer: LeCom Utility Contractors

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead design work for overhead and underground power distribution systems for utility clients. Good fit if you have 6+ years of electric distribution design, know NESC standards, and are comfortable splitting time between office engineering and field visits.

Employer: ABB

Location: Remote, based near Indianapolis area travel

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,300–$133,280/year

Senior-level field role working on power delivery equipment like transformers, switchgear, circuit breakers, and control systems. Heavy travel (up to 75%), leading outages, commissioning gear, and writing technical reports—ideal if you’re experienced with LV/MV equipment and like being on the road.

Employer: City of Indianapolis

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Physical, outdoor job helping collect residential trash year-round for the city. Requires HS diploma or GED, valid Indiana driver’s license, and the ability to lift, push, and pull 25+ lbs while working in all weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and benefits, and similar roles often sit right next to them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.