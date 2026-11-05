🔬 Several High-Paying Science & Research Jobs in Indianapolis

Indy’s science scene is booming right now—from big pharma to archaeology and bioinformatics. If you’re into lab work, data, or field research, there’s a lot here worth a closer look.

Employer: Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI)

Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Internship , 35 hrs/week

, Pay: $9,650 stipend for May 17–Aug 6, 2027

for May 17–Aug 6, 2027 Deadline: Apps accepted through Nov 30, 2026 (priority by Oct 15, 2026)

Work on real imaging and computational biology projects, using Python/R to analyze high‑content imaging data and large biological datasets. Great fit if you’re tied to Indiana (student or recent grad) and want hands‑on bioinformatics experience.

Employer: Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI)

Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Internship , 35 hrs/week

, Pay: $9,650 stipend for May 17–Aug 6, 2027

for May 17–Aug 6, 2027 Deadline: Apps accepted through Nov 30, 2026 (priority by Oct 15, 2026)

Ideal if you like the science world but prefer writing, organizing, and strategy—help with grant searches, proposals, reporting, and funder research inside a major life‑sciences nonprofit.

Employer: Indiana University School of Medicine

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $39,720–$44,720/year

Join a top‑ranked medical genetics department working with genetically engineered mouse colonies, tissue collection, histology, and basic molecular biology (PCR, DNA extraction). Great for early‑career scientists who want deep hands‑on training in biomedical research.

Employer: Roche

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,500–$190,300/year + potential bonus

Senior‑level role designing and analyzing clinical and diagnostic studies, writing SAPs, and mentoring others. Best for experienced statisticians (MS or PhD) with strong SAS/R skills and diagnostics or clinical study background.

Employer: Eurofins / Eurofins PSS Insourcing Solutions

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, Sat–Wed, 8am–5pm

Analytical chemistry role running wet chemistry, HPLC, GC, FTIR, TOC, and more to test raw materials and water under GMP. Good fit if you have a chemistry degree, like instruments, and don’t mind a Saturday–Wednesday schedule.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Lilly Technology Center–North)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $153,000–$264,000/year + bonus & benefits

Lead cross‑functional teams to design synthetic routes and scale‑up processes for small‑molecule APIs from preclinical through Phase 2. A high‑impact leadership role for seasoned process chemists with strong pharma development experience.

Employer: Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. (CEC)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (heavy travel)

(heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Spend about 90% of your time in the field on Phase I–III archaeological projects across multiple regions. Great for those with a BA/MA in archaeology/anthropology who love outdoor work, travel, and cultural resource compliance.

Employer: Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. (CEC)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Project‑scientist level role managing full archaeological investigations, work plans, artifact analysis, and reports. Designed for Master’s‑level archaeologists who meet/aim to meet Secretary of the Interior standards and want to lead teams.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN (LTC–N)

Type: Full-time, lab-based

Salary: $129,000–$211,200/year + bonus & benefits

Hands‑on analytical scientist role supporting small molecules, peptides, and oligonucleotides using chromatography and mass spec. Perfect for experienced analytical chemists who want to stay in the lab while influencing control strategies and regulatory filings.

Employer: The Heritage Group – Heritage Research Group

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead complex analytical chemistry projects using advanced GC/LC and MS techniques (GC/MS, LC/MS/MS, etc.) to support product and process innovation. Suited for PhD‑level (or equivalent experience) scientists who enjoy method development and mentoring.

Employer: Indiana University – Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Support GI and liver clinical studies with patient recruitment, data collection, sample handling, and regulatory paperwork. Good entry point into clinical research with strong IU benefits and multiple subspecialty teams.

Employer: Eli Lilly

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,500–$211,200/year + bonus & benefits

High‑level technical role stewarding lipid nanoparticle (LNP) drug products from late development through commercial manufacturing. Best for experts in oligonucleotides/genetic medicines with strong GMP and tech‑transfer experience.

Employer: ERM

Location: Indianapolis, IN (ERM US office base)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,600–$144,800/year + potential bonus

Senior cultural resources leader overseeing major projects, mentoring teams, and driving business development. Ideal for RPA‑level archaeologists with 6–8+ years’ experience and comfort working with agencies and large infrastructure clients.

If one of these caught your eye, bookmark it and apply soon—science and research roles in Indy tend to move fast once the right candidate shows up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.