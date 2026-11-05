📣 Indianapolis Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple $100K+ Roles

Indy’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now — from SaaS and AI to pharma and public service. Here are some standout roles if you’re ready to level up your income and your resume.

Employer: ADP

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (industry-leading compensation + incentive trips)

Close new business in a protected territory selling ADP’s HR and payroll solutions. Great fit if you’ve done B2B field sales with a quota and want strong training, big upside, and a clear promotion path.

Employer: Hylant

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the client marketing team for this family-owned insurance brokerage. You’ll help build proposals, analyze markets, and respond to client requests — ideal if you’re detail-oriented and curious about benefits/insurance marketing.

Employer: WithRodeo

Location: Indianapolis, IN (remote-friendly startup)

Type: Part-time internship

Salary: Not listed

Run TikTok and Instagram content plus creator collabs for a UGC marketplace. Perfect for a college student who already makes short-form video and wants real ownership instead of a “coffee run” internship.

Employer: FUNDVIEW

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pre-sales role supporting Account Executives selling cloud ERP to small local governments. You’ll tailor demos, answer technical questions, and help shape product feedback — great if you like storytelling plus software.

Employer: FUNDVIEW

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-activity outbound role calling city and town finance leaders to book qualified meetings. Strong fit if you want to break into B2B SaaS sales and aren’t afraid of 100+ calls a day with lots of coaching.

Employer: ijovi (pharma strategy & creative agency)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$120,000 base + bonus

Own major pharma and biotech accounts at a growing agency, with early responsibility and direct access to senior leaders. Great if you have 3–6 years in healthcare/life sciences client services and want a more entrepreneurial shop.

Employer: Leadling / Investors Equity Group

Location: Indianapolis, IN (remote, commission-based)

Type: Contract / side partnership

Salary: Commission only (earn on loan closing + sale)

Keep your current brokerage and add a new income stream by referring investor clients for fix-and-flip and rental loans. Best for agents already working with investors who want to monetize the financing side.

Employer: Cast AI

Location: North Central US (Indianapolis-based acceptable)

Type: Full-time, remote

Salary: Not listed (includes equity, 401(k) match, benefits)

Pure new-logo hunting in a wide-open territory selling Kubernetes/cloud cost optimization. Ideal for seasoned SaaS AEs who love building their own pipeline and running complex technical deals.

Employer: MKR (marketing agency)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-to-day owner of client accounts at a creative agency — managing projects, timelines, budgets, and client communication. Good match if you have 2–3 years in marketing and want deeper agency account experience.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN (on-site, relocation available)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,500–$244,200 + bonus + benefits

Lead global market research for Lilly’s immunology platform, partnering with senior marketing leaders and guiding the learning agenda. Great for experienced insights leaders who can synthesize complex data into clear strategy.

Employer: Lundbeck

Location: Indianapolis West territory (up to 40% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$140,000 base + ~$40,500 target incentive

Promote a CNS/psychiatry portfolio across a multi-city territory, using strong clinical knowledge and account planning. Ideal if you have 2+ years in pharma/medical sales and want specialty CNS experience plus a company car.

Employer: Mill & Laurel Search Partners (confidential manufacturer)

Location: Home office – Indianapolis/Cincinnati/eastern KY preferred

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$115,000 base + ~15% bonus

Field sales role covering IN, TN, and parts of IL/MO for precision bearings and industrial components. Great for mechanical engineers or applications engineers ready to move into OEM outside sales.

Employer: Royal United Mortgage LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$100,000+ (base + uncapped commission)

Entry-level Loan Advisor role with paid training and warm leads. You’ll make outbound calls, educate customers on mortgage options, and grow into higher-earning sales roles based on performance.

Employer: Aerotek

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Training year projected ~$60,000, then $80,000–$121,000+ with commissions

Learn full-cycle B2B staffing sales with a clear path to Account Manager. Expect structured training, heavy prospecting, and strong promotion-from-within culture (note: anticipated start date January 2027).

Employer: City of Indianapolis – City-County Council

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior comms role leading messaging, media relations, and public engagement for the City-County Council. Great if you have strategic communications leadership experience and want mission-driven work in local government.

Employer: Renewal by Andersen Metro & Midwest

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18/hour + weekly performance bonuses

Work events and retail locations, start conversations, and book in-home consultations for the sales team. Good for students or early-career folks who want flexible hours and hands-on sales/marketing experience.

Employer: Salesforce

Location: Indianapolis, IN (remote-eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: US range not specified (includes equity + strong benefits)

Own co-marketing with OpenAI and other top AI partners, driving joint GTM, events, and campaigns. Best for senior B2B SaaS marketers with deep AI/enterprise tech fluency and partner marketing chops.

Employer: PTSolutions

Location: Greater Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + commission (exact amount not listed)

Provide technical cutting-tool support to the sales team and help expand product offerings. Nice mix of industrial product knowledge, field support, and category strategy, with company car/allowance and solid benefits.

Employer: WRITER

Location: Central US (remote – Indianapolis OK)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $340,000–$350,000 total comp range

Sell an enterprise AI platform to very large companies (8,000+ employees), owning complex, high-value deals end to end. Ideal for top-performing strategic SaaS sellers who are comfortable with C-suite conversations and AI.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume tweak for each role can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.