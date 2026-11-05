🚔 Indianapolis public safety jobs with multiple openings this week

Indy has a solid mix of public safety roles right now, from entry‑level security to senior safety leadership. If you like keeping people and places safe, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8 AM–4 PM

Use social media and open‑source research to spot threats, scams, and security risks for a high‑level client. Paid training, benefits after 60 days, and a steady weekday schedule make this a strong option if you like investigative work and online research.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8 AM–4 PM

Same role and details as above, posted on Indeed. Good to apply through whichever site you prefer or are already set up on.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.22/hour

Schedule: Mon–Wed, 10 PM–6 AM

Work overnight at a logistics/distribution site, screening people and packages and monitoring access points. Nice fit if you want night shifts, part‑time hours, and paid training with room to pick up extra shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.22/hour

Schedule: Tue & Sat, 2 PM–10 PM

Screen people, vehicles, and cargo at a busy logistics site while controlling access and doing patrols. Good for someone who wants steady afternoon/evening hours and experience with X‑ray and access control.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.22/hour

Schedule: Sun, Mon–Thu, 2 PM–10 PM

Full‑time screener role at a logistics/distribution location, focused on screening people and packages and patrolling access points. Solid choice if you want a consistent schedule, benefits, and growth in loss prevention.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$32/hour (hiring range)

Field role servicing and troubleshooting fire alarm and life‑safety systems at customer sites. Great for low‑voltage techs who like hands‑on work, reading blueprints, and keeping critical facilities safe.

Employer: InPwr Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN (remote/hybrid/on‑site options)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Highly competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Top‑level safety leader role overseeing company‑wide safety for a national electrical contractor. Ideal for a seasoned EHS pro (CSP required) who wants to set strategy, lead teams, and travel to projects while enjoying strong benefits and a 30‑day paid sabbatical every 5 years.

Employer: Place Services Inc. (V-Line Services)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (federal client site in IN)

Type: Full-time

Lead safety on a federal construction project, owning the Accident Prevention Plan, daily inspections, and safety meetings. Best for someone with 5+ years SSHO experience, OSHA 30, and EM 385‑1‑1 knowledge.

Employer: V-Line Services LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN (project in IN)

Type: Full-time

Very similar SSHO role focused on federal work, safety planning, and daily/weekly reporting. Another good option if you know USACE/NAVFAC/DOD standards and want to stay in the federal construction space.

Employer: Place Services, Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Duplicate posting of the Place Services/V‑Line SSHO opportunity on a different listing, but worth a look if you prefer applying via Indeed. Same focus on Accident Prevention Plans, inspections, and EM 385‑1‑1 compliance.

Employer: PalAmerican Security

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $17.50/hour

Patrol sites on foot or by vehicle, act as a visible deterrent, and write incident reports while providing friendly customer service. Good entry‑level role if you have (or can get) a security license and want strong benefits and training.

Employer: Crestview Management, LLC (Hyatt Regency Indianapolis)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly wage (exact amount not listed)

Hands‑on supervisor role leading hotel loss prevention at the Hyatt Regency. You’ll patrol the property, investigate incidents, write detailed reports, and guide a small team while enjoying hotel perks and growth potential.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Even one quick application today can move your job search forward.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.