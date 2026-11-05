🏭 Multiple High-Paying Manufacturing Jobs in Indianapolis

Indianapolis manufacturing is buzzing right now—lots of hands-on roles, from entry-level warehouse to six-figure plant leadership. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Indianapolis, IN

Salary: $85,000–$100,000+ first year (OT + $20K–$27K guaranteed commission )

(OT + ) Type: Full-time

This role supports industrial marking/coding equipment with mostly local travel, so you’re home most nights. Great fit if you’re strong with electro-mechanical troubleshooting and like working directly with customers.

Employer: Wade Palmer & Associates, Inc. (recruiting for a top U.S. dairy manufacturer)

(recruiting for a top U.S. dairy manufacturer) Location: Indianapolis, IN (metro area)

Salary: $130,000–$170,000 base + ~20% bonus , relocation available

, relocation available Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead a state-of-the-art, recently expanded plant with ~60 hourly staff, reporting to the COO. Ideal if you have upper-level leadership experience in ice cream/yogurt/dairy and a strong record in P&L, quality, and efficiency.

Employer: RTP Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:00 PM–11:00 PM

Type: Full-time

Run thermoplastic extrusion equipment in a fast-paced production environment. Good for someone who can lift up to 60 lbs, stand an 8-hour shift, and wants steady weekday evenings.

Employer: RTP Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Schedule: Sun night–Fri morning, 11:00 PM–7:00 AM

Type: Full-time

Similar duties to the 2nd shift role, but overnight. Expect overtime some weekends and work in temperature extremes. Good if you prefer night shift differential and quieter floors.

Employer: Ecobat

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Salary: $87,000+/year (listed)

(listed) Type: Full-time

Hands-on role running conventional lathes and mills, holding tight tolerances, and doing heavy industrial repair work. Best for experienced machinists comfortable around chemicals, heat, and heavy-duty environments.

Employer: International Paper

Location: 2135 Stout Field Drive East, Indianapolis, IN 46241

Pay: $22.63/hour + sign-on and retention bonuses

+ sign-on and retention bonuses Schedule: Full-time, 11 PM–7 AM, Mon–Fri

Full-time, Type: Full-time, hourly

Entry-level production role with strong benefits and multiple bonuses over two years. You’ll stack/count product, read factory orders, and help with machine clean-up in a large packaging plant.

Employer: Copper Mountain Technologies

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Repair and calibrate high-end RF test equipment (VNAs) used by NASA, national labs, and tech companies. Great for techs with 3–4 years of electronics repair, SMT soldering, and comfort using oscilloscopes and analyzers.

Employer: Creative Circle (staffing for pharma client)

(staffing for pharma client) Location: Indianapolis area preferred (hybrid; may consider remote)

(hybrid; may consider remote) Type: Contract, 40 hrs/week, Dec 2026–Jun 2027

Oversee end-to-end print production for brochures, mailers, event materials, and more. Ideal if you know print specs, vendor bidding, budgets, and want a project-based role with benefits as a contractor.

Employer: Packsize

Location: Customer site in Indianapolis, IN

Pay: $33–$36/hour + 10% night shift differential

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 5 PM–3:30 AM

Type: Full-time

Resident service engineer role supporting automated packaging machines at one customer site. Good for mechanically inclined techs who like hands-on troubleshooting, KPIs, and customer interaction.

Employer: Global Search Network (recruiting for CPG manufacturer)

(recruiting for CPG manufacturer) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Lead the maintenance & reliability organization for a consumer packaged goods plant. You’ll own uptime, utilities, budgets, and Lean/Six Sigma initiatives as part of the senior leadership team.

Employer: UniFirst Corporation

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, 5-day workweek, weekends off

Inspect and hang garments before they go through a steam tunnel. On-the-job training, steady 40-hour weeks, and a long list of benefits with room to move up.

Employer: dormakaba Americas

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: $23–$35/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus

+ Schedule: 6:00 AM–2:30 PM , overtime as needed

, overtime as needed Type: Full-time

Run setups, tool changes, and advanced inspections on machining equipment. Great for experienced machinists who want day shift, strong benefits from day one, and growth in a global company.

Employer: TransForce

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: $21/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8 AM–4:30 PM

Type: Full-time, local dedicated assignment

Roll and handle laminate materials, pick orders, and run a forklift. Good fit if you have 1+ year warehouse experience and want steady daytime hours with benefits.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: $18.60–$19.60/hour , paid weekly

, paid weekly Type: Part-time, seasonal

Physical warehouse work loading/unloading packages with flexible shifts. Comes with tuition reimbursement, PTO, and benefits even for part-timers—nice option if you want extra income over the season.

Employer: COMLUX AMERICA

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Schedule: 2:00 PM–10:30 PM

Type: Full-time

Support VIP aircraft completions by programming and running CNC mills for aircraft components. Best for machinists with CAM software skills and aerospace experience (or interest) who like high-end, custom work.

Employer: MilliporeSigma

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay Range: $26–$51/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7 AM–3:30 PM

Type: Full-time

Maintain and repair equipment in pharma manufacturing areas (compounding, filling, packaging, etc.). Great for multi-trade mechanics with 3+ years’ experience who want day shift in a regulated, stable environment.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Operate and monitor bottling/production equipment, handle pre-op checks, and keep lines running smoothly. Good entry-to-mid level role if you’re okay with fast-paced, noisy, and weekend/holiday shifts.

Employer: CIS Technologies (for industrial bakery machinery client)

(for industrial bakery machinery client) Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: $20.84–$25.12/hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Run both CNC and manual lathes, mills, and grinders to make precision parts. Nice match if you like variety, can read blueprints, and want solid pay plus 401(k), health, and PTO.

Employer: ServiceMax Janitorial, LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: $16/hour, weekly pay

Shifts: Multiple Mon–Fri options (evenings and overnights)

Multiple options (evenings and overnights) Type: In-person

Very physical warehouse role lifting, stacking, and moving pallets, often solo. Good if you want straightforward work, weekly pay, and flexible night schedules.

Employer: Indy Powder Coating Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Pay: $50,000–$55,000/year

Schedule: 4x10s, Mon–Thu, 6 AM–4:30 PM (some OT)

(some OT) Type: Full-time, on-site

Run a small powder coating job shop—manage inventory, inspect/pack parts, drive a forklift, and help with sandblasting and washing. Best for someone with powder coating experience who wants a hands-on leadership role.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Indy manufacturing roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.