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Indianapolis
🏭 Multiple High-Paying Manufacturing Jobs in Indianapolis
2 days ago
Indianapolis manufacturing is buzzing right now—lots of hands-on roles, from entry-level warehouse to six-figure plant leadership. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.
Field Service Technician – Local Travel
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Salary: $85,000–$100,000+ first year (OT + $20K–$27K guaranteed commission)
- Type: Full-time
This role supports industrial marking/coding equipment with mostly local travel, so you’re home most nights. Great fit if you’re strong with electro-mechanical troubleshooting and like working directly with customers.
Plant Manager – Dairy Manufacturing
- Employer: Wade Palmer & Associates, Inc. (recruiting for a top U.S. dairy manufacturer)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN (metro area)
- Salary: $130,000–$170,000 base + ~20% bonus, relocation available
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Lead a state-of-the-art, recently expanded plant with ~60 hourly staff, reporting to the COO. Ideal if you have upper-level leadership experience in ice cream/yogurt/dairy and a strong record in P&L, quality, and efficiency.
Machine Operator – 2nd Shift
- Employer: RTP Company
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:00 PM–11:00 PM
- Type: Full-time
Run thermoplastic extrusion equipment in a fast-paced production environment. Good for someone who can lift up to 60 lbs, stand an 8-hour shift, and wants steady weekday evenings.
Machine Operator – 3rd Shift
- Employer: RTP Company
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Schedule: Sun night–Fri morning, 11:00 PM–7:00 AM
- Type: Full-time
Similar duties to the 2nd shift role, but overnight. Expect overtime some weekends and work in temperature extremes. Good if you prefer night shift differential and quieter floors.
Machinist Millwright – $87K+/Year
- Employer: Ecobat
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Salary: $87,000+/year (listed)
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on role running conventional lathes and mills, holding tight tolerances, and doing heavy industrial repair work. Best for experienced machinists comfortable around chemicals, heat, and heavy-duty environments.
General Labor / Production Associate (Nights)
- Employer: International Paper
- Location: 2135 Stout Field Drive East, Indianapolis, IN 46241
- Pay: $22.63/hour + sign-on and retention bonuses
- Schedule: Full-time, 11 PM–7 AM, Mon–Fri
- Type: Full-time, hourly
Entry-level production role with strong benefits and multiple bonuses over two years. You’ll stack/count product, read factory orders, and help with machine clean-up in a large packaging plant.
Electronic Repair Technician
- Employer: Copper Mountain Technologies
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
Repair and calibrate high-end RF test equipment (VNAs) used by NASA, national labs, and tech companies. Great for techs with 3–4 years of electronics repair, SMT soldering, and comfort using oscilloscopes and analyzers.
Print Production Specialist (Pharma Marketing)
- Employer: Creative Circle (staffing for pharma client)
- Location: Indianapolis area preferred (hybrid; may consider remote)
- Type: Contract, 40 hrs/week, Dec 2026–Jun 2027
Oversee end-to-end print production for brochures, mailers, event materials, and more. Ideal if you know print specs, vendor bidding, budgets, and want a project-based role with benefits as a contractor.
Machine Technician – Weekday Nights
- Employer: Packsize
- Location: Customer site in Indianapolis, IN
- Pay: $33–$36/hour + 10% night shift differential
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 5 PM–3:30 AM
- Type: Full-time
Resident service engineer role supporting automated packaging machines at one customer site. Good for mechanically inclined techs who like hands-on troubleshooting, KPIs, and customer interaction.
Senior Maintenance Manager – CPG
- Employer: Global Search Network (recruiting for CPG manufacturer)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
Lead the maintenance & reliability organization for a consumer packaged goods plant. You’ll own uptime, utilities, budgets, and Lean/Six Sigma initiatives as part of the senior leadership team.
Production Team Partner – Garment Inspector & Hanger
- Employer: UniFirst Corporation
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time, 5-day workweek, weekends off
Inspect and hang garments before they go through a steam tunnel. On-the-job training, steady 40-hour weeks, and a long list of benefits with room to move up.
Machinist II – 1st Shift
- Employer: dormakaba Americas
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Pay: $23–$35/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus
- Schedule: 6:00 AM–2:30 PM, overtime as needed
- Type: Full-time
Run setups, tool changes, and advanced inspections on machining equipment. Great for experienced machinists who want day shift, strong benefits from day one, and growth in a global company.
Warehouse Worker / Forklift Operator
- Employer: TransForce
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Pay: $21/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8 AM–4:30 PM
- Type: Full-time, local dedicated assignment
Roll and handle laminate materials, pick orders, and run a forklift. Good fit if you have 1+ year warehouse experience and want steady daytime hours with benefits.
Seasonal Package Handler – Part Time
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Pay: $18.60–$19.60/hour, paid weekly
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
Physical warehouse work loading/unloading packages with flexible shifts. Comes with tuition reimbursement, PTO, and benefits even for part-timers—nice option if you want extra income over the season.
CNC Mill Operator – 2nd Shift
- Employer: COMLUX AMERICA
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Schedule: 2:00 PM–10:30 PM
- Type: Full-time
Support VIP aircraft completions by programming and running CNC mills for aircraft components. Best for machinists with CAM software skills and aerospace experience (or interest) who like high-end, custom work.
Maintenance Mechanic
- Employer: MilliporeSigma
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Pay Range: $26–$51/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7 AM–3:30 PM
- Type: Full-time
Maintain and repair equipment in pharma manufacturing areas (compounding, filling, packaging, etc.). Great for multi-trade mechanics with 3+ years’ experience who want day shift in a regulated, stable environment.
Operator Manufacturing I
- Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Type: Full-time
Operate and monitor bottling/production equipment, handle pre-op checks, and keep lines running smoothly. Good entry-to-mid level role if you’re okay with fast-paced, noisy, and weekend/holiday shifts.
1st & 2nd Shift CNC / Manual Machinist
- Employer: CIS Technologies (for industrial bakery machinery client)
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Pay: $20.84–$25.12/hour
- Type: Full-time, in-person
Run both CNC and manual lathes, mills, and grinders to make precision parts. Nice match if you like variety, can read blueprints, and want solid pay plus 401(k), health, and PTO.
All Shift Recycling and Pallet Specialist
- Employer: ServiceMax Janitorial, LLC
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Pay: $16/hour, weekly pay
- Shifts: Multiple Mon–Fri options (evenings and overnights)
- Type: In-person
Very physical warehouse role lifting, stacking, and moving pallets, often solo. Good if you want straightforward work, weekly pay, and flexible night schedules.
Shop Manager – Powder Coating
- Employer: Indy Powder Coating Inc.
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Pay: $50,000–$55,000/year
- Schedule: 4x10s, Mon–Thu, 6 AM–4:30 PM (some OT)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Run a small powder coating job shop—manage inventory, inspect/pack parts, drive a forklift, and help with sandblasting and washing. Best for someone with powder coating experience who wants a hands-on leadership role.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Indy manufacturing roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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