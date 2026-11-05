undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Indianapolis IT Jobs With Multiple $100K+ Opportunities
Indy’s tech scene is busy right now – from healthcare and energy to finance and AI, there are solid roles at every level. Here are several standout IT openings hiring in Indianapolis, IN (plus some open-location consulting roles you can do from here).
Senior SCADA Engineer, Solar/Storage Operations
Employer: Invenergy
Location: Indianapolis, IN (field/OEM support)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $135,000 – $157,500 + 10–25% bonus
Work on SCADA systems for wind, solar, and battery storage sites across North America and beyond. Great fit if you have 5–8 years in renewable generation, industrial protocols, and want a high-impact, high-pay engineering role.
Configuration Management Analyst
Employer: SAIC
Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid potential)
Type: Full-time, day shift
Salary: $80,001 – $120,000
Own configuration documentation and change tracking for software and technical products. Ideal if you’re detail‑oriented, know CM principles/BOMs, and can obtain a Secret clearance.
CTIO – Platform Support Operations Manager
Employer: PwC
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $73,500 – $212,280 (range varies by location)
Lead cloud and on‑prem platform support in a DevSecOps environment. You’ll manage teams, incidents, and tooling (Azure DevOps, GitHub, Terraform, Splunk, Dynatrace, etc.) for complex client platforms.
Lead Director – Cloud & Platform Engineering (Health100)
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Indianapolis, IN, US
Type: Full-time
Salary: $144,200 – $288,400 + bonus/equity eligible
Executive‑level role owning multi‑cloud strategy (GCP, AWS, Azure) for a major health platform. Perfect for seasoned cloud leaders with 10+ years in infra/platform engineering and deep Terraform/automation experience.
Field Service Specialist II (Scientific Instrumentation)
Employer: Waters Corporation
Location: Indiana territory (based near Indianapolis)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Install and support LC/LC‑MS/HPLC/UPLC systems at pharma, clinical, and research labs. Good match if you have ~2+ years with scientific instruments and like a mix of travel, troubleshooting, and customer training.
Director, Enterprise Security – BISO
Employer: Salesforce
Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid; other cities available)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $197,300 – $313,700 (higher in SF/NYC metros)
Senior security leader role owning risk posture for major business units. You’ll manage a small team, drive risk registers, and advise execs on cloud, identity, and AI/ML security.
SAP PLM Senior Consultant / Senior Technology Analyst
Employer: EY
Location: Open in US (can be based in Indianapolis)
Type: Full-time, travel 40–60%
Salary: $102,500 – $187,900 for most US locations
Consulting role designing and configuring SAP S/4HANA PLM (DMS, BOMs, ECM, integrations with PTC Windchill). Great if you have 2–4+ years SAP PLM/PP experience and like client‑facing work.
Systems Engineer (Managed Services)
Employer: Visual Edge IT
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior escalation point for an MSP, handling Microsoft 365, servers, networking, firewalls, and on‑site support. Good for someone with 2+ years MSP/IT support experience and strong customer skills.
(Duplicate Indeed posting for this same Systems Engineer role omitted.)
Sr Manager, Digital Product Management
Employer: Charles Schwab
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time (hybrid)
Salary: Not listed
Lead mobile product experiences for account history, gain/loss, and tax docs. You’ll act as hands‑on Product Owner for key mobile features, ideal if you have 5+ years product management and strong mobile/fintech interest.
Cyber – SAP Cybersecurity Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Open in US (can be based in Indianapolis)
Type: Full-time, travel as needed
Salary: $144,900 – $265,800 for most US locations
Lead cybersecurity workstreams on SAP S/4HANA and RISE programs. Best for someone with 5+ years security consulting, SAP security/GRC knowledge, and experience across IAM, data protection, and cloud security.
Junior IT Engineer – Information Technology Intern (Summer 2027)
Employer: Elanco
Location: Indianapolis, IN (Global HQ)
Type: Full-time summer internship (May 17 – Aug 6, 2027)
Pay: $20 – $40/hour
12‑week project‑based IT internship working with application product teams. Great for undergrads in IT/CS/Informatics who want real‑world project experience and potential pipeline to full‑time roles.
Solutions Architect (Pre‑Sales & Delivery) – Remote USA
Employer: FullStack
Location: Remote from Indianapolis, IN (US work auth required)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Client‑facing architect role blending pre‑sales and delivery for AI‑heavy web apps. You’ll lead solution design in Node/React, Python, and multi‑cloud and work directly with US clients.
Oracle HCM Implementation Consultant – Senior Associate
Employer: PwC
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000 – $202,000
Implement and configure Oracle HCM Cloud (Core HR, benefits, comp, payroll, time). Good fit if you have 3+ years HCM/Oracle experience and like HR tech and analytics.
Software Engineering Director (AI & Automation)
Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead architecture and delivery for AI‑enabled and custom software solutions. Ideal for a senior engineer/architect (6–7+ years) who enjoys client work, Azure, integrations, and mentoring teams.
Service Engineer (CNC Machines)
Employer: Hurco Companies, Inc.
Location: Indianapolis, IN (travel required; can live near major airport)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hybrid field/remote role installing and servicing CNC machine tools, controls, and PLCs. Great if you have 3–5 years CNC/industrial equipment experience and like hands‑on troubleshooting.
Engineer – Information Services I (NOC Engineer)
Employer: Indiana University Health
Location: Indianapolis, IN or Fort Wayne, IN (hybrid)
Type: Full-time, 2nd or 3rd shift only
Salary: Not listed
Entry‑level NOC role monitoring network and data center systems for a major health system. Good for 0–3 years’ experience with networking basics, hypervisors, and scripting.
Desktop Systems Specialist 1 (Desktop Support Analyst)
Employer: Applied Composites
Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite, 1st shift)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on desktop support for an aerospace/defense manufacturer. You’ll handle PC builds, upgrades, troubleshooting, and user training—great early‑career IT support role.
Service Management – Analyst, Global Public Sector (Early Talent)
Employer: Salesforce
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, early‑career
Salary: Not listed
Support production operations for Salesforce’s fast‑growing Public Sector business. Ideal for recent grads with a Salesforce Admin cert, some internship experience, and interest in AI‑assisted operations and on‑call work.
IT Senior Business Analyst (W2, Visa‑Free Candidates)
Employer: Career Soft Solutions Inc (for IN‑IDOH)
Location: Indianapolis, IN (remote or hybrid preferred)
Type: Contract (W2 only)
Pay: $55/hour W2
Senior BA role on a large state health technology replacement project. You’ll lead requirements, user stories, and process design—best for someone with 5+ years BA experience and SDLC/Agile background.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Indy’s IT market moves fast, so don’t wait if a role feels like a fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.