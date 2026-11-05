💻 Indianapolis IT Jobs With Multiple $100K+ Opportunities

Indy’s tech scene is busy right now – from healthcare and energy to finance and AI, there are solid roles at every level. Here are several standout IT openings hiring in Indianapolis, IN (plus some open-location consulting roles you can do from here).

Employer: Invenergy

Location: Indianapolis, IN (field/OEM support)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $157,500 + 10–25% bonus

Work on SCADA systems for wind, solar, and battery storage sites across North America and beyond. Great fit if you have 5–8 years in renewable generation, industrial protocols, and want a high-impact, high-pay engineering role.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid potential)

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: $80,001 – $120,000

Own configuration documentation and change tracking for software and technical products. Ideal if you’re detail‑oriented, know CM principles/BOMs, and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: PwC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,500 – $212,280 (range varies by location)

Lead cloud and on‑prem platform support in a DevSecOps environment. You’ll manage teams, incidents, and tooling (Azure DevOps, GitHub, Terraform, Splunk, Dynatrace, etc.) for complex client platforms.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,200 – $288,400 + bonus/equity eligible

Executive‑level role owning multi‑cloud strategy (GCP, AWS, Azure) for a major health platform. Perfect for seasoned cloud leaders with 10+ years in infra/platform engineering and deep Terraform/automation experience.

Employer: Waters Corporation

Location: Indiana territory (based near Indianapolis)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install and support LC/LC‑MS/HPLC/UPLC systems at pharma, clinical, and research labs. Good match if you have ~2+ years with scientific instruments and like a mix of travel, troubleshooting, and customer training.

Employer: Salesforce

Location: Indianapolis, IN (hybrid; other cities available)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $197,300 – $313,700 (higher in SF/NYC metros)

Senior security leader role owning risk posture for major business units. You’ll manage a small team, drive risk registers, and advise execs on cloud, identity, and AI/ML security.

Employer: EY

Location: Open in US (can be based in Indianapolis)

Type: Full-time, travel 40–60%

Salary: $102,500 – $187,900 for most US locations

Consulting role designing and configuring SAP S/4HANA PLM (DMS, BOMs, ECM, integrations with PTC Windchill). Great if you have 2–4+ years SAP PLM/PP experience and like client‑facing work.

Employer: Visual Edge IT

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior escalation point for an MSP, handling Microsoft 365, servers, networking, firewalls, and on‑site support. Good for someone with 2+ years MSP/IT support experience and strong customer skills.

(Duplicate Indeed posting for this same Systems Engineer role omitted.)

Employer: Charles Schwab

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time (hybrid)

Salary: Not listed

Lead mobile product experiences for account history, gain/loss, and tax docs. You’ll act as hands‑on Product Owner for key mobile features, ideal if you have 5+ years product management and strong mobile/fintech interest.

Employer: EY

Location: Open in US (can be based in Indianapolis)

Type: Full-time, travel as needed

Salary: $144,900 – $265,800 for most US locations

Lead cybersecurity workstreams on SAP S/4HANA and RISE programs. Best for someone with 5+ years security consulting, SAP security/GRC knowledge, and experience across IAM, data protection, and cloud security.

Employer: Elanco

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Global HQ)

Type: Full-time summer internship (May 17 – Aug 6, 2027)

Pay: $20 – $40/hour

12‑week project‑based IT internship working with application product teams. Great for undergrads in IT/CS/Informatics who want real‑world project experience and potential pipeline to full‑time roles.

Employer: FullStack

Location: Remote from Indianapolis, IN (US work auth required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Client‑facing architect role blending pre‑sales and delivery for AI‑heavy web apps. You’ll lead solution design in Node/React, Python, and multi‑cloud and work directly with US clients.

Employer: PwC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Implement and configure Oracle HCM Cloud (Core HR, benefits, comp, payroll, time). Good fit if you have 3+ years HCM/Oracle experience and like HR tech and analytics.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead architecture and delivery for AI‑enabled and custom software solutions. Ideal for a senior engineer/architect (6–7+ years) who enjoys client work, Azure, integrations, and mentoring teams.

Employer: Hurco Companies, Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN (travel required; can live near major airport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid field/remote role installing and servicing CNC machine tools, controls, and PLCs. Great if you have 3–5 years CNC/industrial equipment experience and like hands‑on troubleshooting.

Employer: Indiana University Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN or Fort Wayne, IN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, 2nd or 3rd shift only

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level NOC role monitoring network and data center systems for a major health system. Good for 0–3 years’ experience with networking basics, hypervisors, and scripting.

Employer: Applied Composites

Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite, 1st shift)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on desktop support for an aerospace/defense manufacturer. You’ll handle PC builds, upgrades, troubleshooting, and user training—great early‑career IT support role.

Employer: Salesforce

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, early‑career

Salary: Not listed

Support production operations for Salesforce’s fast‑growing Public Sector business. Ideal for recent grads with a Salesforce Admin cert, some internship experience, and interest in AI‑assisted operations and on‑call work.

Employer: Career Soft Solutions Inc (for IN‑IDOH)

Location: Indianapolis, IN (remote or hybrid preferred)

Type: Contract (W2 only)

Pay: $55/hour W2

Senior BA role on a large state health technology replacement project. You’ll lead requirements, user stories, and process design—best for someone with 5+ years BA experience and SDLC/Agile background.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Indy’s IT market moves fast, so don’t wait if a role feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.