🏥 Indianapolis Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Great Openings

Healthcare hiring around Indianapolis is busy right now, from home health and hospice leadership to high-paying travel tech roles. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Indianapolis, IN (in‑home visits)

Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible

Pay: $90–$115 per assessment, about $1,800–$11,500/month (volume-based)

In this mobile NP role, you complete 60‑minute adult/geriatric health assessments in patients’ homes or skilled nursing facilities. You set your own availability (7 days a week, 8am–7pm window), get mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE access, and can later move into a full‑time role with a sign‑on bonus.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Travel contract

Pay: $2,121 per week

Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour day shifts

Travel X‑ray role with a Joint Commission–accredited agency, plus day‑one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses. Good fit if you want strong pay and a classic 8‑hour day schedule.

Employer: Trustaff

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Travel RN

Pay: $2,015 per week

Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hour night shifts

Work in a CVICU caring for high‑acuity cardiac patients (post‑MI, dysrhythmias, and more). Trustaff offers guaranteed hours, strong benefits, and one‑on‑one recruiter support if you like travel but want a nurse‑focused agency.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Provide ABA services to children with autism, from writing and monitoring treatment plans to delivering direct therapy and training paraprofessionals. Great if you enjoy data‑driven work, goal tracking, and close collaboration with a clinical team.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time allied travel assignment

Pay: $1,942–$2,001 per week

Schedule: Start 12/13/2026, 13 weeks, 8‑hour day shifts

Perform diagnostic imaging in a busy Indy facility (surgery, trauma ER, portables, general X‑ray, some fluoro). Requires 2+ years’ experience, IN license, ARRT, and BLS. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, and housing support.

Employer: Nightingale Nurses

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Travel contract

Pay: $2,148 per week

Schedule: Start 12/14/2026, 20 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour day shifts

Higher‑paying travel Rad Tech role with a long 20‑week contract for extra stability. Nightingale focuses on premium pay and full‑service support so you can concentrate on patient care.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Local contract

Pay: $45 per hour

Schedule: Start 12/14/2026, 20 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour day shifts

Stay local and still earn contract rates as an X‑ray tech. Includes weekly pay, holiday pay, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Local contract

Pay: $44–$48 per hour

Schedule: Start 12/14/2026, 20 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour day shifts

Another strong local Rad Tech option with a wide benefits package: day‑one medical, 401(k) match, travel/mileage reimbursement, CE, and even pet insurance. Good if you want agency perks without leaving town.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health at Home / Community Health at Home

Location: North & Central Marion County (Indianapolis, IN)

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: $40.95–$60.91/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Bonus: $10,000 sign‑on bonus

Provide PT in patients’ homes using AI‑supported documentation to cut paperwork and boost patient time. Includes mileage reimbursement, strong benefits, and the chance to focus on functional movement where patients actually live.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Department: Main OR

Type: Full-time, days

Set up the OR, maintain sterile fields, pass instruments, and assist with positioning and draping. Requires BLS and national Surg Tech certification (NBSTSA or NCCT). Ascension offers robust health coverage, 403(b) with match, tuition support, and strong career growth.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri and Tues–Sat alternating; 7am–3:30pm or 8am–4:30pm

Bonus: $5,000 sign‑on (internal candidates excluded)

Work in a high‑volume core lab performing and troubleshooting automated immunology testing. Requires a bachelor’s in a science field and 3+ years clinical lab experience (or MLS). Comes with full Labcorp benefits, PTO/FTO, tuition reimbursement, and ESPP.

Employer: Wellpath

Location: Marion County Jail, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Support medication administration (including insulin), documentation, and med cart management in a correctional setting under RN supervision. Offers DailyPay, tuition help, EAP, wellness perks, and strong mission‑driven work with underserved patients.

Employer: Marathon Health

Location: 6448 W Ohio St, Indianapolis, IN 46214

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $115,000–$150,000/year

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 8am–7pm

Work in an employer‑sponsored advanced primary care clinic with smaller panels, 20–60 minute visits, and a focus on prevention and chronic disease management (not fee‑for‑service). Non‑productivity‑based pay, CME and license/DEA covered, and strong benefits starting the first of the month after hire.

Employer: We Care of California

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Lead clinical operations for a hospice program, guiding staff, ensuring regulatory compliance, and driving quality improvement. Ideal for an experienced hospice RN leader who wants to shape programs and partner with community organizations.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—healthcare roles in Indy tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.