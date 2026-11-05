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🏥 Indianapolis Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Great Openings
Healthcare hiring around Indianapolis is busy right now, from home health and hospice leadership to high-paying travel tech roles. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a change.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In‑Home Health Assessments
Employer: Matrix Medical Network
Location: Indianapolis, IN (in‑home visits)
Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible
Pay: $90–$115 per assessment, about $1,800–$11,500/month (volume-based)
In this mobile NP role, you complete 60‑minute adult/geriatric health assessments in patients’ homes or skilled nursing facilities. You set your own availability (7 days a week, 8am–7pm window), get mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE access, and can later move into a full‑time role with a sign‑on bonus.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,121/week
Employer: Anders Group, LLC
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Travel contract
Pay: $2,121 per week
Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour day shifts
Travel X‑ray role with a Joint Commission–accredited agency, plus day‑one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses. Good fit if you want strong pay and a classic 8‑hour day schedule.
Travel Nurse RN – CVICU – $2,015/week
Employer: Trustaff
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Travel RN
Pay: $2,015 per week
Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hour night shifts
Work in a CVICU caring for high‑acuity cardiac patients (post‑MI, dysrhythmias, and more). Trustaff offers guaranteed hours, strong benefits, and one‑on‑one recruiter support if you like travel but want a nurse‑focused agency.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst – Autism ABA
Employer: Vetted Solutions
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Provide ABA services to children with autism, from writing and monitoring treatment plans to delivering direct therapy and training paraprofessionals. Great if you enjoy data‑driven work, goal tracking, and close collaboration with a clinical team.
Certified Radiology Technologist (RAD Tech)
Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time allied travel assignment
Pay: $1,942–$2,001 per week
Schedule: Start 12/13/2026, 13 weeks, 8‑hour day shifts
Perform diagnostic imaging in a busy Indy facility (surgery, trauma ER, portables, general X‑ray, some fluoro). Requires 2+ years’ experience, IN license, ARRT, and BLS. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE, and housing support.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,148/week
Employer: Nightingale Nurses
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Travel contract
Pay: $2,148 per week
Schedule: Start 12/14/2026, 20 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour day shifts
Higher‑paying travel Rad Tech role with a long 20‑week contract for extra stability. Nightingale focuses on premium pay and full‑service support so you can concentrate on patient care.
Local Contract Radiology Technologist – $45/hr
Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Local contract
Pay: $45 per hour
Schedule: Start 12/14/2026, 20 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour day shifts
Stay local and still earn contract rates as an X‑ray tech. Includes weekly pay, holiday pay, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision benefits.
Local Contract Radiology Technologist – $44–$48/hr
Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Local contract
Pay: $44–$48 per hour
Schedule: Start 12/14/2026, 20 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour day shifts
Another strong local Rad Tech option with a wide benefits package: day‑one medical, 401(k) match, travel/mileage reimbursement, CE, and even pet insurance. Good if you want agency perks without leaving town.
Physical Therapist – Home Health (Sign‑On Bonus)
Employer: CommonSpirit Health at Home / Community Health at Home
Location: North & Central Marion County (Indianapolis, IN)
Type: Full-time, days
Pay: $40.95–$60.91/hour
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm
Bonus: $10,000 sign‑on bonus
Provide PT in patients’ homes using AI‑supported documentation to cut paperwork and boost patient time. Includes mileage reimbursement, strong benefits, and the chance to focus on functional movement where patients actually live.
Certified Surgical Technologist – Main OR
Employer: Ascension St. Vincent
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Department: Main OR
Type: Full-time, days
Set up the OR, maintain sterile fields, pass instruments, and assist with positioning and draping. Requires BLS and national Surg Tech certification (NBSTSA or NCCT). Ascension offers robust health coverage, 403(b) with match, tuition support, and strong career growth.
Medical Technologist II – Automated Immunology
Employer: Labcorp
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Mon–Fri and Tues–Sat alternating; 7am–3:30pm or 8am–4:30pm
Bonus: $5,000 sign‑on (internal candidates excluded)
Work in a high‑volume core lab performing and troubleshooting automated immunology testing. Requires a bachelor’s in a science field and 3+ years clinical lab experience (or MLS). Comes with full Labcorp benefits, PTO/FTO, tuition reimbursement, and ESPP.
Qualified Medication Aide – Insulin Certification Required
Employer: Wellpath
Location: Marion County Jail, Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Support medication administration (including insulin), documentation, and med cart management in a correctional setting under RN supervision. Offers DailyPay, tuition help, EAP, wellness perks, and strong mission‑driven work with underserved patients.
Family Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Employer Clinic
Employer: Marathon Health
Location: 6448 W Ohio St, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $115,000–$150,000/year
Schedule: Mon–Thu, 8am–7pm
Work in an employer‑sponsored advanced primary care clinic with smaller panels, 20–60 minute visits, and a focus on prevention and chronic disease management (not fee‑for‑service). Non‑productivity‑based pay, CME and license/DEA covered, and strong benefits starting the first of the month after hire.
RN Clinical Director – Hospice
Employer: We Care of California
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Lead clinical operations for a hospice program, guiding staff, ensuring regulatory compliance, and driving quality improvement. Ideal for an experienced hospice RN leader who wants to shape programs and partner with community organizations.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—healthcare roles in Indy tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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