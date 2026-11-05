🤝 Indianapolis Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings

Indianapolis is busy hiring in community and social services, from front-line shelter work to clinical therapy and internships. If you like helping people and being out in the community, there’s a lot here for different experience levels.

Employer: Citizens Energy Group

Citizens Energy Group Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Temporary, Summer Internship

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Friday, December 4, 2026

Gain hands-on experience with community outreach, neighborhood loan programs, and stakeholder engagement. Great fit for students in communications, PR, philanthropy, or event planning who want real projects plus networking and professional development.

Employer: Citizens Energy Group

Citizens Energy Group Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Temporary, Summer Internship

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Thursday, December 3, 2026

Support company volunteer events, philanthropy, and Indy H2O community programs. Ideal for students who love event planning and giving back, and want to work across corporate events, brand engagement, and community partnerships.

Employer: Synergy Recovery Network

Location: Indianapolis, IN 46208

Type: Full-time, In-person

Salary: Not listed (asks for desired salary)

Walk alongside residents in recovery by leading house meetings, orienting new residents, and coaching people through relapse prevention and life skills. Requires CAPRC/CARC/CPSP certification, a high school diploma, and a strong desire to support others in recovery.

Employer: Trinity Consulting & Counseling

Location: Indianapolis, IN (on the road)

Type: Part-time, 1099 Independent Contractor

Pay: $25.00 – $55.00 per hour

Provide home- and community-based therapy to DCS-involved children and families in homes, schools, and community settings. Best for master’s-level clinicians (LMHC, LCSW, LMFT or license-eligible) who want flexible hours and meaningful trauma-informed work.

Employer: Trinity Consulting & Counseling

Location: Indianapolis, IN (travel 75% preferred)

Type: Part-time, 1099 Independent Contractor

Pay: $25.00 – $55.00 per hour

Serve as a DCS Home- and Community-Based Services therapist, doing assessments, treatment plans, and therapy in homes, schools, and community locations. Great if you have a master’s in counseling, social work, or psychology and want flexible, field-based clinical work.

Employer: Glasshouse Visitation & Nurturing Center

Location: Indianapolis, IN + surrounding counties

Type: Part-time, 1099 Contract

Pay: $25.00 – $50.00 per hour, paid monthly

Support court-ordered reunification services through supervised visits, home-based case management, homemaker/parent aid work, and youth mentoring for DCS and juvenile probation. Flexible schedule (evenings/weekends needed); strong fit if you have child welfare or family services experience and can work independently in the field.

Employer: Firefly Children & Family Alliance

Location: Indianapolis, IN – Family Support Center shelter

Type: Full-time, Onsite (2nd shift)

Salary: Not listed

Lead staff and support youth in a shelter care facility, coaching team members, overseeing routines, and helping kids build social and independent living skills. Requires human services education/experience, leadership in residential care, and offers strong benefits like PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Sevita (The MENTOR Network)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on support to adults with disabilities while leading Life Skills Trainers in the home and community. Good step up if you have 2+ years in human services, want some supervisory duties, and are comfortable with documentation, crisis response, and occasional travel.

Employer: Sevita

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time (some sites also full-time), Hourly

Salary: Not listed

Support 4–10 individuals with daily living, community outings, and health needs in residential or periodic programs. Great entry point into human services if you’re 18+ with a high school diploma (preferred) and want direct, hands-on work helping people live more independently.

Employer: RADcube

Location: Marion East – Indianapolis, IN 46219

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a caseload of participants, build employment plans, and connect people to training and jobs while tracking progress toward self-sufficiency. Good fit if you have an associate’s degree or related experience, know local resources, and enjoy one-on-one coaching.

Employer: Goodwill Legacy Group (Horizon House)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Pay: Starting at $22.00 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Be the first point of contact for neighbors experiencing homelessness, handling check-in, dayroom support, mail, showers, laundry, and de-escalation when needed. No degree required, and full-time staff get strong benefits including health insurance, PTO, and retirement options.

Employer: InteCare

Location: Indianapolis, IN (community-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a one-year financial wellness pilot for Veterans and families in SSVF, using Money Habitudes to guide eight coaching sessions per participant. Great if you have 2+ years in Veteran services, housing, financial coaching, or adult education and like data tracking plus one-on-one coaching.

Employer: The Salvation Army – USA Central Territory

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Not specified (ongoing clinical role)

Not specified (ongoing clinical role) Pay: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

Develop and run individual, family, and group treatment plans for residential clients, including documentation, staffing, and education groups. Requires a master’s in a human services field (or being in a program) plus 2 years of direct service, and offers faith-centered, mission-driven work.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.