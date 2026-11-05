🏗️ Multiple High-Paying Engineering & Architecture Roles in Indianapolis

Indy’s engineering scene is busy right now—lots of hiring across energy, aerospace, biotech, and construction. If you’re technical and ready to level up, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Apex Companies

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $150,000/year

Lead environmental due diligence and remediation projects, manage ~$400K+ in annual project work, and mentor junior staff. Great fit if you have 8+ years in Phase I/II ESA work and want bonus potential, 401k match, and big-firm resources with cross-training.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Work on data centers, semiconductor, and advanced industrial projects with a national GC. Entry-level construction engineering role where you’ll be on-site, learning safety, QA/QC, estimating, and scheduling while building a long-term construction career.

Employer: Cripe

Location: Indianapolis, IN (HQ, in-person)

Type: Full-time

Own the architecture department—quality standards, revenue/utilization plans, and team development. Ideal for a senior architect who wants to lead people, shape firm strategy, and enjoy ESOP ownership plus solid benefits.

Employer: Rolls-Royce

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,566 – $160,169/year

Design and test gas turbine components from concept through demo testing. Great for engineers with 2+ years in turbine design (or MS/PhD) who want security clearance–level work, strong benefits, and a global brand on their resume. Apply by: November 30, 2026.

Employer: City of Indianapolis (DPW)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Oversee the Stormwater Capital Improvement Plan and lead project managers on drainage, detention, and flood protection projects across Marion County. Best for a PE in Indiana with municipal civil experience who wants stable public-sector work and citywide impact.

Employer: V2X Inc

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Serve as the technical authority for weapons system integration programs—owning architecture, risk, and design integrity. A strong match for senior systems leaders with DoD/aerospace backgrounds and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: V2X Inc

Location: Indianapolis, IN (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Support manufacturing and repair of electrical and RF systems, write routings and assembly instructions, and solve production issues on the floor. Great for EE/EETs with 10+ years in electronics manufacturing who like hands-on problem solving.

Employer: Superior

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Job site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45 – $60/hour + overtime eligible

Plan and execute commissioning for medium and low voltage power distribution—MOPs, LOTO, and energization readiness. Strong benefits (100% paid health/dental for family, PTO, 401k match) for someone with commissioning and code (NFPA/NEC) experience.

Employer: Soho Square Solutions

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Hybrid)

Type: Contract

Focus on 3D modeling, GD&T, and model-based definition using Siemens NX and SolidWorks. Good for detail-oriented CAD pros who enjoy tolerance stacks, PLM workflows, and supporting complex component and assembly definitions.

Employer: Thompson Thrift

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Travel to projects)

Type: Full-time

Support multifamily builds with documentation, quality control, and budget tracking while working closely with a Project Manager. Nice mix of field and office, plus profit-sharing potential, strong benefits, and flexible work options.

Employer: Rimkus

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Hybrid/Field)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,700 – $179,500/year

Investigate electrical failures and fire losses, write expert reports, and testify when needed. Ideal for a PE in Electrical Engineering who likes field work, analysis, and working with insurance/legal clients.

Employer: Messer Construction Co.

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Lead BIM/VDC for complex commercial projects—manage 3D models, coordination, reality capture, and AR/VR use in the field. Great for someone with 5+ years VDC experience and strong Revit/Navisworks skills who wants to shape digital construction practices.

Employer: Metric Geo

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Design site layout, grading, drainage, utilities, and stormwater for projects like schools, offices, and multifamily. Perfect for 2–4 year civil engineers with drainage/hydraulics experience and some AutoCAD/Civil 3D exposure.

Employer: Eli Lilly and Company

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Lab environment)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,500 – $211,200/year

Define and scale parenteral drug product manufacturing processes for biologics and new modalities. Great for BS/MS/PhD engineers with pharma development or manufacturing experience who want to work from clinical through BLA/NDA.

Employer: BPI Outdoor Living

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Blend design and sales to create luxury outdoor living spaces while owning client relationships. Ideal for landscape architects with 3+ years experience, strong AutoCAD/SketchUp skills, and a consultative, entrepreneurial mindset.

Employer: AAR

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Design and certify aircraft electrical systems for interior mods and avionics upgrades (STCs) on Boeing/Airbus fleets. Good for engineers with aircraft electrical experience and AutoCAD skills who want travel, variety, and solid benefits.

Employer: AES Indiana

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Design and set protection and control schemes for 13.2–345 kV substations, including relays, SCADA, and fault analysis. All experience levels considered—great entry into or step up within the power utility world.

Employer: Terracon Consultants Inc

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Lead field investigations, analysis, and reporting across transportation, public works, energy, and commercial projects. Best for engineers with 5–8 years experience who like a mix of client interaction, project management, and technical work.

Employer: 3M

Location: Indianapolis, IN (Hybrid, ~2 days/week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Compensation range: $98,964 – $120,957 (base + variable)

Develop and test hearing protection and communication electronics, including circuits, microphones, and audio systems. Great for EEs/physicists with at least 1 year in electronics or electroacoustics who want hybrid work and global resources.

If one of these caught your eye, don’t overthink it—save the link, tweak your resume to match the posting, and send it in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.