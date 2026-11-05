📋 Several Admin & Clerical Openings Around Indianapolis

Indy has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from healthcare front desks to corporate operations and boutique firms. If you like keeping things organized and being the calm, friendly face of a workplace, this week’s list is for you.

Employer: TouchPoint Support Services

Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite, healthcare setting)

Type: Full-time | Monday–Friday, 7:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Lead admin operations across HR, payroll, recruiting, and projects for a large support-services team. Good fit if you have several years of leadership/admin management experience and enjoy improving processes.

Employer: Hardon Educational Institute

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time | Mon/Wed/Fri, 8:45am–2:00pm

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour (about 15 hrs/week)

Front desk role at an educational setting: greet students/visitors, manage calls, mail, and basic admin tasks. Great if you want steady daytime hours and have 1–2 years of clerical or customer service experience.

Employer: Morgan Stanley

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support financial advisors with client service, account paperwork, scheduling, and presentations. Ideal for someone detail‑oriented with strong Microsoft Office skills who wants to grow in financial services.

Employer: Elevance Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN (PulsePoint office)

Type: Full-time, onsite | Monday–Friday, ~7:00am–4:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Be the go‑to person for office experience: handle service requests, support events, and coordinate with facilities and vendors. Best for someone with 5+ years of customer service in real estate/travel/hospitality who enjoys a polished, corporate environment.

Employer: Robert Half (for a local business center)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Contract/Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Welcome visitors, manage calls, mail, and shared spaces at a business center. Nice option if you want contract work and have 2+ years of reception or customer service experience.

Employer: Stars and Stripes (supporting CertaSite)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support corporate operations with phones, live chat, documentation, and project coordination for a growing fire and life safety company. Good for organized multitaskers with 2+ years in admin/operations support.

Employer: Simons Bitzer & Associates (boutique CPA firm)

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $40,000–$45,000/year + benefits, bonus eligible

Front desk + firm support: phones, scheduling, basic accounting tasks, mail, and helping assemble tax and accounting reports. Great fit if you have 3+ years admin experience and like a professional office setting.

Employer: Aspen Property Management

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $18.00/hour

Split your time between the corporate office and a property, handling leasing, tenant support, payments, and general admin. Nice if you want variety and are comfortable juggling phones, emails, and on‑site tasks.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent Medical Group

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Clinic front office role: greet patients, handle check‑in/out, insurance, payments, and general clerical work. Comes with a strong healthcare benefits package and growth opportunities.

Employer: Community Health Network

Location: Behavioral Health Northside, Indianapolis, IN

Type: Part-time, evenings | Tue–Fri, 3:00pm–11:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Evening office role in behavioral health: patient registration, billing, payments, and scheduling. Good for night owls or anyone needing non‑traditional hours in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Community Hospital North (Community Health Network)

Location: Indianapolis, IN 46256

Type: Full-time, days | 6:30am–3:00pm, every other weekend + rotating holidays

Salary: Not listed

First‑contact role for hospital visitors: registration, scheduling, insurance verification, and payment collection. Great entry into hospital admin if you have strong customer service skills.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: Indianapolis, IN 46218

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support funeral services with both clerical work and on‑site help at services (set‑up, driving, errands). Best for someone compassionate, professional, and comfortable in a sensitive environment.

Employer: Indiana University Health

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General department secretary role: schedules, reports, data entry, filing, and supply ordering. Good entry‑level option if you have a high school diploma and basic MS Office skills.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—admin roles in Indy tend to move fast once interviews start.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.