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📋 Several Admin & Clerical Openings Around Indianapolis
Indy has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from healthcare front desks to corporate operations and boutique firms. If you like keeping things organized and being the calm, friendly face of a workplace, this week’s list is for you.
Administrative Services Manager
Employer: TouchPoint Support Services
Location: Indianapolis, IN (onsite, healthcare setting)
Type: Full-time | Monday–Friday, 7:00am–4:30pm
Salary: Not listed
Lead admin operations across HR, payroll, recruiting, and projects for a large support-services team. Good fit if you have several years of leadership/admin management experience and enjoy improving processes.
Receptionist (Part-Time)
Employer: Hardon Educational Institute
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Part-time | Mon/Wed/Fri, 8:45am–2:00pm
Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour (about 15 hrs/week)
Front desk role at an educational setting: greet students/visitors, manage calls, mail, and basic admin tasks. Great if you want steady daytime hours and have 1–2 years of clerical or customer service experience.
Client Relationship Analyst
Employer: Morgan Stanley
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support financial advisors with client service, account paperwork, scheduling, and presentations. Ideal for someone detail‑oriented with strong Microsoft Office skills who wants to grow in financial services.
Workplace Experience Coordinator
Employer: Elevance Health
Location: Indianapolis, IN (PulsePoint office)
Type: Full-time, onsite | Monday–Friday, ~7:00am–4:00pm
Salary: Not listed
Be the go‑to person for office experience: handle service requests, support events, and coordinate with facilities and vendors. Best for someone with 5+ years of customer service in real estate/travel/hospitality who enjoys a polished, corporate environment.
Front Desk Coordinator
Employer: Robert Half (for a local business center)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Contract/Temporary
Salary: Not listed
Welcome visitors, manage calls, mail, and shared spaces at a business center. Nice option if you want contract work and have 2+ years of reception or customer service experience.
Business Operations Support Specialist
Employer: Stars and Stripes (supporting CertaSite)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support corporate operations with phones, live chat, documentation, and project coordination for a growing fire and life safety company. Good for organized multitaskers with 2+ years in admin/operations support.
Administrative Assistant
Employer: Simons Bitzer & Associates (boutique CPA firm)
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time, in person
Pay: $40,000–$45,000/year + benefits, bonus eligible
Front desk + firm support: phones, scheduling, basic accounting tasks, mail, and helping assemble tax and accounting reports. Great fit if you have 3+ years admin experience and like a professional office setting.
Office Manager (Part-Time)
Employer: Aspen Property Management
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Part-time, in person
Pay: $18.00/hour
Split your time between the corporate office and a property, handling leasing, tenant support, payments, and general admin. Nice if you want variety and are comfortable juggling phones, emails, and on‑site tasks.
Office Operations Assistant – OBGYN
Employer: Ascension St. Vincent Medical Group
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Part-time, days
Salary: Not listed
Clinic front office role: greet patients, handle check‑in/out, insurance, payments, and general clerical work. Comes with a strong healthcare benefits package and growth opportunities.
Office Assistant – Behavioral Health North
Employer: Community Health Network
Location: Behavioral Health Northside, Indianapolis, IN
Type: Part-time, evenings | Tue–Fri, 3:00pm–11:30pm
Salary: Not listed
Evening office role in behavioral health: patient registration, billing, payments, and scheduling. Good for night owls or anyone needing non‑traditional hours in a healthcare setting.
Associate Patient Access Representative
Employer: Community Hospital North (Community Health Network)
Location: Indianapolis, IN 46256
Type: Full-time, days | 6:30am–3:00pm, every other weekend + rotating holidays
Salary: Not listed
First‑contact role for hospital visitors: registration, scheduling, insurance verification, and payment collection. Great entry into hospital admin if you have strong customer service skills.
Funeral Service Assistant (Part-Time)
Employer: Service Corporation International
Location: Indianapolis, IN 46218
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Support funeral services with both clerical work and on‑site help at services (set‑up, driving, errands). Best for someone compassionate, professional, and comfortable in a sensitive environment.
Secretary – Departmental
Employer: Indiana University Health
Location: Indianapolis, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
General department secretary role: schedules, reports, data entry, filing, and supply ordering. Good entry‑level option if you have a high school diploma and basic MS Office skills.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—admin roles in Indy tend to move fast once interviews start.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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