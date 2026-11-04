🧑‍💼 Multiple HR Roles in Indianapolis with Pay Up to $85K+

Indianapolis has a solid mix of HR openings right now, from entry-level recruiting support to leadership roles with real influence.

Below are several HR jobs hiring in Indianapolis, IN that cover different experience levels and focus areas.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on HR role supporting both manufacturing plants and corporate teams. You’ll handle employee relations, recruiting, onboarding, HRIS updates, benefits support, and engagement projects while helping build an inclusive, performance-focused culture.

Employer: NCW

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re fluent in English and Spanish and enjoy fast-paced staffing work. You’ll support recruiters nationwide with sourcing, screening, onboarding, background checks, payroll/timecards, and post-placement follow-up, plus help run hiring and retention campaigns.

Employer: Hopebridge

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for someone with 3–5 years in safety/EHS or workers’ comp. You’ll manage workplace injury and illness claims, keep OSHA/EPA records, support safety audits, track incidents, and coach leaders and staff on safety and compliance.

Employer: CKM Enterprises LLC | Office Pride of Greater Indy, Kokomo and Muncie

Location: Indianapolis or Kokomo, IN (in-person, travel between sites)

(in-person, travel between sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $85,000/year (+/-), from $85,000 listed

Lead HR for a growing commercial cleaning company with a large hourly workforce. You’ll own recruiting, onboarding, payroll, benefits, employee relations, compliance, and culture-building, with room to grow into Director/VP-level HR as the company expands.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.